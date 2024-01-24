Leisure > Travel

What’s the Deal With North Sea TikTok?

Yo ho, all hands

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
January 24, 2024 4:56 pm
A ship sailing the North Atlantic
A ship sailing the North Atlantic
Getty

“My new obsession,” my friend, Kelly, texted on a random Tuesday earlier this month. “North Sea ship videos.” My friends introduce new “obsessions” into the group chat at a near-constant rate. For the sake of self preservation, I’ve grown increasingly selective about which I indulge, but the mention of North Sea ship videos piqued my interest. As it turns out, the obsession with the North Sea runs far beyond our group chat and as deep as the sea itself.

North SeaTok, as it’s colloquially known, involves videos of the perilous North Sea — the “shallow, northeastern arm of the Atlantic Ocean, located between the British Isles and the mainland of northwestern Europe,” oft described as the most treacherous in the world — and the oil rigs that routinely traverse it. The overwhelming majority set to the tune of “Hoist The Colours” from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, the videos depict the hulls of ships crashing into impossibly big waves, while the deck takes on what always appears to be a fatal amount of water and workers dangle off the sides. For the entire duration of each clip, you’re wondering if you’re about to watch a giant rig capsize some thousands of miles from shore. They induce an incredible amount of anxiety. They also garner hundreds of millions of views.

So what, you might ask, is the fascination? According to The Verge, it may have started with a TikTok posted by @ukdestinations, an account known for posting “cool things” around the UK, back in November. The caption was, “The last clip will truly shock you.” It was a compilation of North Sea clips, exactly as I’ve described, and it was, in fact, shocking.

@ukdestinations

The last clip will truly shock you 😳 Have you ever been out on the North Sea before? It is not only one of the most dangerous in the world but also the coldest (it has an average temperature of 17°C in summer and 6°C in winter) #northsea #ocean #explore #adventure #fyp

♬ Hoist the Colours – Bass Singers Version – Bobby Bass

The video got upwards of 118 million views. James Cullen, the creator of the TikTok, told The New York Times at the time that he was “quite blown back by how popular the videos became.” Perhaps it was because it was such a departure from the accounts normal subject matter. But whether or not this is actually where the infatuation with the North Sea was born, a surge in #northseatok content soon followed.

The reason for its popularity is, undoubtedly, the thrill. Humans are to drama like moths are to a flame. It almost feels like it’s own little sub-genre of (virtual) dark tourism, even. “[It’s] a testament to the human fascination with extreme environments,” Amanda Kooser wrote for Forbes. “You can safely marvel at waves as tall as a two-story building without fear of drowning. You can watch an oil rig worker get drenched without feeling a drop of water. The videos are tense. They’re captivating. This is the North Sea and it is mighty.”

And reader — it is.

More Like This

Checking into the Fairmont Pacific Rim with a FSC Certified cherry wood key card
Why Hotels Are Saying Goodbye to Plastic Key Cards
A hotel iron sitting on an ironing board. Here's why you should never use the iron in your hotel on your clothes.
You’ll Never Guess the Reason You Shouldn’t Use the Iron in Your Hotel Room
A cruise ship entering San Juan Harbor
Cruise Bookings Hit Record Levels in 2024
People at a luxury resort in a swimming pool. 2024 is going to be a banner year for luxury travel.
It’s Going to Be Another Banner Year for Luxury Travel

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Associate Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Most Popular

A Butter Pat skillet and Yeti Cooler. Yeti bought the cast iron company in January 2024.
The $300 Cooler Brand Buys the $300 Cast-Iron Skillet Company
Checking into the Fairmont Pacific Rim with a FSC Certified cherry wood key card
Why Hotels Are Saying Goodbye to Plastic Key Cards
A countryside road in late afternoon.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
Tyler Bass reacts after missing a 44-yard field goal attempt.
Missed Wide-Right Kick Leaves Bills Facing Tough Decisions
Lovers Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolates
Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolate: Can It Make You Horny? We Tested It.
food experiences in grenada
Why Every Food Lover Needs to Visit Grenada

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Butter Pat skillet and Yeti Cooler. Yeti bought the cast iron company in January 2024.
The $300 Cooler Brand Buys the $300 Cast-Iron Skillet Company
Checking into the Fairmont Pacific Rim with a FSC Certified cherry wood key card
Why Hotels Are Saying Goodbye to Plastic Key Cards
A countryside road in late afternoon.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
Tyler Bass reacts after missing a 44-yard field goal attempt.
Missed Wide-Right Kick Leaves Bills Facing Tough Decisions
Lovers Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolates
Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolate: Can It Make You Horny? We Tested It.
food experiences in grenada
Why Every Food Lover Needs to Visit Grenada

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

A ship sailing the North Atlantic

What’s the Deal With North Sea TikTok?

Airplane bathroom

Being Stuck In an Airline Bathroom for Over an Hour Sounds Terrible

SNL "Alaska Airlines" sketch

This Week's "SNL" Addressed Alaska Airlines' Recent Challenges

A bunch of people lying around on a beach.

In Defense of the Uneventful Vacation

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A selection of recommended bottles of high-proof rye whiskey

The 10 Best High-Proof Rye Whiskeys in 2024

Everything you need to know about airline alliances

A Comprehensive Airline Alliance Cheat Sheet and User Guide

Collard greens from the Restaurant at RT Lodge. We got the recipe for the dish.

The Secret to Better Collard Greens? Bacon and Tomatoes.

Customers shop at Shuga Records during Record Store Day in Chicago on April 13, 2019

The 20 Best Record Stores in Chicago Right Now