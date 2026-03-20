Products of the Week: AirPod Maxes, Le Creuset and Birkenstocks

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Apple releases new AirPod Maxes, Birkenstock and Faherty team up to drop a fresh clog in time for spring and Le Creuset comes out with some new colorways.
Coastline Longevity
I’m all for supplements, but since the market has become so crowded, it can be hard to discern which brands you can trust (and which supplements actually do anything). We found that Coastline Longevity does both. A science-led, easy-to-swallow system made up of only 13 foundational ingredients, Coastline breaks up your day with a simple morning blend for energy, focus and metabolic support; a daily softgel for cellular protection and eye health; and evening capsules for sleep, recovery and neuroprotection.
Le Creuset Rose Quartz & Bleu Riviera
Le Creuset just launched two new colorways ahead of spring, and we’re obsessed with them. Their Bleu Riviera line and Rose Quartz shades will be perfect to adorn any tablescape as we head into warmer hosting months. You can shop all of your favorite cookware styles at the button below.
Birkenstock x Faherty Boston Wire Buckle
These? These aren’t your regular Birkenstocks. These are special — they’ve got a wire buckle. In all seriousness, the legendary sandal purveyor’s latest collab, with sustainability-forward Faherty, is as tasteful as they come, with four new brushed-metal colorways across the Arizona and Boston. Get ‘em while they’re hot (and in stock).
AirPods Max 2
Apple’s popular headphones get a sequel that, on the outside, seemingly offer little difference from their original over-ear cans. But you’ll hear a difference. Powered by the H2 chip, the Max 2 promises better ANC and elevated sound, along with new features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation and Live Translation. But they’re still damn colorful — the new set is avialble in midnight, starlight, orange, purple and blue colorways. Availble to order on March 25 and shipping next month.
Pelican America 250 Collection
America is tough. That’s the idea behind this new line of rugged coolers and gun cases. The 250 Elite Cooler Series (made in the U.S.A.) features a freezer-grade gasket, wide-grip latches and a lifetime guarantee, all wrapped up in a patriotic, limited-edition design. The Vault Series is a limited-edition run of Pelican’s Vault protective cases with an America 250 anniversary colorway. You’ll hopefully be using these at separate, very different occasions.
Our Place The Kenji López-Alt Collection
Few names are more respected in the cooking community than Kenji López-Alt; the chef’s science-based recipes are often cited by food professionals and home cooks as gold standard. It makes perfect sense, then, that Our Place tapped him for a high-performance, non-toxic collection of titanium cookware. Mericufilly, it even includes an air fryer.
Norda 005’s
Norda — the buzzy Canadian-based trail running label and maker of some of our favorite lugged trainers — just dropped two futuristic colorways of their 005 sneaker (their lightweight racing silo); “Laser” and “Comet” both deliver streaks of high-vis red and pink on an otherwise cream-colored sneaker. Not saying they’ll make you faster, but…
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