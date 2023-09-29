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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a pair of Nike sunglasses to 50% off J.Crew camp collar shirts, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Nike’s Cool Air Max Command Is 29% Off
There are always hidden gems in the Nike sale section, and today is no different. Score this subtle, clean Air Max for just $78.
Travel-Ready Toys Are on Sale at Babeland
Bring your fun on the road: Babeland is currently taking up to 35% off (and, in one case, 69% off because of course) a variety of discreet, TSA-friendly sex toys and vibes.
This Legendary Soundbar Is Having a Rare Sale
In celebration of the World Cup, enjoy big savings on the Devialet Dione Soundbar, now $500 off at B&H.
Turn Up the Heat With Up to 70% Off Pleasure Favorites at LovehoneyEverything you and your partner need for more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex, right this way
Nike’s Cool Retro Aviators Are 27% Off
These vintage-styled, lightweight shades from Nike feature a retro pop block logo accent at the temples. Available in five colors, the Avaitors are now $65.
This Dry Wax Jacket Is Both Wind and Water Resistant
A rugged coat without being hefty, this one from Flint and Tinder is fashionable without trying too hard.
A Textured Polo Is the Way to Go This Summer
A classic silhouette with a simple upgrade, this top from J.Crew is 38% off.
Don’t Miss Ariat’s Polo Sale
It’s buy one, get one 50% off on select men’s western polos at Ariat for a limited time.
These Cool Camp Collar Shirts Are 50% Off
Four colors of J.Crew’s short-sleeve textured cotton camp collar shirts are now down to just $49. Lightweight and relaxed, this is an ideal summer layer.
The Most Versatile Pants in Your Rotation Are 45% Off
These trousers have vintage-styled pleats and the soft corduroy texture, leaving you looking great without giving up comfort.
One of the Most Stylish Jackets for Summer Is on Sale for $138
Alex Crane’s Kite Jacket has clean lines, breathable fabric and makes you look effortlessly relaxed.
This Baby Blue Basic Long Sleeve Is Just $40
An elevated staple for your closet in a playful color. Snag this one from Sorrell.
Linen Is an Essential for the Summertime. Get It on Sale.
A simple button-up that makes you look like you’re trying when you’re not. Especially in this pink, you are ready for any summer day.
It’s a Good Time to Own an Ice Cream Maker
Ninja’s CREAMi offers 13 one-touch programs to make soft serve, milkshakes, frozen yogurt and more. It’s currently $100 off at Woot.
Grab Some Linen Shirts from Charles Tyrwhitt at 50% Off
Charles Tyrwhitt has hundreds of summer-worthy shirts (short-sleeve, linen, polos, etc.) at half off right now when you use the code SUNNY.
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