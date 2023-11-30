The 31 Best Gifts to Give Gen Z, According to a Gen Z-er

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

With December kicking off, it’s likely you’ve already ordered gifts for nearly everyone, from the women in your life to your gym buff best friend. But how about that chronically online, sarcastic, slightly self-deprecating Gen Z-er on your list? What the hell counts as a Gen Z gift?

As a zoomer myself, I realize how daunting it is to buy gifts for those who fall somewhere in the 11-26 age range. We care about the environment and boycott brands that don’t share our values. We’re influenced by online aesthetics and tastemakers (do you even know who Matilda Djerf is?). We’re regular sluggers, Sonny Angels collectors and aspiring DJs. Oh, and we have great taste, if I do say so myself.

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides We’ve scoured for and tested hundreds of products that’ll knock the socks off any deserved person on your list, and compiled them into handy, curated gift guides with all the best stuff.

If none of that means anything to you, don’t sweat it. After hours of scrolling on TikTok and cross-examining with experts (namely, high schoolers, college kids and my own friends), I’ve rounded up a variety of perfect Gen Z gifts my peers and I actually want to unwrap this holiday season. Because Gen Z spans from middle schoolers to college graduates, pick and choose as you see fit. You have great taste too, after all.

Below $25

Chamberlain Coffee Vanilla Matcha Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Emma Chamberlain, aka the ultimate Gen Z influencer. She co-founded this coffee company in 2020 that’s since gone viral for their unique blends and fun illustrated packaging. Chamberlain Coffee : $24

Flaire and Co Colorful Gems Huggies Flaire and Co makes everyday jewelry that looks way more luxe than their cost. This pair of dainty hypoallergenic earrings, gold plated and made with sterling silver, is my go-to. It’s easy to clean and never irritates my skin. Flaire and Co : $13

Starface Pimple Patches When my sister walked into a fine dining restaurant with a bright yellow star on her nose, I knew that gone are the days of discreet pimple patches. Starface is fun like stickers while absorbing, shrinking and protecting persistent dots of acne. Starface : $11

Owala FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle Owala’s FreeSip has since dethroned the clunky and leaky Stanley Cup for the title of coolest water bottle to own. Some of the Owala FreeSip’s dazzling features include a swig-or-sip spout, fancy leakproof insulation and candy-like colorway options. Amazon : $28 $23

Tower 28 ShineOn Jelly The vegan and cruelty-free brand is the only makeup brand to 100% follow the National Eczema Association’s ingredient guidelines, so it’s a great option for sensitive skin. You’ll never find me without the ShineOn Jelly lip gloss: it’s moisturizing like a balm without the stickiness, and gives a touch of color. Tower 28 : $16

Sunset Lamp Unique lighting to jazz up dorm rooms and first apartments that also happens to photograph great for the ‘gram. Amazon : $20 $14

Below $50

Chromatek Watercolor Brush Set Casual creatives and dedicated artists alike are fans of this professional-grade watercolor painting set. It comes with 30 watercolor brush pens, a tutorial pad and an online video series to guide them through. Amazon : $27

Funko Pop! Funko’s collection of collectible character displays has something for every fandom lover, from the biggest of box office hits to niche TV shows. Amazon : $3 – $35

Halfday Tech Kit For the chronically online generation, this travel-friendly kit promises neat organization and useful pockets to keep chords detangled and small devices from getting lost. Bespoke Post : $45 $35

Supergoop! Everyday SPF PLAY Kit For the outdoors-y and sporty types, Supergoop!’s PLAY collection is sweat- and water- resistant. Their unique formula doesn’t feel thick and gross like most other sunscreen brands, making application just oh-so easy. Supergoop! : $50

Baggu Puffy Laptop Sleeve Cop this quilt-padded laptop case in vibrant prints that include bright smiley faces, pretty pink strawberries and this funky wavy gingham. Baggu : $32

Emi Jay Sweetheart Clip Emi Jay is the TikTok-approved hair accessory brand to turn to, especially with the rise in the claw clip’s popularity. They’ll swoon over this one’s cherry jewel accents. Revolve : $32

Amazon Echo Dot The compact smart gadget can tell time and the weather, control smart home devices, play music and so much more. I can’t remember my life before it, honestly. Amazon : $60 $40

Jellycat Believe it or not, the Jellycat stuffed toy phenomenon isn’t just for kids — there are fully grown twentysomethings raving about and collecting these cozy plushes online. This one is Ricky Rainfrog, a goofy option that’s sure to delight. Amazon : $25

Dixit Board Game Dixit is a guesswork and storytelling board game that challenges three to eight players to think like one another. It makes use of 84 cards, designed with original artwork, that players have to think up clues for and guess right to collect points. Amazon : $40 $34

Digital Camera A digicam captures the grainy grunge of the indie sleaze aesthetic in low-quality, oversaturated photos — yes, we want the photos to look bad for the vibes. Make sure your gift includes an iPhone adaptor so that they can directly import photos to their phone. They’ll be impressed you thought of it. Amazon : $70 $50

Below $100

Adidas Sambas Some of the best gifts are timeless basics. The Sambas are a street style icon, quintessential to any everyday wardrobe. Zappos : $90

Kindle The lightest and most compact Kindle to date holds twice as much storage, meaning it can keep thousands of books while providing access to more than two million titles. Amazon : $100

Rhode Peptide Lip Set The complete lip treatment collection from Hailey Bieber’s brand delivers pillowy-soft lips thanks to a dreamy formula that nourishes dry lips. Rhode : $58

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Portable Speaker Have them blasting Phoebe Bridgers at tailgates, pool parties, at home or even in the shower with the Wonderboom 3. The mini bluetooth speaker promises compact design for easy carrying, and is both waterproof and dustproof. Best Buy : $100 $87

Sculpd Candle Making Pottery Kit This kit contains everything needed to craft and pour DIY candles into an equally DIY handmade pot made from air dry clay. Amazon : $65

Below $200

Dagne Dover Neoprene Backpack Dagne Dover’s bestselling backpack is a classic work or school bag, with its inner tablet sleeve and useful interior and exterior pockets. Made with premium neoprene, the backpack is hands down the most stylish backpack option in the market. Dagne Dover : $155

Our Place Wonder Oven We’re big fans of the Wonder Oven and consider it to be one of the most impressive pieces of multi-functional kitchen equipment. With it, you can bake, roast, toast, broil, reheat and air-fry all in this compact box that’ll fit in any tiny dorm or first apartment. Buy Here : $195 $165

UGG Classic Ultra Mini The colder days call for cozy slip-on-and-go kicks. The UGG Classic Ultra Mini is water-repellent and lined with sheepskin. Zappos : $150

Above $200

Pioneer DJ Controller The number of aspiring young DJs is more surprising than you’d think. It’s a real career path now, so you might as well support it with some sick gear. SSense : $315

Nintendo Switch The Switch has been out for several years but still boasts devoted everyday players. The console/handheld hybrid offers three play modes (TV, tabletop and handheld) and detachable Joy-Con controllers, perfect for team and pair gaming. Amazon : $293