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From Our EIC: Time to Lighten Up Your Pants

From Mr Porter to J.Crew

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
March 20, 2026 1:12 pm EDT
Spring jeans.
Spring jeans.
InsideHook

The Gist

InsideHook's editor-in-chief, weary of his usual dark trousers and denim, embarks on a quest for lighter-hued pants, sparked by a playful suggestion from his style editor. He shares six cream-colored options perfect for a spring wardrobe refresh.

Key Takeaways

  • The editor-in-chief seeks to update his wardrobe, moving away from dark pants and jeans for a fresh aesthetic.
  • A lighthearted comment from his style editor inspired his focus on cream-colored pants.
  • Six specific recommendations for lighter-toned pants, including jeans and trousers, are presented for the warmer season.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re ever wondering what it’s like to work at InsideHook, picture this: two grown men (in this case myself and IH style editor Paolo Sandoval) sitting in the lounge area of our office talking about…pants.

Just yesterday, I was lamenting that I don’t know what pants to wear anymore. I’m sick of wearing jeans. I sometimes feel like, unless they’re cut just right, traditional chinos make me look more like a grandfather than the mere father I am. I’d like to move toward more formal dress pants, but I fear I’d run into the same issue I have with chinos, only more so.

From Our EIC: The Umbrella That Changed My Mind About Umbrellas
From Our EIC: The Umbrella That Changed My Mind About Umbrellas
 Maturing is investing in a really nice umbrella

As I scrolled through page after page of options at Mr Porter, Paolo made a suggestion that was 100% in jest: “I think you should start only wearing white pants,” he said.

It did get me thinking, though. I haven’t worn a pair of white pants since 9th grade when I quit playing baseball, and I don’t imagine I’ll go back any time soon — but I think I could be persuaded to embrace something lighter than the standard navy blues, olives and charcoals I tend to favor. And given that my preferred colors when it comes to shirting are also… navy blues, olives and charcoals, I think I could stand to benefit from a bit more contrast.

Thus, my newfound obsession with cream-colored pants. With the weather warming up, it feels like exactly the right time to dive in. Below, six options I’m eyeing.

J.Crew x Lee Straight Jeans
J.Crew x Lee Straight Jeans
Buy Here : $188

Part of the brand new and first-ever J.Crew x Lee collab, these straight-leg jeans in “white wash” denim are selling quickly, so don’t wait. I ordered a pair this morning.

Alex Mill Standard Pleated Pant
Alex Mill Standard Pleated Pant
Buy Here : $165

In coffee, I find oat milk disgusting. As a color of pants, though, specifically these pleated numbers from Alex Mill, I find it delightful.

Flint & Tinder 365 Chinos
Flint & Tinder 365 Chinos
Buy Here : $108 $75

We’re longtime fans of all manner of Huckberry house brand Flint & Tinder’s 365 Pants, and their classic fit chino in “salt” is especially appealing right now.

Madewell Fatigue Pants
Madewell Fatigue Pants
Buy Here : $148

Fatigue pants have been everywhere lately — a solid casual option when you need a break from jeans. Madewell’s version, in stone, feels like it could be a real winner.

Mr P. Edward Straight-Leg Trousers
Mr P. Edward Straight-Leg Trousers
Buy Here : $255

More formal, yes, but also somewhat laid back thanks to the 5-pocket design and linen-cotton fabrication.

Brunello Cucinelli Jeans
Brunello Cucinelli Jeans
Buy Here : $805

And lastly, if you happen to be in a position to say, “fuck it, I got paid today,” you could do much worse than these.

Meet your guide

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal.
More from Mike Conklin »

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