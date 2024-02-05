Unsure About Valentine’s Day? Try One of the Best Fisherman Sweaters for Women.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a fan of fisherman sweaters. After all, the rugged style is known for its blend of sartorial and functional excellence, and, as a reader of InsideHook, we can only imagine you’re inclined to chase the finer things in life. We would hope, in turn, that feeling extends to the loved ones in your life, which is why we’re recommending that you forego the chocolates and flowers — or better yet, just add to them — and grab your Valentine a trusty cable knit sweater instead.

Here us out. Sure, a sweater designed for brutal seafaring doesn’t initially read as romantic as, say, jewelry. But even beyond the practical benefits of gifting a sweater known for being equal parts chunky and cozy during the coldest month of the year, it’s also a gift that breaks the teddy bear/heart necklace/mediocre dinner mold with something that says, “See, I notice when you steal my sweaters.”

Below, we’ve highlighted a few of the best fisherman sweaters for women that she’d be thrilled to receive. From Buck Mason to Dôen, here are six ways to swap in the traditionally cliche presents for something a little more hardwearing this Valentine’s Day.

Faherty’s sunwashed relaxed crewneck fits exactly how she wants it to, and with 100% organic cotton knit, you know you’re getting your money’s worth.

As it turns out, your favorite basics brand makes some killer knitwear for her, too. Woven from a cozy alpaca/merino wool blend, this five-gauge jersey knit cardigan is the perfect post-dinner present. Just make sure the dinner doesn’t suck, okay?

Free people can do no wrong, as proven by this lavender cable sweater, complete with appropriately slouchy fit and tons of girl-next-door charm.

Trust us — splashing out on this cutsie Dôen number is the best way to ensure you come out of Valentine’s Day a winner.

You might think that a croppy, form-fitting cable-knit cardigan kind of defeats the original purpose of the garment. She wants one all the same — stop being dumb and buy it for her.

If she’s constantly stealing your rugged Flint and Tinder sweaters, take a hint and get her one of her own. This heavyweight Aran knit promises to swaddle in oversized lambswool comfort, just the way she wants it to.