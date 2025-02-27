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Alex Crane, Manresa, Persol and the 9 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

Week of April 27: Alex Crane, Burberry, Persol, Manresa and more headline the best menswear releases from the week of April 27

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated April 27, 2026 2:22 pm EDT
A split image of a model in purple shorts and a pair of Persol sunglasses.
The best menswear drops of the week include Persol, Manresa, C.P. Company and more.
Manresa/Persol

The Gist

Forget the endless scrolling; this week's essential menswear drops are here, featuring everything from a banger vintage Maison Margiela tee to Dr. Martens' 65th anniversary 1461s and NN07's perfect spring denim.

Key Takeaways

  • Maison Margiela released a vintage-style jersey T-shirt.
  • Dr. Martens launched a limited-edition 1461 shoe to mark its 65th anniversary.
  • NN07 introduced straight-leg, relaxed-fit grey denim jeans for spring.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases arriving every single week from our favorite brands, we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you simply can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything.

This week’s haul: Alex Crane launches a substantial new twill camp shirt, Connecticut-based Manresa drops a pair of Baggie busters, Persol teams up with Cassina for a limited run of handmade Italian sunglasses in a trio of elite colors and so much more.

The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of April 27, 2026

Alex Crane Bone Twill Camp Shirt
Alex Crane Bone Twill Camp Shirt

Camp collar shirts continue to be a warm-weather staple; Alex Crane’s new iteration checks all the right boxes.

Alex Crane : $158
Manresa The Ram Island Shorts
Manresa The Ram Island Shorts

These slubby, Japanese cotton-linen blend shorts from New England-based indie label Manresa — complete with a half-elasticated waist and perfect “Ube” colorway — are the newest Baggie killers on the block.

Manresa : $205
Persol x Cassina PO3401S Limited Edition Sunglasses
Persol x Cassina PO3401S Limited Edition Sunglasses

Hand-built from an exclusive striped blue acetate and limited to just 500 pieces, these collab shades from Persol and design label Cassina channel the “sculptural elegance of Vico Magistretti’s 905 chair” and generally look like something McQueen would rock for Le Mans.

Persol : $1,270
Wills Cotton Linen Chino
Wills Cotton Linen Chino

Cut from an easy 6oz cotton-linen blend and garment-dyed for a lived-in finish, these office-ready trousers from Huckberry sub-label Wills are tailored for a summer’s worth of semi-casual wear.

Huckberry : $118
Burberry Suede Knight Runner Sneakers
Burberry Suede Knight Runner Sneakers

If tonal torpedo sneakers are not on your 2026 moodboard, you’re probably, as the kids say, cooked.

Nordstrom : $790
Kartik Research Kantha Patchwork Cotton Jacket
Kartik Research Kantha Patchwork Cotton Jacket

Like much of their hyper-considered apparel, this lightweight jacket from Kartik Research centers craft and tradition with a handsome sashiko-stitched cotton patchwork pattern.

Mr Porter : $625
Alessi x C.P. Company Nylon B Overshirt
Alessi x C.P. Company Nylon B Overshirt

How do you make an iconic, military-inspired nylon overshirt better? Letting an upscale Italian boutique mess around with the design is always an option.

C.P. Company : $570
Sabah Porto Fisherman Sandal
Sabah Porto Fisherman Sandal

You probably recognize Sabah as the maker of your favorite suede slip-ons, but you might have missed that the brand is now offering a killer fisherman sandal.

Sabah : $275
Versace Jersey Polo Sweatshirt
Versace Jersey Polo Sweatshirt

Primary color accents are absolutely popping this spring.

Mytheresa : $1325
Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Karintha Basket
Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Karintha Basket

It’s not a stretch to say that Wales Bonner’s ingenious (see: hybrid woven sneaker above) designs have singlehandedly kept Adidas in the cultural conversation.

Adidas : $600
J.Press x Alex Mill Rugby Striped Shirt
J.Press x Alex Mill Rugby Striped Shirt

Sure, you probably already have a rugby shirt in your spring rotation. But is it bubblegum pink?

Alex Mill : $195
Fullcount 0105W Straight-Leg Selvedge Jeans
Fullcount 0105W Straight-Leg Selvedge Jeans

Japanese denim label Fullcount continues to produce some of the most exceptional selvedge on the market.

Mr Porter : $330
KOTN Zayd Postal Jacket
KOTN Zayd Postal Jacket

Somewhere in between a bomber and a blouson, KOTN’s new Postal Jacket has al fresco written all over it.

KOTN : $228
RRL Short Sleeve Camp Shirt
RRL Short Sleeve Camp Shirt

The definition of a western shirt…just not that kind of western shirt.

Huckberry : $295
Lady White Co x Moonstar LW-C
Lady White Co x Moonstar LW-C

Much has been made of the return of canvas sneakers. If you needed further proof, just peek this collab between Lady White Co and Japanese footwear brand Moonstar.

