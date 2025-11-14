Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

From Our EIC: A Matter of Great Urgency

With a particular focus on a 15% off Moccamaster

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
November 14, 2025 11:47 am EST
I don’t know how attuned you guys are to precisely what time emails arrive in your inbox each day, but you’re getting this one a little earlier than usual given the urgency of the situation at-hand. Usually I send this email and assume you’ll read it and then leisurely shop it throughout the weekend. This week, though, that’s not an option.

For the only time all year, our friends at Huckberry are taking 15% off everything on the site, but only until midnight. This includes the Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker, 365 Pants, the Relwen Windzip — all of the outstanding in-house products they’re most known for.

Also included in the Huckberry sale just about everything from the carefully-curated list of brands they carry, from RRL and Billy Reid to Filson and Danner. (The only exclusion I can find is Red Wing, which is a bummer.) So obviously, I encourage you to have a look around. And fast. 15% might not sound like a whole lot, but on some of these bigger-ticket items, it certainly adds up. Case in point, my recommendation for today.

If you are a coffee lover, or merely a casual coffee drinker who loves products that are beautifully designed and wonderfully functional, you absolutely need a Technivorm Moccamaster in your life. As far as drip coffee machines go, it’s simply the best you’re going to get. It doesn’t have any fancy features like a timer or a built-in grinder or whatever — it just makes an extremely good and consistent cup of coffee that I think does an excellent job mimicking the superior pour-over style. Also, it looks really, really good on your countertop. A real IYKYK item.

But it is not cheap! At its regular price of $369, it’s more expensive than lots of other perfectly fine alternatives. But I think you can do better than perfectly fine. And now’s the perfect time to up your game.

(And while you’re at it, consider a subscription to Trade, a mail-order coffee service that works with 50+ roasters around the country and offers a fantastic user experience to help you discover your favorite beans and flavor profiles.)

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief.

