Made In’s Cookware Collab Came Just In Time for Holiday Hosting

Holidays are approaching, which means one thing: lots and lots of cooking. With that, there are also the tools necessary to pull off the feast. Whether you’re the one hosting this year or you have a special chef in your life, a kitchenware upgrade can really take the whole ordeal to the next level.

This is where Made In comes in. The kitchenware brand recently did a cookware collaboration with chef Tom Colicchio, and the result is nothing short of professional (though you don’t need to be a professional to enjoy this set).

If you’re not familiar with Tom Colicchio, he has quite the resume as co-founder of the Gramercy Tavern, for which he was also the co-owner and executive chef. He also founded Crafted Hospitality, which includes Craft, Temple Court, Craftsteak and Small Batch Restaurants. Suffice it to say, he’s an expert when it comes to cookware.

Colicchio’s carefully constructed collaboration with Made In consists of a carbon steel set, complete with a Roasting Pan and an 11-inch frying pan. The frying pan is particularly special because through painstaking product development and 3D scanning, they were able to recreate Colicchio’s favorite pan that he bought from Zabar’s in the 1980s. The 2.5mm thick carbon steel is noteworthy as well — thicker than the usual 2mm, it adds quality and durability designed to emulate decades of seasoning. Both pans feature brass handles and are naturally non-stick.

You can cop the collab as a Set, or buy the Roasting Pan or Frying Pan separately, depending on your culinary needs. Regardless, your guests will thank you.