Canoe Club : $220
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Lost Arrow Notch Pant
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Lost Arrow Notch Pant

No one is bringing the vintage-inspired outdoor heat quite like Big Rock Candy Mountaineering; these Lost Arrow trousers are reminiscent of something you might have seen on the crags in the ’70s, which is the exact vibe you should be trying to channel right now.

Bespoke Post : $248
Junya Watanabe MAN Intarsia Jacquard Jumper
Junya Watanabe MAN Intarsia Jacquard Jumper

Leave it to Junya to drop the slickest intarsia knit we’ve seen in a minute.

End Clothing : $1,569
Factoru0026#8217;s DB Butcher Stripe Suit
Factor’s DB Butcher Stripe Suit

Indie label Factor’s is leading the charge for modern tailoring — this relaxed, pinstriped double-breasted jacket is casual suiting at its best.

Factor’s : $2,650
Rimowa x Mykita MR003 Navigator Polarized Sunglasses
Rimowa x Mykita MR003 Navigator Polarized Sunglasses

High-end optics brand Mykita teaming up with high-end luggage brand Rimowa for a pair of high-end polarized sunglasses? Now that’s what I’d call synergy.

Rimowa : $840
Mfpen Straight-Leg Wool Shorts
Mfpen Straight-Leg Wool Shorts

It’s officially shorts season.

Mr Porter : $300
J.Crew Denim Collar Rugby Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew Denim Collar Rugby Shirt in Stripe

Spring style means rugby stripes, and this new joint from J.Crew has the added benefit of a retro denim collar.

J.Crew : $118
J. Press x Only NY Bulldog Ringer T-Shirt
J. Press x Only NY Bulldog Ringer T-Shirt

For certified big dawgs.

J. Press : $58
Chamula Peace Moc
Chamula Peace Moc

Catch me in these Chamula mocs all summer long.

Huckberry : $180
Percival Lungo Herringbone Straight Trousers
Percival Lungo Herringbone Straight Trousers

Fatigues remain one of the OG pants styles for the fellas, and Percival’s extremely modern interpretation makes for an excellent seasonal addition to your DTR (daily trouser rotation).

Percival : $205
Rolling Dub Trio Skrik Boot
Rolling Dub Trio Skrik Boot

Utilizing a carefully sourced French-sourced cowhide named ESPRIT de CHROME, these new “Skrik” boots from artisan Japanese bootmakers are the platonic ideal of an everyday stomper.

Lost&Found : $775
CAV EMPT Loose Neck Cotton Rib Knit
CAV EMPT Loose Neck Cotton Rib Knit

Loosen up a bit, will ya?

Haven : $444
Buck Mason Draped Linen Lounge Lizard Shirt
Buck Mason Draped Linen Lounge Lizard Shirt

Designed in the mold of classic Hollywood-style shirting, Buck Mason’s latest linen shirting is as easy as it is breezy.

Buck Mason : $178
Oakley Eye Jacket Redux Sunglasses
Oakley Eye Jacket Redux Sunglasses

You could earn your stripes…or you could just snag them at Oakley.

End Clothing : $205
Maison Margiela MM6 Vintage Jersey T-Shirt
Maison Margiela MM6 Vintage Jersey T-Shirt

Exactly like a grail tee you’d find at a thrift, right down to the buttery yellow shade and jersey blend weave.

Canoe Club : $385
Dr. Martens 1461 Anniversary Leather Shoes
Dr. Martens 1461 Anniversary Leather Shoes

The 1461 has been a staple in menswear closets for 65 years — now, it’s getting a limited edition to prove it.

Dr. Martens : $280
NN07 Otis Straight-Leg Relaxed Fit Jeans
NN07 Otis Straight-Leg Relaxed Fit Jeans

Grey denim is the spring style hack you didn’t know you need.

NN07 : $295
Lululemon Zero Tucks Ripstop Relaxed-Fit Pant
Lululemon Zero Tucks Ripstop Relaxed-Fit Pant

You’d never know that these slick ripstop hiking pants were from lululemon.

Lululemon : $128
RCOS Owens Fleece
RCOS Owens Fleece

Reese Cooper’s newest venture, an outdoor supply company named RCOS, has been quietly releasing bangers.

RCOS : $188
Mfpen Courier Organic Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Mfpen Courier Organic Cotton-Canvas Jacket

Off-centered clasps FTW.

Mr Porter : $795
Todd Snyder Denim Band Collar Shirt
Todd Snyder Denim Band Collar Shirt

Part henley, part button-down, all gas.

Todd Snyder : $248
Blackstock u0026amp; Weber The City Hiker
Blackstock & Weber The City Hiker

Blackstock & Weber might be known for their beefy slip-ons, but their first non-loafer is just as solid.

Blackstock & Weber : $395

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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