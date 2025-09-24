Drinking and the Culture Around It

Escasa Tequila Is a Study in Minerality

This new luxury tequila offers a unique profile and a reposado maturation that’s never been attempted

By Kirk Miller
September 24, 2025 7:00 am EDT
Escasa Tequila bottles in front of agave fields
The taste profile of Escasa is unique and worth a sip.
Escasa

What we’re drinking: Escasa Blanco and Reposado Tequila

Where it’s from: Hailing from Los Altos de Jalisco, Mexico, Escasa (“scarce”) is overseen by Graciela “Grace” Gonzalez, a fourth-generation master distiller (she’s the daughter of Rodolfo Gonzalez of El Mayor Tequila, and both brands operate through Luxco). 

Why we’re drinking these: There are hundreds of tequila brands that launch each year, so finding one that stands out is difficult. I had Escasa at a small launch party in New York and immediately fell for its taste profile (which you’ll read about below) and handsome monochromatic bottles.

Escasa Master Distiller Grace Gonzalez
Escasa Master Distiller Grace Gonzalez
Escasa

“My father kept saying, ‘You want to do something completely outside the box, so this is your opportunity,’” says Gonzalez, who at the time was helping to create limited-edition tequilas with another brand. “And I had this idea. People say you can only serve tequila with Mexican food, and it’s only served in a certain kind of way. But I’m always traveling, I like different things, I’m a foodie. So I wanted to create something that would have the diversity to be paired with anything.” 

Escasa’s tequila-making process isn’t entirely unique, but the distillery does utilize a lot of rarely-used methods, including triple distillation, estate-grown agave, heirloom yeast, bagazo (essentially, leftover cooked and pulped agave fibers) in the fermentation tanks and, for the reposado, maturation in albariño barrels from Rias Baixas, Spain. 

Meet Jenny Camarena, El Tesoro’s New CEO and Master Distiller
Meet Jenny Camarena, El Tesoro’s New CEO and Master Distiller
 The Camarena family legacy in the tequila world is unprecedented. Here’s how the youngest plans to leave her mark.

The one thing that really caught my palate on first taste was the minerality of the blanco. “Minerality is very important,” Gonzalez says. “It’s the most awesome part. It’s going to make our product so much more versatile. I think this goes well, for example, with Japanese food or Italian food. Pair it with carpaccio or an arugula salad with burrata. It’s amazing.” 

How they taste: Both expressions come in at 40% ABV.

  • Blanco: Full of pepper, salinity and a drier profile, this is an earthier tequila that puts minerality first and foremost. 
  • Respoado: Aged for six months in albariño wine barrels, you start getting some citrus and acidity here with hints of pineapple. Given that most repos veer toward caramel, this is a unique take on the category. 

Fun fact: Albariño, a coastal white from the Iberian Peninsula, features flavors of stone fruit, hints of salinity and “zippy acidity.”  “It’s such an underestimated wine,” Gonzalez says. “It’s so well balanced and easygoing. And I haven’t heard of anyone else in the tequila market working with it.” 

How to buy: Escasa Tequila is currently available online for $100 to $120 at Shared Pour.

Escasa Tequila
Escasa Tequila
BUY HERE

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

