Review: Higher Elevation, Better Tequila? Alto Canto Thinks So.

What we’re drinking: Three expressions from Alto Canto, a just-launched tequila brand

Where it’s from: Alto Canto (“high song”) is crafted at 9,000 feet above sea level in the Sierra del Tigre mountains in the Jalisco highlands, the highest altitude of any tequila made in Mexico.

Why we’re drinking this: I was looking for a new tequila for National Margarita Day (February 22) and I’d heard good things about Alto Canto, which rolled out in the U.S. a few months ago. Even in its brand infancy, it’s already the third-highest-rated tequila distillery on Tequila Matchmaker. The distillery, Tequila El Rocio, is also one of the few producers that only makes one brand of tequila.

Founded by Daday Suarez (a sommelier and entrepreneur) and Master Distiller Juan Reyes (formerly of Patrón), Alto Canto touts itself as an additive-free, 100% organic and 100% Mexican-made tequila. Their tequila-making process is pretty interesting: The agaves are macerated by tahona (big stone wheels) and then transferred to wooden tanks for natural fermentation. It also undergoes a second malolactic fermentation.

Between that process and the high elevation — which causes the alcohol to evaporate at a lower temperature — you’re left with a tequila that’s lovely on both the nose and the palate. Another unique twist? The reposado ages in new American oak barrels as opposed to ex-bourbon barrels.

Suarez has thankfully assured us he will never make a Cristalino tequila (which, with few exceptions, is an odd category). An añejo should be coming soon, however. For now, let’s dive into what they currently offer.

Alto Canto’s Reposado tequila is aged in new American oak Alto Canto

How they taste:

Blanco (40% ABV): “Settled” for 25 days in a white oak container, the core blanco release is full of cooked agave, green pepper, citrus and a delightful minerality.

“Settled” for 25 days in a white oak container, the core blanco release is full of cooked agave, green pepper, citrus and a delightful minerality. Reposado (40% ABV): Aged for four months in new American oak barrels inside an adobe structure, this is less sweet (not in a bad way) than the typical aged reposado. You’ll still get plenty of agave notes, but there’s also a nice touch of oak with hints of vanilla and a bit of nuttiness.

Aged for four months in new American oak barrels inside an adobe structure, this is less sweet (not in a bad way) than the typical aged reposado. You’ll still get plenty of agave notes, but there’s also a nice touch of oak with hints of vanilla and a bit of nuttiness. High Proof (48% ABV): Not quite “still strength” but still providing a kick, there’s an earthy, herbal note here that’s heightened, but it’s still a lovely, bright blanco.

While the blanco is good in a Margarita, we had our best luck trying these expressions mixed with different variations of sangrita, a traditional, non-alcoholic, tomato-based Mexican drink usually served as a chaser (it’s also a good hangover cure).

Interestingly, all three expressions change radically if you leave them out for about 10 minutes, particularly in the blancos, where the vegetal notes (particularly green pepper) shine through more after time exposed to air.

Fun fact: Suarez told us the distillery plays classical music during the fermentation process, which is done to “relax” the agave. It’s a thing in the tequila world.

Where to buy: Alto Canto is available at Sip Tequila for $80-$105 per bottle.