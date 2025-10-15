Drinking and the Culture Around It

LALO Elevates High-Proof Tequila 

The up-and-coming brand was just purchased by Tito’s. They also have a new limited-edition high-proof blanco that's worth a sip.

By Kirk Miller
October 15, 2025 8:57 am EDT
LALO Tequila High Proof - 2025 Edition
LALO's latest is the brand's second high-proof release.
LALO

What we're drinking: LALO Tequila High Proof – 2025 Edition

Where it’s from: Eduardo “Lalo” González is the co-founder of this additive-free brand and the grandson of Don Julio González (of Don Julio tequila fame). The agave for LALO hails from the Jalisco Highlands, and during fermentation, a proprietary yeast used in Champagne is introduced. 

Why we’re drinking this: I’ve liked LALO since its official debut in 2020, particularly the brand’s single-minded focus on blanco tequilas. “Blanco tequila truly highlights the flavors of the agave, which is something I am personally passionate about,” González says. “As one of the few brands innovating within the blanco and high-proof space, we’re proud to be showcasing how dynamic a blanco tequila can be and all the ways in which it can be enjoyed.”

The 12 Best High-Proof Tequilas
The 12 Best High-Proof Tequilas
 How a higher ABV can concentrate and enhance flavor, either for sipping or cocktails

As the co-founder mentioned, LALO only has two releases in total: its flagship blanco and a yearly high-proof release. The 2025 iteration of the High Proof is the brand’s first-ever release distilled to proof (meaning ​​no water was added post-distillation). “Last year’s 2024 High Proof was bottled at 54% ABV and was celebrated for its intensity and edge,” González says. “For 2025, I wanted to take a different approach and craft something that really highlights the unique essence of the agave. This year’s release captures the aromas and flavors of our distillery in their purest form.”

Given my preference for blancos and recent love of higher-proof tequilas (note that the linked list was created before trying LALO’s version), I was eager to taste this and compare it to the 2024 release. Let’s try it out.

How it tastes: Coming in at 50% ABV, the nose here is wonderful, full of citrus and cooked agave. It features a wonderful, creamy mouthfeel where those citrus/lemon notes continue to shine, along with a little black pepper and herbaceousness. Last year’s release was a bit spicier and earthier, with a hint more minerality and less citrus. Both good, but the ’25 is a standout.

Fun fact: As I was writing this review, news broke that Tito’s Handmade Vodka had purchased a majority stake in LALO. The news generated some interesting and occasionally heated commentary online — particularly in r/Tequila on Reddit — but Gonzalez is happy with the acquisition (and he also responded on Reddit and offered up an AMA to discuss the deal). “My late father is the namesake of this brand, and I know he would be proud to see how far we’ve come,” he tells InsideHook in a statement. “This moment is a natural continuation of our journey, and we’re excited to introduce LALO to more people across the world while preserving every element that makes us special.” 

byu/MovementAndTequila from discussion
intequila

Where to buy: A limited release, LALO Tequila High Proof is available in select stores nationwide and online for $75.

LALO Tequila High Proof - 2025 Edition
LALO Tequila High Proof – 2025 Edition
BUY HERE: $75

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

