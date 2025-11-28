The Best Deals to Shop During Quince’s Limited-Time Black Friday Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Quince has officially launched its 2025 Black Friday sale, and it’s one holiday sales event you really don’t want to miss.

You might recognize Quince as the giant e-commerce site that’s a one-stop shop for nearly everything — and we mean everything. From Mongolian cashmere sweaters and Italian wool coats to hardshell suitcases and Turkish towels, everything you need to outfit your closet, home and more is readily available at Quince — and for a fraction of the price compared to competing retailers.

Because of its year-round status as an affordable retailer for luxury-quality goods, Quince doesn’t discount its items often. It’s why we’d recommend you take advantage of its extremely limited-time Black Friday sale, which sees up to 30% off on a whole slew of gift-ready items, including washable silk, leather outerwear, jewelry and more.

You only have 24 hours to shop the rare sale, so get to it. There’s a lot to parse through, and not much time, so we made it simple for you and rounded up the best deals and discounts to shop from Quince, below. But as always, you can shop the entire sale here.

More Quince Black Friday Deals

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »