The 9 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases arriving every single week from our favorite brands, we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you simply can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything.
This week’s haul: Alex Crane launches a substantial new twill camp shirt, Connecticut-based Manresa drops a pair of Baggie busters, Persol teams up with Cassina for a limited run of handmade Italian sunglasses in a trio of elite colors and so much more.
The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of April 27, 2026
- The Spring Staple: Alex Crane Bone Twill Camp Shirt, $158
- The Baggie Upgrades: Manresa The Ram Island Shorts, $205
- The Italian-Made Eyewear: Persol x Cassina PO3401S Limited Edition Sunglasses, $1,270
- The Heat-Tested Trousers: Wills Cotton Linen Chino, $118
- The Taupe Torpedo Sneakers: Burberry Seude Knight Runner Sneakers, $790
- More Menswear Drops
Alex Crane Bone Twill Camp Shirt
Camp collar shirts continue to be a warm-weather staple; Alex Crane’s new iteration checks all the right boxes.
Manresa The Ram Island Shorts
These slubby, Japanese cotton-linen blend shorts from New England-based indie label Manresa — complete with a half-elasticated waist and perfect “Ube” colorway — are the newest Baggie killers on the block.
Persol x Cassina PO3401S Limited Edition Sunglasses
Hand-built from an exclusive striped blue acetate and limited to just 500 pieces, these collab shades from Persol and design label Cassina channel the “sculptural elegance of Vico Magistretti’s 905 chair” and generally look like something McQueen would rock for Le Mans.
Wills Cotton Linen Chino
Cut from an easy 6oz cotton-linen blend and garment-dyed for a lived-in finish, these office-ready trousers from Huckberry sub-label Wills are tailored for a summer’s worth of semi-casual wear.
Burberry Suede Knight Runner Sneakers
If tonal torpedo sneakers are not on your 2026 moodboard, you’re probably, as the kids say, cooked.
Kartik Research Kantha Patchwork Cotton Jacket
Like much of their hyper-considered apparel, this lightweight jacket from Kartik Research centers craft and tradition with a handsome sashiko-stitched cotton patchwork pattern.
Alessi x C.P. Company Nylon B Overshirt
How do you make an iconic, military-inspired nylon overshirt better? Letting an upscale Italian boutique mess around with the design is always an option.
Sabah Porto Fisherman Sandal
You probably recognize Sabah as the maker of your favorite suede slip-ons, but you might have missed that the brand is now offering a killer fisherman sandal.
Versace Jersey Polo Sweatshirt
Primary color accents are absolutely popping this spring.
Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Karintha Basket
It’s not a stretch to say that Wales Bonner’s ingenious (see: hybrid woven sneaker above) designs have singlehandedly kept Adidas in the cultural conversation.
J.Press x Alex Mill Rugby Striped Shirt
Sure, you probably already have a rugby shirt in your spring rotation. But is it bubblegum pink?
Fullcount 0105W Straight-Leg Selvedge Jeans
Japanese denim label Fullcount continues to produce some of the most exceptional selvedge on the market.
KOTN Zayd Postal Jacket
Somewhere in between a bomber and a blouson, KOTN’s new Postal Jacket has al fresco written all over it.
RRL Short Sleeve Camp Shirt
The definition of a western shirt…just not that kind of western shirt.
Lady White Co x Moonstar LW-C
Much has been made of the return of canvas sneakers. If you needed further proof, just peek this collab between Lady White Co and Japanese footwear brand Moonstar.
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Lost Arrow Notch Pant
No one is bringing the vintage-inspired outdoor heat quite like Big Rock Candy Mountaineering; these Lost Arrow trousers are reminiscent of something you might have seen on the crags in the ’70s, which is the exact vibe you should be trying to channel right now.
Junya Watanabe MAN Intarsia Jacquard Jumper
Leave it to Junya to drop the slickest intarsia knit we’ve seen in a minute.
Factor’s DB Butcher Stripe Suit
Indie label Factor’s is leading the charge for modern tailoring — this relaxed, pinstriped double-breasted jacket is casual suiting at its best.
Rimowa x Mykita MR003 Navigator Polarized Sunglasses
High-end optics brand Mykita teaming up with high-end luggage brand Rimowa for a pair of high-end polarized sunglasses? Now that’s what I’d call synergy.
Mfpen Straight-Leg Wool Shorts
It’s officially shorts season.
J.Crew Denim Collar Rugby Shirt in Stripe
Spring style means rugby stripes, and this new joint from J.Crew has the added benefit of a retro denim collar.
J. Press x Only NY Bulldog Ringer T-Shirt
For certified big dawgs.
Chamula Peace Moc
Catch me in these Chamula mocs all summer long.
Percival Lungo Herringbone Straight Trousers
Fatigues remain one of the OG pants styles for the fellas, and Percival’s extremely modern interpretation makes for an excellent seasonal addition to your DTR (daily trouser rotation).
Rolling Dub Trio Skrik Boot
Utilizing a carefully sourced French-sourced cowhide named ESPRIT de CHROME, these new “Skrik” boots from artisan Japanese bootmakers are the platonic ideal of an everyday stomper.
CAV EMPT Loose Neck Cotton Rib Knit
Loosen up a bit, will ya?
Buck Mason Draped Linen Lounge Lizard Shirt
Designed in the mold of classic Hollywood-style shirting, Buck Mason’s latest linen shirting is as easy as it is breezy.
Oakley Eye Jacket Redux Sunglasses
You could earn your stripes…or you could just snag them at Oakley.
Maison Margiela MM6 Vintage Jersey T-Shirt
Exactly like a grail tee you’d find at a thrift, right down to the buttery yellow shade and jersey blend weave.
Dr. Martens 1461 Anniversary Leather Shoes
The 1461 has been a staple in menswear closets for 65 years — now, it’s getting a limited edition to prove it.
NN07 Otis Straight-Leg Relaxed Fit Jeans
Grey denim is the spring style hack you didn’t know you need.
Lululemon Zero Tucks Ripstop Relaxed-Fit Pant
You’d never know that these slick ripstop hiking pants were from lululemon.
RCOS Owens Fleece
Reese Cooper’s newest venture, an outdoor supply company named RCOS, has been quietly releasing bangers.
Mfpen Courier Organic Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Off-centered clasps FTW.
Todd Snyder Denim Band Collar Shirt
Part henley, part button-down, all gas.
Blackstock & Weber The City Hiker
Blackstock & Weber might be known for their beefy slip-ons, but their first non-loafer is just as solid.
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