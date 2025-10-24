Products of the Week: Watches, Bar Sets and Patterned Fleeces

David Coggins wants you to upgrade your Chukka boots. More specifically, he wants you to upgrade your Chukka boots to his new collab with Canadian bootmaker Viberg. Teaming up (again) for a new suede boot (also again), Coggins and Viberg are pulling out all the heritage craftsmanship stops for their latest addition to the Outsider line; the Outside III apron-toe Chukka is cut from a rich Bison Janus Calf Suede by legendary manufacturer Charles F. Stead, and constructed using Viberg’s Traditional Channeled Insole Goodyear Welt. Plus, they look banging with cords.