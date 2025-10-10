Products of the Week: Knives, Gap Collabs and Movie Logs

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new collaboration from GAP and Sandy Liang is announced, Tom Holland and RDJ partner to merge coffee and beer, and World Cup balls drop in early celebration of the 2026 tournament.
A24 Movie Log
It’s like keeping a Letterboxd account in an analog way…right? Yes. The kingpin of indie, cinematic filmography, A24, just launched a movie log. In it, you’re able to note down all the basics like title, director, cast and where you saw it. You can keep up to 300 of your own personal rankings inked up in this log for future you to reflect upon.
Bero x Happy Coffee Draught
Our favorite Marvel father figure and son have teamed up outside of their superhero roles and leapt into the world of consumables. Well, NA beer and coffee. Tom Holland’s NA beer brand BERO has partnered with Robert Downey Jr.’s coffee company, Happy, to produce a coffee draught. You can buy the coffee draught on its own or wait for the restock of their AM to PM bundle, which includes the limited-edition Happy hop-inspired coffee beans.
FIFA World Cup Balls
We know the FIFA World Cup isn’t until June of next year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start counting down now. Adidas is right there with us, considering their release of their Trionda balls, which will be the official match balls come next summer.
Gap x Sandy Liang
First DÔEN, then Malbon, then BEIS? Gap keeps on coming with their collaborations, and this one with Sandy Liang is no exception. If you want to get the woman in your life something special, let it be from this collab. Items available feature the distinct ethereal vibe of Sandy Liang classics combined with the new age era of Gap. From oversized poplin shirts to bow-printed hoodies, this collection is full of goodies we love.
Eric Wareheim x Made In Steak Knives
We’re coming up to the holidays and that means lots of cooking, serving — you get the gist. It’s never a bad time to upgrade your steak knife set and we’re obsessed with these limited-edition ones from Made In and Eric Wareheim. The set comes with four French bistro steak knives that are forged in Thiers, France out of X50CrMoV15 stainless steel. The white pearlescent acetate handle gives them unique detailing that goes above and beyond your average steak knife.
Cowgirl Etc T-Shirt
Sometimes all you need is a reliable graphic tee, and Cowgirl is here to deliver. One of their select new graphic shirts has Etc Man printed on high quality mid-weight material. It’s great for layering in the fall and can act as a conversation starter — because who doesn’t love to talk about what and who they’re wearing?
Satisy x Oakley Eyewear
Satisfy and Oakley have teamed up to deliver runners a new gear treat in the form of Stunt Devil glasses. This new performance eyewear has a balanced weight and hyper grip technology, so there’s no losing your glasses mid-stride.
