Urban Shifts: The Transition to Fall Style in the City

In this town, the seasonal shift isn’t something to dread; it’s a true spectacle to behold. The daylight may be disappearing at a rapid clip, with color palettes darkening in lockstep, but the energy (and attitude) is palpable and more electric than ever.
Much like the city, there are endless opportunities for your wardrobe come fall, if you know where to look. The autumnal transition offers a chance for luxe leather layers and heavy-lined overcoats to converge with sleek wool tailoring and crisp knitwear in a collision of sartorial refinement and unbridled cool, a chance to invent (or reinterpret) a new style for yourself.
In conjunction with The Stitch, we’ve pulled together a seasonal edit to capture the spirit of the city, the day and the wardrobe in transition. Find it below.
(Left) Suiting and top by Isabel Marant. (Right) Shearling-lined leather bomber, sweater and trousers by Canali.
Leather jacket, sweater by Todd Snyder.
Pullover and leather trousers by Lacoste.
Leather bomber jacket, leather vest and trousers by Armani.
Leather blouson, sweater and trousers by Todd Snyder.
Trench coat and trousers by Lacoste.
Production Credits:
Photography by Mark Grgurich
Styling by Charlie Ward
Creative Director by Paolo Sandoval
Modeling by David Martins
Grooming by Mark Alan
Photography Assisting by Ashton Melton
Production by Nicholette Hails