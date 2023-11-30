Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hi there — we’re three one of the resident Gen-Zers here at IH, ready to guide you this holiday season on what to buy for the youngin’ in your life. Well, young-adult, if you will. To begin — let’s settle the dispute on what classifies as Gen-Z versus Millenial versus the infamous Gen-Alpha. If someone you know was born between the years of 1995 and 2012, they are a Gen-Z…sorry ’94. In today speak that means anyone who’s 12-27. With the holiday months now in full-fledged mayhem it’s time to pull up your boot-straps and admit you are only just getting started on shopping. That’s ok — that’s what your computer is for.

We realize how daunting it is to buy gifts for those who fall somewhere in that age range. Gen-Zers care about the environment and boycott brands that don’t share our values. We’re influenced by online aesthetics and tastemakers (do you even know who Matilda Djerf is?). We’re regular sluggers, Sonny Angels collectors and aspiring DJs. Oh, and we have great taste, if we do say so myself.

If none of that means anything to you, don’t sweat it. After hours of scrolling on TikTok and cross-examining with experts (namely, high schoolers, college kids and my own friends), we’ve rounded up a variety of perfect Gen-Z gifts that us and our peers actually want to unwrap this holiday season. Because Gen-Z spans from middle schoolers to college graduates, pick and choose as you see fit. You have great taste too, after all.

AirPod Max Headphones We know they may not be the top-rated headphones on the market but god they look cool. buy here: $449

ClassPass Subscription We all know inflation is bad and all that means that the price of workout classes is astronomical. ClassPass is a great gift because you can workout wherever you want and it’s a credit-based system so you’re not tied to one studio. buy here: $55-$155

Our Place Wine Glasses Gen-Z loves a dinner party and having cool wine glasses for your guests means you are, in fact, the best Gen-Z alive — along with every other 23-year-old cosplaying interior designer. buy here: $95 $89

Book of the Month Subscription BookTok is a thing for a reason. The youths practically control the NYT Bestsellers list these days. If the Gen-Z in your life is looking to get back into books, this is a great gift option. Each month they’ll be given a shortlist of books they can select to receive in the mail. sign up here

Dunsen Dunsen Robe I recently came across every influencer and their mother wearing this robe and it scavenged the internet to see where it was from. Little did I know it was from the famously kitsch Brooklyn-based textile company Dunsen Dunsen. buy here: $158 $118

Baggu Go Pouch Set Sustainable and practical. That’s the name of the game baby. Gen-Zers have one too many knick-knacks to not need a plethora of small pouches, and Baggu simply makes the best. buy here: $40

Moccamaster KBGV Coffee Maker Gen-Zers are the masters of buying a sweet treat and a coffee whenever they feel like it. But that doesn’t mean we can’t act like we make the best coffee and home (and honestly we’re trying to start!). Buy Here : $359 $299

The Rhode Kit Any Gen-Z knows Hailey Bieber is the queen of skincare. Her products are pretty affordable and work incredibly well so if you all of them in one fowl swoop plus receive this fun toiletry bag in the process? Game over. buy here: $117

Hatch Restore 3 This alarm clock has gone viral on social media — and for good reason! Who wouldn’t want to wake up to a sunrise alarm for a phone-free sleeping experience? It’s the perfect gift to get the screen-obsessed Gen Z in your life. BUY HERE : $169

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket The best part about this coat? It comes with a storage pouch that the coat will guaranteed fit in, and it easily fits in a bag or purse, so you don’t have to wear your coat or hold onto it all night. This coat is perfect for the Gen Z who gets cold but doesn’t want to wear a coat. Or a Gen Z who loves to go out to the club but hates being cold on the way there and home. BUY HERE : $79

Nintendo Switch™ 2 System The perfect gift for the nostalgic Gen Z, who yearns to play Animal Crossing or Mario Kart one more time. BUY HERE : $449

Oura Ring 4 For the fashionable Gen Z who also cares deeply about their health and fitness, the Oura Ring trackes sleep levels, activity levels and other preventative health variables that make it a must-have for many young adults BUY HERE : $349 $249

Maison Margiela REPLICA Jazz Club What young adult doesn’t want to smell like a late-night out at an elegant jazz club, basking in the heavy aroma of cocktails, tobacco and vanilla? BUY HERE : $170

SMEG 2-Slice Toaster Help furnish a young Gen Z’s new apartment by gifting them this aesthetically pleasing toaster. This trendy appliance is known for its mid-century ’50s style. Could anything get more Gen Z than that? Not to mention it’s considered a must-have product by Nara Smith, the internet’s queen of the kitchen. If you know, you know. BUY HERE : $229

Carhartt OG Detroit Jacket POV: He saw too many vintage Carhartts on his TikTok FYP and now it’s become the workwear jacket that he needs in his life. BUY HERE : $298

LORE Somewhere but nowhere Eau de Parfum Unisex fragrances that are literally designed around vibes. The scent Sublimity is described as “sheer solar musk” with notes of “warm skin” and “full sun.” How Gen Z can you get? BUY HERE : $88

