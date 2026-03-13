Products of the Week: Snoopy Watches, Bedding and Striped Shoes

Once again, patio season is on the horizon, so why not stock up on some new pieces that will be beautiful as well as functional? This new collection from Danish decor brand Hay and English product designer Jasper Morrison leans into a nostalgic outdoor vibe. From the colorway and patterns to the products available, you’ll want to outfit your outdoor space with whichever piece from the collection that you can fit. There are hammocks, classic folding chairs and even tent canopies.