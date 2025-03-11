Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Even when they dropped last April, we were certain — the Bode x Nike Astrograbber was the sneaker of the year. We weren’t alone in that assertion, either. The silo — an underutilized, waffle-soled, football turf shoe from the 1970s — was more or less unanimously celebrated as a refreshing for launch for a them struggling Nike and a general vision in retro sneaker goodness, enough so that Bode and Nike were rewarded for their ingenuity with a near immediate sellout of the silo.

Now, the sneaker is officially coming back. After being teased at Bode Rec. — the brand’s athletics subdivision — Super Bowl runway show, the Bode x Nike Astrograbber has officially been confirmed for a round two. This time, the sneaker is returning in a sleek “Black Mesh” colorway, a notable textile departure from the stiffer leather models of the first drop, as well as an eye-catching neon green leather “Chlorophyll”. Like the first drop, both sneakers will include shoelace charms — this time in a metallic gold.

Nike

Bode Rec. is a line devoted to the history and evolution of athletic apparel, with a personal tie to football inspired by the time my dad spent playing the sport in high school and college,” said designer Emily Adasleek “blms Bode Aujla in a press release from Nike and Bode. “A lot of my inspiration for the restyled Astrograbber and new campaign is drawn from the anecdotal stories I learned when I visited Nike World Headquarters of Nike employee No. 1 Jeff Johnson and of Bill Bowerman, who created Nike’s famous waffle sole using his wife’s waffle iron, reminding of the handcrafted elements of early Nike footwear.”

Nike

The Bode x Nike campaign notably features Bengals wide receiver and Nike athlete Ja’Marr Chase, shot in the new colors of the Bode x Nike Astrograbber and select styles from Bode Rec (one of which our style editor can’t stop thinking about).

The Bode x Nike Astrograbber “Chlorophyll” and “Black Mesh” releases March 14 at Bode’s webstore and select Bode retail locations worldwide, while just the all—black colorway will be available on SNKRS and at select Nike and Bode Rec. retail partners March 21. Find photos of the Bode x Nike campaign below, stay tuned for more info and prepare for a proper fight if you want a pair.