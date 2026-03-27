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From Our EIC: The Recipe for a Perfect Listening Room

Including a great record player, a Rocco smart fridge and an Eames chair dupe

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
March 27, 2026 1:24 pm EDT
The recipe for a perfect listening room.
The recipe for a perfect listening room.
InsideHook

The Gist

The editor-in-chief, facing a collector's dilemma of overflowing records and no space, shares his anxiety-fueled fantasy of a perfect listening room, complete with essential upgrades and creature comforts for the ultimate audiophile experience.

Key Takeaways

  • The EIC's current record collection has outgrown his available space, leading to unfiled stacks and significant stress.
  • His ideal listening room would feature floor-to-ceiling shelving, high-end sound treatment and upgraded stereo components.
  • Key items for this dream space include a comfortable chair, an end table, a mini-fridge, audiophile headphones, an upgraded turntable and a record cleaning machine.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I am 47 years old and have been buying records — the vinyl kind, which, no hate, but we call, simply, “records” and not “vinyls” like younger generations have taken to calling them  — for the better part of 30 years, and I’ve recently encountered a problem: I’m out of space. And not just shelf space. I’m also out of space in my main listening area to put additional shelves — at least without convincing my wife and children to dispose of some of their possessions in order to make room for more of mine.

So for now I’m left with every collector’s worst nightmare: ever-growing stacks of “not-yet-filed” records, which sit on the floor leaning against my existing shelves, slowly creeping farther and farther outward into the middle of the room. It’s not good, and it’s currently causing me a significant amount of anxiety.

From Our EIC: Time to Lighten Up Your Pants
From Our EIC: Time to Lighten Up Your Pants
 From Mr Porter to J.Crew

With no obvious solution in place, I’ve taken to fantasizing about a whole new listening space with floor-to-ceiling built-in shelves on at least two walls, proper high-end sound treatment and, of course, upgraded stereo components (always upgraded stereo components). Below, a handful of items I’d add to said fantasy space.

Also: literally while I was writing this, two new records were delivered to my doorstep, so I figure it makes sense to tell you about them. First, Companion by the North Carolina band Sluice. And second, The Stars Are Insane , the debut of the seminal and wildly underrated NYC indie rock band Versus, available on vinyl for the first time in 30 years.

Ok, onto our listening space. (And let me know if you want more of this sort of stuff!)

Leather Accent Chair With Ottoman
Leather Accent Chair With Ottoman
Buy Here: $898

Any great listening area has a great listening chair as its centerpiece. And while there is no better example than the iconic Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman set, well, do I really want to spend nearly $10k on a chair when a) there are so many records I still don’t own and b) there are so many good dupes out there? No, reader, I do not.

All Modern Brooklyn End Table
All Modern Brooklyn End Table
Buy Here : $339

For your phone and your drink, obviously. And maybe a remote or two.

Rocco Smart Fridge
Rocco Smart Fridge
Buy Here : $1995 $1795

Ok, so, speaking of your drink…I don’t really love playing into the whole idea of the “man cave” or whatever, but you know what I also don’t really love? Having to walk upstairs to my kitchen to get another drink in the middle of the record.

Meze 105 AER Open-Back Headphones
Meze 105 AER Open-Back Headphones
Buy Here : $399

For late-night listening sessions when you can’t be as loud as you’d like, a good pair of headphones can provide an experience that’s admittedly different but in some ways even more rewarding. This Meze 105 AER is renowned as one of the best entry points into truly high-end, audiophile headphones.

VPI Scout 21
VPI Scout 21
Buy Here : $3,300

My Pro-Ject Debut Pro has served me well for years at this point, but if I’m really going to overhaul things, I’m gonna level up to the VPI Scout 21, which I’ve been lusting after for years.

Pro-Ject VC-E2 Record Cleaning Machine
Pro-Ject VC-E2 Record Cleaning Machine
Buy Here : $549

If your collection contains any number of older records you picked up from used shops or inherited from family members, your mind will be blown by how much better they’ll sound after a good cleaning. Because all those people who are always like, “Yeah, man, I love all the crackles and pops you hear on old records” are merely fetishizing the past. Crackles and pops are annoying. Clean records offer more detail and a greater dynamic range than dirty ones. A high-quality brush will help; the VC-E2 will change your life.

Meet your guide

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal.
More from Mike Conklin »

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