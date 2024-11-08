Culture > Sports

LSU’s Next Home Game Will Have a Live Tiger Present

What could possibly go wrong?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 8, 2024 5:05 pm
LSU Football
It's been several years since the last time a literal big cat appeared there.
Mitchell Scaglione/LSU/University Images via Getty Images

In October of 2016, a familiar face to Louisiana State University football fans passed away. That familiar face belonged to Mike VI, a tiger who appeared at LSU games to bolster the home team and, assumably, not leave the crowd terrified that he might break loose and start eating them. As his name suggests, he was the sixth tiger to bear his name and spent a total of nine years as perhaps the most imposing mascot in American sports.

There is a successor to Mike VI — named, you guessed it, Mike VII — but he resides on the university’s campus (complete with a live feed) and doesn’t put in appearances at games. And yet when Louisiana plays Alabama this weekend, there will indeed be a tiger at the stadium. So reports Intelligencer’s Matt Stieb, who has more details on a plan that sounds like some surreal blend of Friday Night Lights and Tiger King.

The idea didn’t originate with LSU, but instead is the brainchild of Louisiana governor Jeff Landry. According to Intelligencer’s reporting, Landry had originally sought to bring Mike VII to the game; however, the university was opposed to the idea. That’s when Landry got the idea to go to a place where tigers can be procured: the state of Florida.

That, in turn, is why there will be a tiger named Omar Bradley at this weekend’s game.

“[W]e’re honoring those Mikes and no one is going to take away the honor and the respect and the love that we have for Mike the Seventh,” Landry said in a recent interview. “Our hope is that maybe that we can get this tiger to roar a couple of times and that’ll indicate how many touchdowns we’ll have and it’ll be more than Alabama.”

Report: Sexual Misconduct Complaints Against Top Athletes Mishandled by LSU
Report: Sexual Misconduct Complaints Against Top Athletes Mishandled by LSU
 A “USA Today” investigation found officials in the university’s athletic department repeatedly ignored complaints against players

Let’s hope that Omar Bradley reacts well to large, noisy crowds — Tiger Stadium holds more than 100,000 fans. As Intelligencer reports, Omar Bradley has been a well-behaved tiger, but two other tigers owned by the same company have escaped. Hopefully this tiger’s appearance will be mishap-free.

More Like This

Brian Kelly coaches against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium
USC’s Lincoln Riley and LSU’s Brian Kelly Are College Football’s New $100M Men
Tasmanian tiger
Scientists Are Less Convinced of the Tasmanian Tiger’s Extinction
Nick Saban broadcasting
Lions’ Brian Branch Shares Memory of Being Struck by Nick Saban
An engraving of the Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, which Colossal Biosciences is hoping to bring back from extinction with funding from Chris Hemsworth and Paris Hilton
Resurrecting an Extinct Tiger, With Help From Chris Hemsworth and Paris Hilton

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

November 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
Yvonne Strahovski in "Teacup"
Yvonne Strahovski Talks “Teacup,” “Handmaid’s Tale” and Stepping Behind the Camera
Ulysse Nardin Freak One Navy Blue; Bremont Terra Nova Chronograph Jimmy Chin; Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Date; Czapek Faubourg de Cracovie 'Crossroads' Chronograph; Paulin Model D/E
The 10 Best Watches of the Past Month
Nick Saban broadcasting
Lions' Brian Branch Shares Memory of Being Struck by Nick Saban
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

LSU Football

LSU's Next Home Game Will Have a Live Tiger Present

College football fans in the rain. A recent NCAA agreement allowing schools to directly pay student athletes may increase prices for fans.

What Effect Will Paying College Athletes Have on the Fans?

Jason Kelce

Please Don't Troll Jason Kelce (or Anyone) Outside Football Games

Nick Saban broadcasting

Lions' Brian Branch Shares Memory of Being Struck by Nick Saban

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar