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Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Is Almost Here. The Deals Have Already Started.

Because Prime Day clearly wasn't enough

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated March 24, 2026 2:36 pm EDT
Amazon Big Spring Sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is kicking off early.
Amazon/Getty Images

The Gist

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is set to officially run from March 25 through March 31, but the online retail giant has already launched a wave of early deals on top brands. Shoppers can find significant discounts now, with even more savings anticipated as the main event gets underway.

Key Takeaways

  • The Amazon Big Spring Sale is scheduled for March 25 to March 31.
  • Numerous early deals are currently available on various top brands before the sale's official start.
  • Featured discounts include items like KitchenAid mixers, Sony headphones and Dyson vacuums.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Amazon is throwing a site-wide sale for the ages. While the new-ish seasonal blowout from the online retail giant isn’t technically part of the legendary Prime Day, it might as well be; from March 25 through March 31, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is offering a host of excellent deals on top brands, including Bose, Calvin Klein, Garmin and so much more.

Eagle-eyed, calendar-conscious readers might have caught that the Big Spring Sale technically starts tomorrow. This has not stopped Amazon from front-loading with a mess of early deals that, if past years are any indication, will only get better as the event officially kicks off. If you can’t wait that long, don’t worry — we’ve already been scouring the hundreds of pages of discounts for anything and everything worth your time. Find the best deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, handpicked by our team of shopping editors, below.

Note: given the magnitude of the sale and the relative leanest of our team, the availability and pricing of certain deals may vary from those listed in this article.

The Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals

Just-Launched Big Spring Sale Deals

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Mixer

Everyone’s favorite kitchen helper, now for $100 off.

Buy Here: $450 $350
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones

Best-in-class sound for under $300? Yes please.

Buy Here: $400 $298
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini

Never worry about stiff shoulders or aching calves again.

Buy Here : $220 $160
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro Chip)
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro Chip)

Think you’re a Mac person? Think again.

BUY HERE: $568 $468

Our Favorite Big Spring Sale Deals

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum

Our favorite vacuum for apartment living, hands down.

Buy Here: $540 $330
Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Beats Studio Pro Headphones

Forty hours of battery life means dozens of albums. $150 off means you don’t have to save up.

Buy Here: $350 $200
Bird Feeder With Camera Solar Powered
Bird Feeder With Camera Solar Powered

You see a geriatric obsession. We see the best gift known to mankind.

Buy Here : $200 $130
YETI Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker
YETI Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker

For those who like their Negroni on the rocks, on the rocks.

Buy Here: $60 $42

More Big Spring Sale Deals

Breville BES870XL Coffee Machine
Breville BES870XL Coffee Machine

Your morning commute is about to get so much more bearable.

Buy Here: $680 $550
Seiko 5 Sports Day/Date Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Sports Day/Date Automatic Watch

Functional, sleek, Japanese-made and under $250.

Buy Here : $295 $240
OLLY Sleep Gummy
OLLY Sleep Gummy

The tastiest way to nab some ZZZs. The cheapest, too.

buy here: $15 $11
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Amazon Fire TV Cube

Hey, Alexa, play The Pitt. Hey, Alexa, save me $40.

Buy Here: $140 $100

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
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More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

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From Our Partner

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$230$160

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$99$60

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