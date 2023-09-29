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From Nike Aviators to Camp Collars: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, deals on polos

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated June 12, 2026 12:59 pm EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
Brands

The Gist

The internet's best deals this week offer savvy shoppers a chance to snag everything from cool Nike aviators and J.Crew camp collar shirts to discreet travel toys and a premium soundbar.

Key Takeaways

  • Nike offers include Air Max Command sneakers at 29% off and retro aviator sunglasses discounted by up to 35%.
  • J.Crew features camp collar shirts at 50% off and textured polos at 38% off, alongside other apparel savings on jackets, linen shirts and trousers.
  • Shoppers can find up to 35% off travel-ready toys at Babeland and a 20% discount on the Devialet Dione Soundbar.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a pair of Nike sunglasses to 50% off J.Crew camp collar shirts, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Nike’s Cool Air Max Command Is 29% Off
Nike’s Cool Air Max Command Is 29% Off

There are always hidden gems in the Nike sale section, and today is no different. Score this subtle, clean Air Max for just $78.

Buy Here : $110 $78
Travel-Ready Toys Are on Sale at Babeland
Travel-Ready Toys Are on Sale at Babeland

Bring your fun on the road: Babeland is currently taking up to 35% off (and, in one case, 69% off because of course) a variety of discreet, TSA-friendly sex toys and vibes.

Shop the Sale Here
This Legendary Soundbar Is Having a Rare Sale
This Legendary Soundbar Is Having a Rare Sale

In celebration of the World Cup, enjoy big savings on the Devialet Dione Soundbar, now $500 off at B&H.

Buy Here : $2199 $1699
Turn Up the Heat With Up to 70% Off Pleasure Favorites at Lovehoney
Turn Up the Heat With Up to 70% Off Pleasure Favorites at Lovehoney
 Everything you and your partner need for more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex, right this way
Nike’s Cool Retro Aviators Are 27% Off
Nike’s Cool Retro Aviators Are 27% Off

These vintage-styled, lightweight shades from Nike feature a retro pop block logo accent at the temples. Available in five colors, the Avaitors are now $65.

Buy Here : $89 $65
This Dry Wax Jacket Is Both Wind and Water Resistant
This Dry Wax Jacket Is Both Wind and Water Resistant

 A rugged coat without being hefty, this one from Flint and Tinder is fashionable without trying too hard.

Buy Here : $198 $168
A Textured Polo Is the Way to Go This Summer
A Textured Polo Is the Way to Go This Summer

A classic silhouette with a simple upgrade, this top from J.Crew is 38% off.

Buy Here : $90 $49
Don’t Miss Ariat’s Polo Sale
Don’t Miss Ariat’s Polo Sale

It’s buy one, get one 50% off on select men’s western polos at Ariat for a limited time.

Shop Now
These Cool Camp Collar Shirts Are 50% Off
These Cool Camp Collar Shirts Are 50% Off

Four colors of J.Crew’s short-sleeve textured cotton camp collar shirts are now down to just $49. Lightweight and relaxed, this is an ideal summer layer.

Buy Here : $98 $49
The Most Versatile Pants in Your Rotation Are 45% Off
The Most Versatile Pants in Your Rotation Are 45% Off

These trousers have vintage-styled pleats and the soft corduroy texture, leaving you looking great without giving up comfort.

Buy Here : $138 $76
One of the Most Stylish Jackets for Summer Is on Sale for $138
One of the Most Stylish Jackets for Summer Is on Sale for $138

Alex Crane’s Kite Jacket has clean lines, breathable fabric and makes you look effortlessly relaxed.

Buy Here : $218 $138
This Baby Blue Basic Long Sleeve Is Just $40
This Baby Blue Basic Long Sleeve Is Just $40

 An elevated staple for your closet in a playful color. Snag this one from Sorrell.

Buy Here : $90 $40
Linen Is an Essential for the Summertime. Get It on Sale.
Linen Is an Essential for the Summertime. Get It on Sale.

A simple button-up that makes you look like you’re trying when you’re not. Especially in this pink, you are ready for any summer day.

Buy Here : $118 $53
It’s a Good Time to Own an Ice Cream Maker
It’s a Good Time to Own an Ice Cream Maker

Ninja’s CREAMi offers 13 one-touch programs to make soft serve, milkshakes, frozen yogurt and more. It’s currently $100 off at Woot.

Buy Here : $350 $250
Grab Some Linen Shirts from Charles Tyrwhitt at 50% Off
Grab Some Linen Shirts from Charles Tyrwhitt at 50% Off

Charles Tyrwhitt has hundreds of summer-worthy shirts (short-sleeve, linen, polos, etc.) at half off right now when you use the code SUNNY.

Shop the Sale Here

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker
It’s a Good Time to Own an Ice Cream Maker

$350$250

Charles Tyrwhitt Pure Linen Shirt
Grab Some Linen Shirts from Charles Tyrwhitt at 50% Off

From Our Partner

Madewell — Linen & Organic Cotton Button-Up Shirt — 53 from 118 — 55% off
Linen Is an Essential for the Summertime. Get It on Sale.

$118$53

Sorrell — Long Sleeve Cotton Blend T-Shirt — 40 from 90 — 55% off
This Baby Blue Basic Long Sleeve Is Just $40

$90$40

All the Deals

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