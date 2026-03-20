From Our EIC: Time to Lighten Up Your Pants

InsideHook's editor-in-chief, weary of his usual dark trousers and denim, embarks on a quest for lighter-hued pants, sparked by a playful suggestion from his style editor. He shares six cream-colored options perfect for a spring wardrobe refresh.

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If you’re ever wondering what it’s like to work at InsideHook, picture this: two grown men (in this case myself and IH style editor Paolo Sandoval) sitting in the lounge area of our office talking about…pants.

Just yesterday, I was lamenting that I don’t know what pants to wear anymore. I’m sick of wearing jeans. I sometimes feel like, unless they’re cut just right, traditional chinos make me look more like a grandfather than the mere father I am. I’d like to move toward more formal dress pants, but I fear I’d run into the same issue I have with chinos, only more so.

As I scrolled through page after page of options at Mr Porter, Paolo made a suggestion that was 100% in jest: “I think you should start only wearing white pants,” he said.

It did get me thinking, though. I haven’t worn a pair of white pants since 9th grade when I quit playing baseball, and I don’t imagine I’ll go back any time soon — but I think I could be persuaded to embrace something lighter than the standard navy blues, olives and charcoals I tend to favor. And given that my preferred colors when it comes to shirting are also… navy blues, olives and charcoals, I think I could stand to benefit from a bit more contrast.

Thus, my newfound obsession with cream-colored pants. With the weather warming up, it feels like exactly the right time to dive in. Below, six options I’m eyeing.

Part of the brand new and first-ever J.Crew x Lee collab, these straight-leg jeans in “white wash” denim are selling quickly, so don’t wait. I ordered a pair this morning.

In coffee, I find oat milk disgusting. As a color of pants, though, specifically these pleated numbers from Alex Mill, I find it delightful.

We’re longtime fans of all manner of Huckberry house brand Flint & Tinder’s 365 Pants, and their classic fit chino in “salt” is especially appealing right now.

Fatigue pants have been everywhere lately — a solid casual option when you need a break from jeans. Madewell’s version, in stone, feels like it could be a real winner.

More formal, yes, but also somewhat laid back thanks to the 5-pocket design and linen-cotton fabrication.

And lastly, if you happen to be in a position to say, “fuck it, I got paid today,” you could do much worse than these.

Meet your guide Mike Conklin Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal. More from Mike Conklin »