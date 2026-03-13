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Products of the Week: Snoopy Watches, Bedding and Striped Shoes

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 13, 2026 11:33 am EDT
You're gonna wanna check these out.
You're gonna want to check these out.
MoMA, Timex, Sabah

The Gist

This week's product highlights feature a playful Peanuts x Timex pickleball watch, versatile Caraway mixing bowls, and a nostalgic outdoor furniture collection, alongside unique footwear and bedding, offering fresh upgrades for home and personal style.

Key Takeaways

  • Timex unveiled a new Peanuts collaboration, offering three versions of Snoopy-themed pickleball watches.
  • Caraway Home released a mixing bowl set, complete with matching stainless steel sifters in three sizes.
  • Hay and Jasper Morrison debuted a collection of nostalgic outdoor furniture, including hammocks and folding chairs.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Timex drops another Snoopy collab (this time it’s pickleball-coded), Caraway drops some fresh mixing bowls and Doze drops some new sheets.

Peanuts x Timex Pickleball
Peanuts x Timex Pickleball

We can see spring off in the distance, and that means pickleball will soon be upon us. Timex understood the assignment and put out yet another collab with the Peanuts brand, narrowing in on the fastest-growing sport in America. We’re obsessed — three different versions come with three different Snoopy figurines mid-swing.

buy here: $169 – $349
Caraway Home Mixing Bowls
Caraway Home Mixing Bowls

You can truly never have too many mixing bowls. And in the event you’re often sifting into said bowls, Caraway has the product for you. Their mixing bowl set comes with matching stainless steel sifters, in three different sizes. You can store, stack, toss, drizzle or bake with these bad boys — and who doesn’t love something that multifunctional?

buy here: $335 $295
Hay x Jasper Morrison Outdoor Furniture
Hay x Jasper Morrison Outdoor Furniture

Once again, patio season is on the horizon, so why not stock up on some new pieces that will be beautiful as well as functional? This new collection from Danish decor brand Hay and English product designer Jasper Morrison leans into a nostalgic outdoor vibe. From the colorway and patterns to the products available, you’ll want to outfit your outdoor space with whichever piece from the collection that you can fit. There are hammocks, classic folding chairs and even tent canopies.

shop here
Sabah x Colors of Arley
Sabah x Colors of Arley

If there’s one complaint to be had about NYC-based leather footwear label Sabah, it’s the fact that they haven’t yet released a custom-printed, hair-on-calf version of their most famous model, specifically designed by U.K.-based textile brand Colours of Arley. Well, ask, and you shall receive — the duo just released two new co-crafted silos (Sabah and the Baba), featuring Sabah’s travel-ready designs and COA’s shock of material and coloring. They’ll make for a great packable summer option.

buy here: $337
Best Made Co. Gerstner 41D
Best Made Co. Gerstner 41D

Do you know what a Gerstner chest is? If not, let us introduce you. They’re a style of chest favored by collectors and mechanics alike for their knick-knack storing abilities. Now Best Made Co. is reissuing their 2024 Gerstner chest design and adding in numbered brass production plates. One hundred chests will be made, and now you’ll be able to know which one is yours.

buy here: $2,150
Doze Sateen Essentials Bundle
Doze Sateen Essentials Bundle

In honor of Sleep Week, why not refresh your bedding with this sateen bundle from Doze? Almost everything you need for a basic bed setup is included in their Essentials Bundle, from your duvet cover and pillow shams to a down alternate insert. The bundle comes in a concise selection of colorways that are sure to complement whatever style of bedroom you have.

buy here: $635 $476
The Tin Bundle 1906
The Tin Bundle 1906

We’re fans of 1906 (we swear by their Off Duty cannabis shots), so when their Tin Bundle came across our desks we were all in. It’s legal cannabis that slides into everyday use with ease, and we’ve found each tin does exactly what it professes. Genius and Sleep have become particular favorites for work and, well, sleep.

buy here: $240

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
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