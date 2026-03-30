What Do Celebrities and Tastemakers Have in Common? A Love for These Loafers.

The article highlights how style icons like Harry Styles and Jacob Elordi are championing ruched loafers, a unique, texturized take on the classic slip-on that's quickly becoming the must-have footwear for those seeking both distinction and stealth-wealth charm. This emerging menswear trend offers a versatile alternative to sneakers, seamlessly blending with various wardrobes.

If you’ve been at all tapped into the menswear scene over the last year, there is a good chance you’ve stumbled across a photo of Harry Styles looking impossibly chill in a $6,000 oversized trench or an effortlessly cool vintage chore coat. The same could be said for Jacob Elordi, although photos of him are more likely to include double-kneed pants or a pocketed paperback. If you were to look closely, you’d probably notice a number of similarities in both — an undeniable air of charisma, a great head of hair and, most relevant for anyone trying to absorb even an ounce of their star power, a penchant for a very specific kind of footwear.

No gatekeeping here: both men have been spotted in the Eel Loafer, a leather slip-on from cult fashion brand The Row, a semi-mysterious luxury label founded by the Olsen twins that’s responsible for some of the most sought-after menswear pieces on the market. (The aforementioned loafer included — though the style is currently sold out.)

Jacob Elordi rocking some ruched loafers. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) WireImage

Eagle-eyed menswear fans will notice that these aren’t your average penny loafers. The style belongs to a rare breed of highly unique leather footwear referred to as ruched loafers, which are instantly recognizable for their distinctive toe-box design. Unlike a standard loafer, the ruched loafer features crimped or scrunched leather — not totally dissimilar to pleating on pants — around the front of the shoe, creating a lived-in, rustic look that, paradoxically, telegraphs a stealth-wealth charm to anyone with eyes to see.

It would be easy enough to chalk this loafer love up to a coincidence, or just a mild case of Row-itis, except similar styles — Saint Laurent’s hulking Le Loafer immediately comes to mind — have been popping up not just on the feet of certified style culturati for months now (many predating Styles or Elordi), but on trend charts tracking the styles bubbling just under the menswear surface as well.

Ultimately, this makes sense. With the same versatility — not to mention slip-on-ability — as a traditional penny loafer and double the visual intrigue, the texturized leather footwear is primed to seamlessly integrate into your wardrobe; they look just as good with a pair of vintage 501s as they do with some pinstripe suit trousers. And then there are the added benefits of standing out from the loafer hoard, as more and more men embrace the style as an alternative to sneakers.

As it turns out, you can put a price on aura. With spring — aka prime loafer season — finally here, there’s never been a better time to invest in a pair of buttery soft ruched loafers. To that end, we’ve rounded up a handful of luxe leather styles, ranging from Banana Republic to The Row, for you to add to cart. Find them below.

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Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »