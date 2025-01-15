Drinking and the Culture Around It

Aspen Vodka Has Grand Sustainability Goals

The wheat vodka newcomer shines in both its environmental ethos and its flavor

By Kirk Miller
January 15, 2025 12:00 pm
A martini splashed with Aspen Vodka
Your Martini deserves this vodka.
Aspen Distillers

What we’re drinking: The inaugural and so far only release from Aspen Vodka

Where it’s from: As its name implies, Aspen is crafted in Aspen, CO, in a state-of-the-art new distillery (see below). The brand is under the umbrella of WES Brands, a portfolio that also includes Flecha Azul Tequila, Fraser & Thompson Whiskey and BSB Flavored Whiskey. 

Why we’re drinking this: This honestly might be the most impressive spirit in the world when it comes to sustainability practices. And the backstory is unique. 

“Our family business was in engineering and construction,” says founder Matthew Patel, who lives in Cincinnati and has a long and ongoing career in emergency medicine. “But we had a lot of things in our backyard. We were a stone’s throw from the old Seagram’s manufacturing facility, and we’re a few steps from the start of the Bourbon Trail.” 

The 25 Most Interesting Vodkas to Enjoy Right Now
The 25 Most Interesting Vodkas to Enjoy Right Now
 These bottles highlight flavor, character and terroir

After developing some residential property in Aspen, Patel was inspired to start a distillery in the area that “personified the ethos” of the town. “I wanted to establish a facility that would be in balance with the natural surroundings,” he says. With that in mind, he worked with organizations such as the International Living Futures Institute and the United States Green Building Council to fulfill various (and difficult to achieve) environmental and sustainability certifications.

They’ve seemingly succeeded. Aspen is now the world’s first LEED Platinum-certified v4 building. It’s also a carbon-negative distillery, and at 18,000 square feet, it’s the largest in the world. Plus, their property features regenerative agriculture, and all the water they utilize is returned to the nearby Roaring Fork River “cleaner than when taken,” according to the brand.

Aspen distillery
The eco-conscious and modular Aspen distillery
Aspen Distillers

All well and good, but what about the product itself? The vodka is crafted from water that’s sourced from the nearby Roaring Fork River and local Colorado red winter wheat. “It’s interesting because the type of wheat growing in Colorado wasn’t initially what I wanted to use,” Patel says. “We wanted something with lesser protein content, high carbohydrates, kind of a classic European wheat.” Working with a Texas A&M seed bank, they found an heirloom variety they liked that could grow within the local terroir. Overall, the process took six years. 

Was it worth it? Let’s check it out.

How it tastes: If you like wheat vodkas, this is an exemplary example of one. Notes of citrus and black pepper are readily present on the palate, with a nice hint of sweetness on the finish. It has a more buttery mouthfeel than I was expecting and an underlying minerality. It’s versatile and wonderful on ice with a twist (meaning, a little more work and it’s also an ideal Martini). 

Fun fact: Because the history of Aspen is heavily intertwined with the silver industry, the vodka nods to both in the packaging and distilling process. “We use charcoal filtering, which is pretty common in the industry, but we actually use silver in that step as well,” Patel says. “It changes the mouthfeel a bit, but it would probably take people with a very fine palate to note the difference.” 

Where to buy: Aspen Vodka is available in select markets and ships nationally for the suggested retail price of $29.99 (750ml). 

Aspen Vodka
Aspen Vodka
Buy HERE: $30

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

