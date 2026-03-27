From Our EIC: The Recipe for a Perfect Listening Room

The editor-in-chief, facing a collector's dilemma of overflowing records and no space, shares his anxiety-fueled fantasy of a perfect listening room, complete with essential upgrades and creature comforts for the ultimate audiophile experience.

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I am 47 years old and have been buying records — the vinyl kind, which, no hate, but we call, simply, “records” and not “vinyls” like younger generations have taken to calling them — for the better part of 30 years, and I’ve recently encountered a problem: I’m out of space. And not just shelf space. I’m also out of space in my main listening area to put additional shelves — at least without convincing my wife and children to dispose of some of their possessions in order to make room for more of mine.

So for now I’m left with every collector’s worst nightmare: ever-growing stacks of “not-yet-filed” records, which sit on the floor leaning against my existing shelves, slowly creeping farther and farther outward into the middle of the room. It’s not good, and it’s currently causing me a significant amount of anxiety.

With no obvious solution in place, I’ve taken to fantasizing about a whole new listening space with floor-to-ceiling built-in shelves on at least two walls, proper high-end sound treatment and, of course, upgraded stereo components (always upgraded stereo components). Below, a handful of items I’d add to said fantasy space.

Also: literally while I was writing this, two new records were delivered to my doorstep, so I figure it makes sense to tell you about them. First, Companion by the North Carolina band Sluice. And second, The Stars Are Insane , the debut of the seminal and wildly underrated NYC indie rock band Versus, available on vinyl for the first time in 30 years.

Ok, onto our listening space. (And let me know if you want more of this sort of stuff!)

Any great listening area has a great listening chair as its centerpiece. And while there is no better example than the iconic Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman set, well, do I really want to spend nearly $10k on a chair when a) there are so many records I still don’t own and b) there are so many good dupes out there? No, reader, I do not.

For your phone and your drink, obviously. And maybe a remote or two.

Ok, so, speaking of your drink…I don’t really love playing into the whole idea of the “man cave” or whatever, but you know what I also don’t really love? Having to walk upstairs to my kitchen to get another drink in the middle of the record.

For late-night listening sessions when you can’t be as loud as you’d like, a good pair of headphones can provide an experience that’s admittedly different but in some ways even more rewarding. This Meze 105 AER is renowned as one of the best entry points into truly high-end, audiophile headphones.

My Pro-Ject Debut Pro has served me well for years at this point, but if I’m really going to overhaul things, I’m gonna level up to the VPI Scout 21, which I’ve been lusting after for years.

If your collection contains any number of older records you picked up from used shops or inherited from family members, your mind will be blown by how much better they’ll sound after a good cleaning. Because all those people who are always like, “Yeah, man, I love all the crackles and pops you hear on old records” are merely fetishizing the past. Crackles and pops are annoying. Clean records offer more detail and a greater dynamic range than dirty ones. A high-quality brush will help; the VC-E2 will change your life.

Meet your guide Mike Conklin Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal. More from Mike Conklin »