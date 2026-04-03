The Nike Moon Shoe Has Landed

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The Nike Moon Shoe OG Has Landed

After decades of waiting, the Swoosh's most legendary sneaker is finally getting a wide release

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated May 7, 2026 12:13 pm EDT
A blue shoe with a white Nike swoosh logo sitting on a piece of crumpled paper
Welcome back, old friend.
Nike

The Gist

More than 50 years after its debut, Nike's iconic Moon Shoe, a foundational sneaker that pioneered the "waffle" sole, is finally getting a wide release.

Key Takeaways

  • The Moon Shoe, originally crafted for the 1972 Olympic Marathon trials, was the first Nike sneaker to feature Bill Bowerman's innovative "waffle" sole.
  • Initially released in extremely limited quantities, the silhouette became a highly sought-after collector's item, inspiring subsequent iconic Nike designs.
  • The Nike Moon Shoe OG is now available in three colors (navy, yellow and off-white) and retails for $105.

Artemis II isn’t the only moon mission making headlines this year.

More than 50 years after its creation, the legendary Nike Moon Shoe, one of the Swoosh’s first sneakers — and one of its most influential — has just made terrestrial contact.

For those unfamiliar with Nike’s lunar lore, this is a huge deal. A trip back into the archives may not be all that unusual these days, especially with decades of iconic designs to pull from, but the Moon Shoe is a unique breed, in terms of both its history and design.

Named for the crater-like imprints it left in the dirt, and specifically crafted for athletes competing in the 1972 Olympic Marathon trials, the Moon Shoe was the first to feature Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman’s “waffle” sole, kicking off a legacy of innovation that would eventually evolve into the record-breaking super shoes and ergonomic high-stack trainers the Swoosh-loving public has come to know today.

Adding to the intrigue, the Moon Shoe was never released in large quantities. Legend has it that a few examples made it out to the public, with Nike reporting that a “very limited run of pairs were available for purchase in the fall of 1972 at Nike’s Athletic Department store in Eugene.”

The combination of scarcity and legacy led to the silhouette becoming a highly sought-after collector’s item (like, $437,500 sought-after). While its design DNA inspired a variety of other seminal styles, including the Waffle Racer and Astro Grabber, Nike has been hesitant to reboot the Moon Shoe — until now.

After teasing a revival through a handful of extremely limited, pastel-centric shades with French luxury label Jacquemus and in a retro-leaning “soft pearl” edition on Nike’s SNKRS app, the brand is finally giving the Moon Shoe a wide release, all for a very affordable $105.

Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Buy Here : $105

The sneaker might have been yanked straight out of the Space Age, but thanks to its torpedo shape, it’s a silo that manages to be both highly nostalgic and shockingly trendy. Featuring the signature low-profile fit and gridded waffle sole, a mixed-media upper of leather and nylon, and vintage-leaning details that include a massively oversized swoosh accent, heel tongue and OG Nike logo, it’s perfect for the warm months (read: sneaker weather) ahead.

The new Nike Moon Shoe OG is available in a deep navy (modeled by none other than Olympic sensation Alysa Liu), soft yellow and off-white, offering something for everyone. Pick up a pair before they sell out over at Nike.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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