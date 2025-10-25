A Dozen Tequila Companies Signed an Ethics Pledge

As is the case with just about any industry, there are both ethical and unethical ways to make tequila. From farming agave to the process of producing spirits, there are countless ways that workers and the environment can be treated well — or can be abused. A 2020 Business Insider article cited the positive work being done by the company Mezcal Union to unionize distilleries and benefit workers and the farms that produce agave — but the fact that this was notable also implies that plenty of companies in the industry are taking a different route.



That makes a pledge signed by a dozen tequila companies this month that much more encouraging. The news comes from the nonprofit Gente Buena Foundation, which has the goal of “ensuring that the wealth and prosperity created by tequila benefit the very people who have safeguarded and nurtured this heritage.”



To that end, Genta Buena announced that 12 tequila companies signed on to the organization’s “Good Agave Pledge.” That pledge includes a wide-ranging set of promises, from sustainably farming agave to improving communities’ access to water. The pledge also includes efforts to bolster women’s leadership rules and improving the health of communities where farms are located.

“We admire and believe in the mission of giving back to the agave communities that have given us so much,” Lost Lore Tequila’s vice president, Sarah Lamas, said in a statement. “We met agave workers served by Gente Buena and it’s tangibly improving their lives by addressing fundamental needs like consistent access to water — something many of us take for granted.”



The companies that have signed on? Almatitán, Atanasio, Cambio, El Tequileńo, Lost Lore, Montagave, Nock, Polanco, Siempre, El Tesoro Azteca, Tequilera Hacienda de Oro and Valor. The pledge also draws upon research conducted at the College of Michoacan and the University of Guadalajara; Gente Buena Foundation also partnered with the conservation group Pronatura Mexico.