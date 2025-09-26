Products of the Week: Sneakers, Western Clothing and Reclining Chairs

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New headphones from Bowers&Wilkins, a Westerner collection from Buck Mason and a Snow Peak reclining chair for pro campers.
Lee x Buck Mason Westerner Collection: Part 2
Yee to the haw. When fall comes around, I think we tend to neglect cowboy-core outfits that fit the season perfectly. Yes, there’s plaid and tweed and blazers — but what about some good quality denim and cowboy boots? Both suit the semi-chilly seasons. Buck Mason just partnered up with Lee to drop the second half of their collection, which features a selection of jackets, shirts and jeans — all tailored and colored to perfection.
Snow Peak Reclining Chair
Snow Peak is all about camping in comfort while staying true to the outdoor spirit. Their new reclining camper chair combines all of those values. Designed in Japan, this chair is fashioned out of an aluminum frame, teak wood armrests and a mesh seat. It comes with a removable cushion for added comfort, and while it’s sturdy enough for your camping trip, it works just as well on your back patio too.
Merrell x Lonely Ghost Collaboration
Merrell has entered New Balance’s domain, but there’s certainly enough sneaker love to go around. The brand’s new partnership with Lonely Ghost is reminiscent of the classic “dad sneaker” but with the grit of your classic Merrell hiking shoe. Now you can be stylish and functionally covered whether that be up in the mountains or on your daily commute.
Muji Skincare
The stationary top dog has now entered the skincare game — and it feels long overdue. Muji has released a tight selection of simple skincare products including a cleansing oil, moisturizing face wash, toners and a sampling of cotton accessories a la swabs and pads. Their focus is on simple high-quality ingredients that are gentle on the skin.
Bowers&Wilkins Px8 S2 Headphones
Bowers&Wilkins have redeveloped their flagship design with a new and improved sound system. Highlights include reduced noise distortion, higher audio resolution now sitting at 24-bit/96kHz and an ergonomically comfortable fit. While we can’t all look like David Beckham wearing these, we can certainly be enjoying the same kind of sound as him.
Caraway Butcher Block Set
There’s nothing quite like a fresh block of wood to present in the middle of your kitchen. Chopping away on a butcher block of any description leads to a more satisfying meal prep experience, no doubt. Plus, these can be used not only for the messy mise en plase, but can be easily flipped over and used as a serving board for your delicacies. These are crafted out of either maple or walnut wood, depending on the look you’re going for.
Our Place x Crocs Hot Grips
The charm of Crocs (pun intended) is now transferrable to your everyday life, with these Our Place x Crocs hot grips. They fit comfortably on your pot handles and can be bought with or without the charms, although we can’t see why you’d skip out on the best part of these.
Celsius Spritz Vibe
It’s never too early for a little après-ski. Popular energy beverage brand Celsius announced their first-ever limited-edition flavor, and it’s got us pumped for snowier days, winter sports, and of course, spritz season. The seasonal flavor combines citrus flavors for a unique and refreshing taste you can enjoy on its own or in your favorite spritz cocktail (perfect for a little pick-me-up after a long day on the mountain).
