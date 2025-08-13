Tracksmith Tackles Off-Road Training With Their New Trail Shoe

There’s little denying the boom in popularity running has enjoyed over the past decade, spurred in part by the proliferation of social-forward run clubs and a general obsession with wellness writ large. But the omnipresence of the sport hasn’t just been contained to the track; as running has grown exponential, so too has its rugged, wild-child sibling in trail running.

As with any growing market, the increased demand for gear specific to the outdoors has been fervent, with small running labels filling the gaps left by industry giants. You probably recognize names like Norda and Satisfy, just a few of the brands who have used trail to cement themselves as serious players in the running apparel and footwear game.

The latest cult label to throw their hat in the ring? Tracksmith. The New England-based boutique has been churning out beloved running apparel for well over a decade and recently waded into the footwear waters with their Eliot Trainer and Racer silos. Now the brand is taking the plunge into trail footwear with their latest shoe, the Eliot Range.

The hero product for Tracksmith’s new trail-centric Overland Collection, the Eliot Range marks the brand’s third running shoe offering; the shoe bears many similarities to the previous releases, with some notable changes and additions.

No trail too tough. Tracksmith

The Eliot Range is built on the speedy combo that powers the Eliot Racer, a “supercrital” foam midsole — a snappy Pebex foam stack — atop a full-length injected nylon plate. This super-charged, 9 mm drop offers propulsion and energy return comparable to that of the leading super shoes, while simultaneously serving as added protection from rocks and jolts.

The new inclusion of a Vibram XS Trek Evo outsole similarly serves as both a shield from trail conditions and as a stable base for technical running, thanks to a specially designed extra-grippy multi-surface lug pattern designed to handle everything from gravel to singletrack.

A major innovation of the shoe is the upper, an idiosyncratic combo of a lightweight seamless ripstop and an internal bootie liner made from, somewhat surprisingly, Merino wool. Inspired by the brand’s best-selling Brighton Base Layer, the bootie leans on the fabric’s host of properties — temperature regulation, sweat wicking and odor resistance — instead of the typical synthetic blend found in running styles for a lock-down fit that supposedly keeps the foot dry and protected.

Using a natural fiber like Merino is an unusual choice for a highly technical trail style — there are the obvious concerns regarding durability — but fits with Tracksmith’s old-school aesthetic meets high performance design prerogative. (As does the overall look of of the shoe.) It also makes the Eliot Range absurdly light; a size US Men’s 9 clocks in under 10 oz, a rarity in the hefty, lug-heavy trail shoe space.

The Tracksmith trail shoe doesn’t come cheap. Both of the launch colorways (“Clay/Silver Gray” and “Faded Myrtle”) retail for $240, a hefty price comparable to professional grade marathon shoes. That being said, you won’t find anything else like it on the market, and, like the brand’s various offerings, the quality and craft are on full display. Shop the Tracksmith Eliot Range below.