Urban Shifts: The Transition to Fall Style in the City
Leather outwear, big time tailoring — the season shift is the perfect time to reinvent your wardrobe

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 8, 2025 5:12 pm EDT


In this town, the seasonal shift isn’t something to dread; it’s a true spectacle to behold. The daylight may be disappearing at a rapid clip, with color palettes darkening in lockstep, but the energy (and attitude) is palpable and more electric than ever.

Much like the city, there are endless opportunities for your wardrobe come fall, if you know where to look. The autumnal transition offers a chance for luxe leather layers and heavy-lined overcoats to converge with sleek wool tailoring and crisp knitwear in a collision of sartorial refinement and unbridled cool, a chance to invent (or reinterpret) a new style for yourself. 

In conjunction with The Stitch, we’ve pulled together a seasonal edit to capture the spirit of the city, the day and the wardrobe in transition. Find it below.

Bomber jacket, flannel, mockneck and cargo trousers by Bugatchi.

(Left) Suiting and top by Isabel Marant. (Right) Shearling-lined leather bomber, sweater and trousers by Canali.

Leather jacket, sweater by Todd Snyder.

Leather jacket, cardigan and trousers by Brioni.

Pullover and leather trousers by Lacoste.

Leather bomber jacket, leather vest and trousers by Armani.

Leather blouson, sweater and trousers by Todd Snyder.

Trench coat and trousers by Lacoste.

Denim jacket, leather jacket and jeans by Dolce & Gabbana.

Production Credits:

Photography by Mark Grgurich
Styling by Charlie Ward
Creative Director by Paolo Sandoval
Modeling by David Martins
Grooming by Mark Alan
Photography Assisting by Ashton Melton
Production by Nicholette Hails

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.