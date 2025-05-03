Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

Canned Vodka Lemonade Is Gaining Ground in 2025

It's not hard to see the appeal of this summer drink

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 3, 2025 6:48 pm EDT
Lemons
When you've got lemons (and vodka)...
Getty Images

Last May, InsideHook shared recommendations for some of the tastiest canned cocktails currently on the market. Several of the companies listed there, including Surfside and Dogfish Head, included vodka lemonade among their lineup of drinks. If drinking some of those sounded like an appealing way to spend your summer last year, you should have an even broader range of options on the table for 2025.

That, at least, is the big takeaway from a recent analysis of industry trends by VinePair’s Olivia White. White pointed to the success of Surfside as one big factor in the decisions made by other beverage companies to roll out their own canned takes on vodka lemonade. “[W]hile Surfside’s hard teas previously accounted for a large portion of sales, the tides are turning,” White writes, citing data showing that sales of the company’s vodka lemonade are up this year.

There’s also the matter of some celebrity-associated vodka lemonades hitting the market. Earlier this year, Chelsea Handler announced her own foray into the market in collaboration with Owl’s Brew, a company who also has a foothold in hard iced tea. Last month, Spirit of Gallo announced that it was releasing Lucky One Lemonade; the celebrity associated with that canned vodka lemonade is, well, Miss Peaches, also known as Dave Portnoy’s dog.

6 Simple Ways to Infuse Vodka at Home
6 Simple Ways to Infuse Vodka at Home
 Once you start making these flavorful spirits, you won’t be able to stop

In March, Global Drinks Intel’s Henry Mathieu reported that Minute Maid was readying several vodka-infused recipes for sale, including a vodka-infused pink lemonade. A spokesperson for Red Tree Beverages told Global Drinks Intel that this was the “first nationally available vodka pink lemonade in the alcohol ready-to-drink format.” Apparently, there’s still room for expansion into different flavor combinations — and who knows what might be next to hit shelves near you.

More Like This

Honey Deuce being made
US Open Attendees Are Embracing the Honey Deuce
Lake Hour at Bar Convent Brooklyn in 2023
How Lake Hour Became a Canned Cocktail Favorite
The lineup for Stateside's Surfside canned cocktails
The Best New Canned Cocktails for Summer
Shots of various types of tequila on bar with lime wedge. While tequila sales continue to shine, other spirits categories are hitting a ceiling.
Tequila and Canned Cocktails Are Pretty Much Fueling the Booze Industry Now

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Belgrade checks all the boxes
Exploring Serbia, One of the World’s Most Underrated Travel Destinations
A Timex worn by watch writer Oren Hartov's father during military service in the 1970s, shown next to a reissue of a similar watch from Timex and Bespoke Post in 2025
Timex Reissued the Same Watch My Dad Wore in the Army
Egyptian bodybuilder Antoine Boulos, British bodybuilder Reuben Martin, and South African bodybuilder Jannie Graaff, competitors during the pre-judging for the Mr Universe contest, at the Royal Hotel in Woburn Place in the Bloomsburt district of London, England, 16th September 1960.
Take It From a Woman: We Don’t Care About Your Muscle Definition
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors
What Was That Bill Belichick Interview?
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Lemons

Canned Vodka Lemonade Is Gaining Ground in 2025

From Our EIC: 5 Alex Mill Items to Buy Right Now

From Our EIC: 5 Alex Mill Items to Buy Right Now

American Airlines Flagship Suite

American Airlines Is Debuting New Flagship Suites Next Month

Porsche 911 Spirit 70

Porsche Shares Plans to “Counteract” Economic Conditions

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty