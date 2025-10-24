Products of the Week: Watches, Bar Sets and Patterned Fleeces

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: G.H. Bass and Reigning Champ put out some lovely co-branded loafers, Timex partners up with The James Brand to deliver a new piece of wrist candy and Birkenstock drops some chunky classics.
Caraway Bar Set
One of the nicer-looking bar sets we’ve seen, this nine-piece collection was crafted entirely without plastics or PFAS. Available in six colorways, the all-in-one set includes a shaker, strainer, bar spoon, muddler, jigger, paring knife, peeler, bottle opener and a storage base (with a magnetic backer).
G.H. Bass x Reigning Champ Collab
Two of our favorite brands have partnered up to deliver some strapping loafers. The co-branding along the sole is a nice finishing detail to these sturdy steeds. Fashioned out of Horween leather, these hand-sewn shoes are on our hit list for fall. You can get them in two colorways as well, depending on what your vibe is.
Timex x The James Brand Automatic GMT
Check on your EDC friends — Timex and The James Brand just released a GMT. The duo is back once again for the third iteration of their Automatic GMT, this time in a refreshed and extra-rugged “Nocturne edition” brushed stainless steel. The watch, limited to just 1,000 pieces, also features a carbon fiber-textured dial and a trusty Miyota 9075 “true” GMT automatic movement. Grab one while you can at either retailer.
Viberg Outsider Chukkas
David Coggins wants you to upgrade your Chukka boots. More specifically, he wants you to upgrade your Chukka boots to his new collab with Canadian bootmaker Viberg. Teaming up (again) for a new suede boot (also again), Coggins and Viberg are pulling out all the heritage craftsmanship stops for their latest addition to the Outsider line; the Outside III apron-toe Chukka is cut from a rich Bison Janus Calf Suede by legendary manufacturer Charles F. Stead, and constructed using Viberg’s Traditional Channeled Insole Goodyear Welt. Plus, they look banging with cords.
Brunch x Cozyland Collab
Lifestyle footwear brand Brunch has just partnered up with pajama powerhouse Cozyland to deliver a comfy collab. Brunch’s focus is on elevating your average house shoe and making it transferrable — so that even if you unintentionally leave your house wearing slippers, it doesn’t matter. Their slippers rely on more durable materials and feature sneaker-like outer soles. Cozyland, on the other hand, makes fun printed PJs that feel like you’re falling asleep in a warm cloud. The two have teamed up to deliver jammies and matching slipper-shoes you can sport inside…or out if you want.
Rowing Blazers x Uno Collab
Rowing Blazers does it again. Somehow when you think they can’t top their last collab drop, they do — and this time it’s with famed card game UNO. The drop features an array of your classic RK knitwear and rugby shirts, branded socks and a particularly perfect sherpa fleece coated in UNO card print.
Birkenstock Paris Chunky Shoes
Birkenstock has entered the Dr Marten realm of chunky leather loafers. Their new Paris chunky Mary Jane-esuqe loafers can transition from day to night seamlessly and are perfect for pairing with jeans or longer skirts as we head into the colder months. They’re fashioned out of high-shine leather, have an adjustable strap and will keep you towering high above your flat-soled counterparts.
