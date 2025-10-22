Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure

Made In’s Cookware Collab Came Just In Time for Holiday Hosting

Tom Colicchio's cooking skills not included

By Shelby Slauer
October 22, 2025 11:55 am EDT
made in cookware lifestyle image
Cookware made to be seen.
Made In

Holidays are approaching, which means one thing: lots and lots of cooking. With that, there are also the tools necessary to pull off the feast. Whether you’re the one hosting this year or you have a special chef in your life, a kitchenware upgrade can really take the whole ordeal to the next level.

This is where Made In comes in. The kitchenware brand recently did a cookware collaboration with chef Tom Colicchio, and the result is nothing short of professional (though you don’t need to be a professional to enjoy this set).

These Asian Pantry Staples Will Bring Restaurant-Quality Flavor to Your Cooking
These Asian Pantry Staples Will Bring Restaurant-Quality Flavor to Your Cooking
 No reservation required

If you’re not familiar with Tom Colicchio, he has quite the resume as co-founder of the Gramercy Tavern, for which he was also the co-owner and executive chef. He also founded Crafted Hospitality, which includes Craft, Temple Court, Craftsteak and Small Batch Restaurants. Suffice it to say, he’s an expert when it comes to cookware.

Colicchio’s carefully constructed collaboration with Made In consists of a carbon steel set, complete with a Roasting Pan and an 11-inch frying pan. The frying pan is particularly special because through painstaking product development and 3D scanning, they were able to recreate Colicchio’s favorite pan that he bought from Zabar’s in the 1980s. The 2.5mm thick carbon steel is noteworthy as well — thicker than the usual 2mm, it adds quality and durability designed to emulate decades of seasoning. Both pans feature brass handles and are naturally non-stick.

You can cop the collab as a Set, or buy the Roasting Pan or Frying Pan separately, depending on your culinary needs. Regardless, your guests will thank you.

Tom Colicchio x Made In
Tom Colicchio x Made In
Buy Here : $518 $459

More Like This

Lumin eye mask lifestyle image
Lumin Takes the Guesswork Out of Skincare
collage of amazon deals on grey background
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant
collage of pizza ovens on multi-colored background
From Our EIC: ‘Tis The Season for Outdoor Pizza Making
Bugatchi collection
Bugatchi’s Just-Dropped Fall Collection Channels La Dolce Vita

Leisure
Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better....Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

GR1 X-Pac Backpack - 26L
Save Over $100 This Hyper-Functional Outdoor Pack

$345$241

Banana Republic Straight Selvedge Jean
Banana Republic Is Slinging Sub-$100 Selvedge (Again)

$180$80

Fair Harbor flannel on grey background
You Don’t Wanna Miss This Fair Harbor New Customer Sale

$138$110

Filson Tin Cloth Cruiser Jacket
Filson’s Fall Sale Includes Its Most Iconic Jacket

$495$198

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of adult men with their mothers
No One Likes a “Hub-Son”
Buffalo Trace 2025 Antique Collection
Ranking the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection
A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
Milder temperatures, better air quality, a sense of calm...the ocean works wonders.
This Switch Will Add a Full Year to Your Life Expectancy
Gen Z is participating in “caveman storytime” on TikTok
Gen Z Is Participating in “Caveman Storytime” on TikTok
Manuscript of "On the Road" on display
Lost Jack Kerouac Story Discovered in Gangster's Archive

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

The 100+ Best Gifts for Her in 2025

The 100+ Best Gifts for Her in 2025

made in cookware lifestyle image

Made In’s Cookware Collab Came Just In Time for Holiday Hosting

two people cryshing cans of meli beer in front of a blue sky

The Gluten-Free Beer Revolution Is Here (and It Tastes Great)

Jeff Goldblum

The Best Menswear From the Academy Museum Gala

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week