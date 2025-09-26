Products of the Week: Sneakers, Western Clothing and Reclining Chairs

There’s nothing quite like a fresh block of wood to present in the middle of your kitchen. Chopping away on a butcher block of any description leads to a more satisfying meal prep experience, no doubt. Plus, these can be used not only for the messy mise en plase, but can be easily flipped over and used as a serving board for your delicacies. These are crafted out of either maple or walnut wood, depending on the look you’re going for.