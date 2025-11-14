Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New Zen mushroom chocolates launch from Alice, Leica drops another highly anticipated camera and Shinola partners with Giant Mouse to deliver a new knife.
The Connaught
The famed Connaught Hotel, which houses an equally famous bar (see our visit here), just published a new book with Assouline. The property has been a symbol of British Hospitality for years, and now through a collection of photographs and commentary from journalist Bill Prince, you can experience firsthand in print.
Shinola x Giant Mouse
Ever look at your EDC and think, “I wish this were a little less rugged?” You’re in luck, chief. From Michigan-based duo Shinola and GiantMouse Knives comes the Brass Perlage Knife, a refined folding pocket knife that features a custom 4.14-inch brass handle, 3.26-inch M390 steel blade and GiantMouse’s signature perlage finish. It’s a very limited run, so if you’re one of the 100 or so people on earth who need a knife that’ll fit comfortably in a suit pocket, don’t hesitate.
Leica SL3 Reporter
There’s field-ready gear, and then there’s Leica’s SL3 Reporter, a rugged, scratch-resistant powerhouse of a professional camera. With all the bells and whistles — namely, a 60 MP full-frame sensor featuring Triple Resolution Technology and a Maestro IV processor — and none of the fragility, it’s a total beast and can handle everything from bird-watching expeditions to front line reporting. It will, of course, run you a cool $8,000 (sans lens), but can you really put a price on reassurance?
Vuori Snow
The time to start your snow gear shopping was in the middle of summer when it was all marked down, but now will suffice as well — especially because brands are still conveniently dropping new collections. Vuori snow just launched, and it features a selection of sleek pants, jackets, mid-layers and under layers that you should be sporting on the mountain. Some of our favorites include this Coordinate Down Jacket, their Taika Snow Shell and Hybrid Base Layer.
imogen + willie x Dehen 1920 Collab
U.S.-based lifestyle company imogen + willie have teamed up with Dehen, a family-owned, Portland, Oregon-based denim company, to deliver a concise capsule drop featuring a weekender jacket, knit work coat, cozy cardigan and knit beanie. If you’re looking for good staple basics to add to your winter wardrobe, look no further.
Ugg Jld Boot
Ugg has finally done it. Say goodbye to their famed sheepskin exteriors and welcome this new durable winter Jld boot. It features a sole built for traction so you can actually wear it in more severe winter weather without needing to spray any protective solution on it ahead of time. The outer part of the boot is fashioned from Vibram XS Trek Evo material with a warm sheepskin lining, so you’ll still have that added warmth on the inside.
Adidas FIFA Wold Cup Gear
In anticipation of the 2026 World Cup, Adidas is gearing up with their new team kits drop. Included is a selection of home team jerseys, which are all inspired by national emblems. From Argentina to Italy and Mexico to Germany, you can get one now to support your home team (or you chosen home team).
Alice Zen-x Chocolates
Sometimes you just want to zen out in a way that might be a little lighter on the system, so let us introduce you to the world of mushroom chocolates. Alice focuses on incorporating fungi supplements into chocolate bars to make them a little more accessible and less intimidating to the regular consumer. Their newest drop, Zen-x, features chocolates aimed at balancing cortisol levels and promoting relaxation.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.