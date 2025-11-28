Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Best Deals to Shop During Quince’s Limited-Time Black Friday Sale

The e-comm giant doesn't throw sales often

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 28, 2025 11:59 am EST
Quince Black Friday Sale 2025
You have less than 24 hours to shop.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Quince has officially launched its 2025 Black Friday sale, and it’s one holiday sales event you really don’t want to miss.

You might recognize Quince as the giant e-commerce site that’s a one-stop shop for nearly everything — and we mean everything. From Mongolian cashmere sweaters and Italian wool coats to hardshell suitcases and Turkish towels, everything you need to outfit your closet, home and more is readily available at Quince — and for a fraction of the price compared to competing retailers.

Because of its year-round status as an affordable retailer for luxury-quality goods, Quince doesn’t discount its items often. It’s why we’d recommend you take advantage of its extremely limited-time Black Friday sale, which sees up to 30% off on a whole slew of gift-ready items, including washable silk, leather outerwear, jewelry and more.

You only have 24 hours to shop the rare sale, so get to it. There’s a lot to parse through, and not much time, so we made it simple for you and rounded up the best deals and discounts to shop from Quince, below. But as always, you can shop the entire sale here.

The Best Quince Black Friday Deals for Him

Quince Italian Wool Overcoat
Quince Italian Wool Overcoat
Buy Here : $180 $155
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $50 $40
Quince Featherless Quilted Utility Jacket
Quince Featherless Quilted Utility Jacket
Buy Here : $110 $95
Quince Organic Comfort Stretch Chore Jacket
Quince Organic Comfort Stretch Chore Jacket
Buy Here : $60 $45
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
buy here: $100 $80
Quince Warren Stretch Straight Jeans
Quince Warren Stretch Straight Jeans
Buy Here : $60 $48

For Her

Quince Australian Merino Wool Cropped Mock Neck Sweater
Quince Australian Merino Wool Cropped Mock Neck Sweater
Buy Here : $70 $60
Quince 100% Leather Oversized Biker Jacket
Quince 100% Leather Oversized Biker Jacket
Buy Here : $250 $200
Quince Italian Leather Crossbody Bag
Quince Italian Leather Crossbody Bag
Buy Here : $100 $85
Quince 100% Washable Silk Robe
Quince 100% Washable Silk Robe
Buy Here : $120 $100
Quince 14K Gold Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Quince 14K Gold Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Buy Here : $1250 $1063
Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Work Tote
Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Work Tote
Buy Here : $174 $149

The Best Quince Black Friday Home Deals

Quince European Linen Duvet Cover Set
Quince European Linen Duvet Cover Set
Buy Here : $150 $127
Quince European Linen Stripe Sheet Set
Quince European Linen Stripe Sheet Set
Buy Here : $140 $119
Quince Turkish Ultra Plush Bath Sheet (Set of 2)
Quince Turkish Ultra Plush Bath Sheet (Set of 2)
Buy Here : $90 $76

More Quince Black Friday Deals

Quince Nappa Leather Toiletry Bag
Quince Nappa Leather Toiletry Bag
Buy Here : $70 $55
Quince Italian Leather Slim Card Case
Quince Italian Leather Slim Card Case
Buy Here : $30 $21
Quince Everyday Cotton Solid Ankle Socks (4-pack)
Quince Everyday Cotton Solid Ankle Socks (4-pack)
Buy Here : $25 $19
Quince Carry-On Suitcase
Quince Carry-On Suitcase
buy here: $130 $110

