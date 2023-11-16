Holy Sheet: You Don’t Wanna Miss this Deal on Detergent Sheets

We know detergent isn’t the sexiest of purchases, but it is a necessity, and a real pain when you’re gearing up to do a load of laundry and realize you’re fresh out. It’s why we’re encouraging you to take advantage of this limited-time deal on Arm & Hammer’s Power Sheets.

Currently, a 50-count box of the brand’s laundry detergent sheets is 25% off on Amazon (just make sure to check the coupon box), until November 19th, then will be $5 off from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

We IH editors have become recent detergent sheet converts. The liquidless laundry detergent is more environmentally friendly and easier to tow around for those of us who don’t have in-unit laundry. Arm and Hammer’s Power Sheets are packaged in lightweight, recyclable boxes which means no lugging around a giant, messy plastic bottle of detergent. We also surmise we’re getting more bang for our buck. One 50-count box deeply cleans 50 medium loads, and up to 100 small loads.

All in all, if you’re in need of a detergent restock, or are interested in joining the detergent sheet club, we recommend picking up a box or two before the deal ends.