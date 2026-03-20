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Products of the Week: AirPod Maxes, Le Creuset and Birkenstocks

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 20, 2026 3:02 pm EDT
You're gonna wanna check these out.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Le Creuset, Faherty, Apple

The Gist

Our weekly dive into the latest gear, apparel and tech uncovers Apple's upgraded AirPods Max 2, vibrant new Le Creuset colorways and a stylish Birkenstock x Faherty collaboration, among other exciting drops in supplements, cookware and rugged outdoor essentials.

Key Takeaways

  • Apple's AirPods Max 2 headphones feature the H2 chip, promising enhanced ANC and sound, plus new Adaptive Audio capabilities.
  • Le Creuset introduced Rose Quartz and Bleu Riviera colorways, while Birkenstock collaborated with Faherty for new Boston and Arizona styles.
  • Other notable releases include Coastline Longevity supplements, Pelican's America 250 Collection and Our Place's Kenji Lu00f3pez-Alt cookware.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Apple releases new AirPod Maxes, Birkenstock and Faherty team up to drop a fresh clog in time for spring and Le Creuset comes out with some new colorways.

Coastline Longevity
Coastline Longevity

I’m all for supplements, but since the market has become so crowded, it can be hard to discern which brands you can trust (and which supplements actually do anything). We found that Coastline Longevity does both. A science-led, easy-to-swallow system made up of only 13 foundational ingredients, Coastline breaks up your day with a simple morning blend for energy, focus and metabolic support; a daily softgel for cellular protection and eye health; and evening capsules for sleep, recovery and neuroprotection.

shop here
Le Creuset Rose Quartz & Bleu Riviera
Le Creuset Rose Quartz & Bleu Riviera

Le Creuset just launched two new colorways ahead of spring, and we’re obsessed with them. Their Bleu Riviera line and Rose Quartz shades will be perfect to adorn any tablescape as we head into warmer hosting months. You can shop all of your favorite cookware styles at the button below.

shop here
Birkenstock x Faherty Boston Wire Buckle
Birkenstock x Faherty Boston Wire Buckle

These? These aren’t your regular Birkenstocks. These are special — they’ve got a wire buckle. In all seriousness, the legendary sandal purveyor’s latest collab, with sustainability-forward Faherty, is as tasteful as they come, with four new brushed-metal colorways across the Arizona and Boston. Get ‘em while they’re hot (and in stock).

buy here: $175
AirPods Max 2
AirPods Max 2

Apple’s popular headphones get a sequel that, on the outside, seemingly offer little difference from their original over-ear cans. But you’ll hear a difference. Powered by the H2 chip, the Max 2 promises better ANC and elevated sound, along with new features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation and Live Translation. But they’re still damn colorful — the new set is avialble in midnight, starlight, orange, purple and blue colorways. Availble to order on March 25 and shipping next month. 

shop here
Pelican America 250 Collection
Pelican America 250 Collection

America is tough. That’s the idea behind this new line of rugged coolers and gun cases. The 250 Elite Cooler Series (made in the U.S.A.) features a freezer-grade gasket, wide-grip latches and a lifetime guarantee, all wrapped up in a patriotic, limited-edition design. The Vault Series is a limited-edition run of Pelican’s Vault protective cases with an America 250 anniversary colorway. You’ll hopefully be using these at separate, very different occasions. 

shop here
Our Place The Kenji López-Alt Collection
Our Place The Kenji López-Alt Collection

Few names are more respected in the cooking community than Kenji López-Alt; the chef’s science-based recipes are often cited by food professionals and home cooks as gold standard. It makes perfect sense, then, that Our Place tapped him for a high-performance, non-toxic collection of titanium cookware. Mericufilly, it even includes an air fryer.

shop here
Norda 005's
Norda 005’s

Norda — the buzzy Canadian-based trail running label and maker of some of our favorite lugged trainers — just dropped two futuristic colorways of their 005 sneaker (their lightweight racing silo); “Laser” and “Comet” both deliver streaks of high-vis red and pink on an otherwise cream-colored sneaker. Not saying they’ll make you faster, but…

buy here: $325

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
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