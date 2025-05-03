Canned Vodka Lemonade Is Gaining Ground in 2025

Last May, InsideHook shared recommendations for some of the tastiest canned cocktails currently on the market. Several of the companies listed there, including Surfside and Dogfish Head, included vodka lemonade among their lineup of drinks. If drinking some of those sounded like an appealing way to spend your summer last year, you should have an even broader range of options on the table for 2025.



That, at least, is the big takeaway from a recent analysis of industry trends by VinePair’s Olivia White. White pointed to the success of Surfside as one big factor in the decisions made by other beverage companies to roll out their own canned takes on vodka lemonade. “[W]hile Surfside’s hard teas previously accounted for a large portion of sales, the tides are turning,” White writes, citing data showing that sales of the company’s vodka lemonade are up this year.



There’s also the matter of some celebrity-associated vodka lemonades hitting the market. Earlier this year, Chelsea Handler announced her own foray into the market in collaboration with Owl’s Brew, a company who also has a foothold in hard iced tea. Last month, Spirit of Gallo announced that it was releasing Lucky One Lemonade; the celebrity associated with that canned vodka lemonade is, well, Miss Peaches, also known as Dave Portnoy’s dog.

In March, Global Drinks Intel’s Henry Mathieu reported that Minute Maid was readying several vodka-infused recipes for sale, including a vodka-infused pink lemonade. A spokesperson for Red Tree Beverages told Global Drinks Intel that this was the “first nationally available vodka pink lemonade in the alcohol ready-to-drink format.” Apparently, there’s still room for expansion into different flavor combinations — and who knows what might be next to hit shelves near you.