Products of the Week: AirPod Maxes, Le Creuset and Birkenstocks

I’m all for supplements, but since the market has become so crowded, it can be hard to discern which brands you can trust (and which supplements actually do anything). We found that Coastline Longevity does both. A science-led, easy-to-swallow system made up of only 13 foundational ingredients, Coastline breaks up your day with a simple morning blend for energy, focus and metabolic support; a daily softgel for cellular protection and eye health; and evening capsules for sleep, recovery and neuroprotection.