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The Colors You Should Be Wearing This Spring, According to Menswear Insiders

From faded pastels to hi-vis persimmons, these are the color trends you should be following this spring

By Brett Braley-Palko
April 13, 2026 10:42 am EDT
spring color trends
These are the colors you should be wearing this season, according to experts.
J.Press/Todd Snyder

The Gist

Tired of a drab winter wardrobe lingering into spring? Menswear insiders say it's time to inject some life with bold, impactful colors like deep reds, vibrant oranges or rich, saturated pastels to make a fresh, individual statement.

Key Takeaways

  • Industry insiders advocate for deep, impactful reds, noting their reflection of dominance and passion.
  • Orange is highlighted as a bright, versatile choice for spring, suitable for both prominent pieces and subtle touches.
  • Saturated pastels and muted greens are presented as a fresh, livelier alternative to standard neutrals.

Now that it’s officially spring, I’ve started doing an inventory of my wardrobe. While I’ve never been one to shy away from color, I do tend to notice that mine has something of a hangover from winter, with blacks, greys and blues dominating the walk-in. Sure, neutrals are easy to style, but where’s the excitement? The pop? The fun?

If you’re like me, you’re probably going through a similar springtime identity crisis. I’ve tried to avoid looking like the Easter Bunny, so pastels are out this time of year. But where does that leave me this season? I spoke with a few menswear veterans and industry professionals to get the pulse on which colors are trending this spring. And the consensus? You don’t have to reinvent your wardrobe to make an impression, but you should probably try a little harder than adding a fourth white OCDB into your rotation.

Keep the Crimson Continuity

For Jordan Page of Colour Plus Companie, it’s go big or go home, with a bit of designer education to back it up. Page notes that “almost intense shades of red” are trending this season, pointing to Celine, Chanel and Ralph Lauren as runway references. For Page, the shade’s impact and popularity are as much about the people wearing it as it is the visual. “I think the color reflects the dominance, passion and visuality people are wanting from their clothing,” he says. It’s a color that inherently leans into individuality, rather than fading into the background in a sea of black puffer jackets or navy blazers.

Aaron Levine Waffle-Knit Cotton Sweater
Aaron Levine Waffle-Knit Cotton Sweater
Mr Porter : $150
Intimissimi Ribbed Soft Cotton Short Socks
Intimissimi Ribbed Soft Cotton Short Socks
Intimissimi : $18
Asics Skyhand OG Suede Sneakers
Asics Skyhand OG Suede Sneakers
Urban Outfitters : $100
Billy Reid Stripe Pensacola Polo
Billy Reid Stripe Pensacola Polo
Billy Reid : $128

Test Out Tangerine

Keeping with the bold theme, Jack Carlson, president and creative director of J. Press, has his sights set on orange as the color of the season, having included it heavily in his own Spring/Summer 2026 runway collection this past February. “It’s bright and provides a great pop of color this time of year without looking like an Easter egg,” he says.

Carlson sees orange working equally well as a statement piece (a rugby, a sweater thrown casually over the shoulders like an Ivy Leaguer home for spring break) as it does in smaller doses, like a belt, a sock or a watch strap. From there, Carlson notes, the palette can extend to more adaptable, softer hues of gold and salmon as more neutralized accents against the intensity of orange this season.

Unimatic U1-PD3 ProDiver Modello Uno Watch
Unimatic U1-PD3 ProDiver Modello Uno Watch
Todd Snyder : $950
Taylor Stitch The Button Down Polo
Taylor Stitch The Button Down Polo
Taylor Stitch : $138
J.Press Made-In-USA Triple Stripe Cotton Rugby
J.Press Made-In-USA Triple Stripe Cotton Rugby
J.Press : $195
Norse Projects Ezra Light Twill Shorts
Norse Projects Ezra Light Twill Shorts
J.Crew : $160

Opt for Saturated Pastels

Not ready for the big, bold reds and oranges? There’s a middle ground worth exploring. Freelance writer Max Berlinger says this spring is about colors that sit between a faded pastel and a full-throated primary, pointing to this past season’s Versace runway opening looks as his reference point, and one he suspects will leave its impression on menswear this season.

Will Cooper, founder of William White, is in the same camp. “I am excited about giving saturation to pastels,” he says, describing them as “bold tones of red, blue, yellow and green — not exactly primary and secondary, but washed versions of those brighter colors.” The goal, for Cooper, is a color that doesn’t clash with the neutrals most men already have in their wardrobe and adds more life into classic shades like navy, brown and tan that can get stale otherwise.

Nico Lazaro, menswear writer and stylist, makes the case for green — specifically mints and faded shades — as a neutral in its own right, giving a cleaner, fresher alternative to the khakis and tans already in rotation. Green, he argues, “has always been there, but rarely gets called out.” Well, this spring, that’s about to change.

CDLP Midweight T-Shirt
CDLP Midweight T-Shirt
CDLP : $125 $88
Alex Mill Herringbone Field Pant
Alex Mill Herringbone Field Pant
Alex Mill : $195
Alex Crane Bo Linen Shorts
Alex Crane Bo Linen Shorts
Alex Crane : $98
RRL Indigo French Terry Sweatshirt
RRL Indigo French Terry Sweatshirt
Ralph Lauren : $275

Meet your guide

Brett Braley-Palko

Brett Braley-Palko

Brett F. Braley-Palko is a menswear and lifestyle writer with nearly a decade of experience, having covered everything from chicken-rearing to New York Fashion Week. Based on a farm in Pennsylvania, he splits his time between serving as marketing director for a luxury pen brand, writing his next novel and caring for three elderly dogs. You can reach Brett at…
More from Brett Braley-Palko »

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