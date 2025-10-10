Products of the Week: Knives, Gap Collabs and Movie Logs

First DÔEN, then Malbon, then BEIS? Gap keeps on coming with their collaborations, and this one with Sandy Liang is no exception. If you want to get the woman in your life something special, let it be from this collab. Items available feature the distinct ethereal vibe of Sandy Liang classics combined with the new age era of Gap. From oversized poplin shirts to bow-printed hoodies, this collection is full of goodies we love.