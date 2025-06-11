Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Angel’s Envy’s Latest Rye Takes Its Cues From Tequila

Whiskey getting a secondary maturation in ex-tequila casks is a growing trend (and we are here for it)

By Kirk Miller
June 11, 2025 10:00 am EDT
Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5
Whiskey, meet tequila
Angel's Envy

What we’re drinking: Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels

Where it’s from: Founded in 2010 and located in downtown Louisville, KY, Angel’s Envy is best known for its array of American whiskeys that undergo secondary barrel finishing.

Why we’re drinking this: Angel Envy’s foray into wood maturations (Triple Oak) won our Best Bourbon category for this year’s Spill Awards, so we’re fans, obviously! I’m always geeked to try whatever the distillery is experimenting with next. 

I’ve been digging tequila barrel finishes in my whiskeys, so hearing that Master Distiller Owen Martin was using extra añejo barrels for his first Cellar Collection expression made me happy. As a reminder, the Cellar Collection is an ongoing series of releases where Angel’s Envy is (usually) aging its whiskey in former wine casks, but Martin went in a different direction. 

The Best Spirits Bottles of the Year
The Best Spirits Bottles of the Year
 The Spill’s team of judges select the best gin, bourbon, canned cocktail, value bottle, rum and a whole lot more

“It’s no secret that at my last company, I had years to experiment with aging in tequila barrels,” says Martin, formerly of Denver’s single malt experts Stranahan’s. “But here it was like, how will this apply to a bourbon or a rye as opposed to the malt whiskey I was working with before? But I had an opportunity to work with 150 barrels, and I was comfortable shooting from the hip on this one.”

For this release, Martin traveled to Hacienda Patrón in Jalisco, Mexico to collaborate with Patrón’s master distiller, David Rodriguez, on the project. The final result is a Straight Rye Whiskey aged up to seven years and finished in Patrón French Oak Extra Añejo barrels for up to 12 months. From there, it’s blended with an older Straight Rye Whiskey, aged for more than 11 years.

How it tastes: Coming in at 104.2 proof, this Angel’s Envy release is incredibly well-rounded with notes of fruit (mainly apple), baking spices, cloves, vanilla, cooked agave, black pepper and a little spiciness from the rye and grassiness from the tequila barrels. 

Fun fact: If you’re wondering about release number four in the Cellar Collection, it was a rye finished in ice cider casks (the Angel’s Envy website makes it admittedly difficult to figure out this expression was part of the collection). While Vol. 5 is Martin’s first original release, he was also part of a project to bring back the first three editions

“The first three were all bourbons and fortified wine barrels,” he says. “Granted, this was an era where it’s not as ubiquitous as it is. It was sherry, Tawny and Madeira. For the re-release, I was blending to recreate those releases. To be completely honest, it one of the biggest pain in the ass projects I’ve ever had because normally I’m blending to make the best product I can. But in that case, it was like a whole second set of stipulations of trying to flavor match to a prior release.”

Where to buy: A limited release, Vol. 5 of the Cellar Collection is available now for $269.

Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5
Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5
BUY HERE: $269

More Like This

A collection of barrel-finished rye whiskeys. These 14 bottles are worth seeking out and adding to your collection.
14 Exceptional Barrel-Finished Rye Whiskeys
bottles of whiskey on a plaid background
The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now
Angel's Envy Triple Oak on a table with an Old Fashioned
Angel’s Envy Triples Down on Oak With Its Latest Bourbon
A bottle of Stranahan’s Snowflake Batch #26: Pyramid Peak, a rare bottle only sold at the distillery in Colorado
People Line Up for Days to Drink This Whiskey

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

Can we all agree this is not a hack?
If You Do This When You Fly, You’re an A-Hole
A man and woman talking about wine but saying nothing at a party
You’re Talking About Wine All Wrong
Boulevard Brewing Co.
12 United States Breweries Worth Traveling For
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Can we all agree this is not a hack?
If You Do This When You Fly, You’re an A-Hole
A man and woman talking about wine but saying nothing at a party
You’re Talking About Wine All Wrong
Boulevard Brewing Co.
12 United States Breweries Worth Traveling For
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Six different glasses ideal for drinking bourbon

The 15 Best Bourbon Glasses

A whey-distilled vodka from New Zealand-based Broken Shed

Meet the Distillers Transforming Dairy Leftovers Into Award-Winning Craft Spirits

Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six

This Is What the Oldest and Rarest Irish Whiskey Tastes Like

Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5

Angel’s Envy’s Latest Rye Takes Its Cues From Tequila

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week