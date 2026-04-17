The Market for AI Airbnb Assistants Is Growing

When you’re on the phone with customer service, who are you actually speaking with? At one point not that long ago, the answer was likely either an employee of the company you were calling or a contractor working for them. In 2026, there’s a new option: software. A growing number of fast food companies are considering using AI to take drive-thru orders, and they aren’t alone.



Writing at 404 Media, Joseph Cox explored the growing popularity of AI chatbots among Airbnb hosts. (A subset of the population that could be growing before this year’s World Cup.) Cox cites several examples of technology companies with names like Hostaway and Guesty touting their services to potential customers managing properties. “[A]n industry now exists for short term rental hosts to use AI to speak to their guests,” Cox writes.



It’s important to note that this is not, technically, a violation of Airbnb’s policies. A spokesperson for Airbnb told 404 Media that the company does allow hosts to use AI under certain circumstances — late-night questions when a host might be asleep, for instance. “Hosts typically want to engage and be responsive to guests, and these tools aim to support — not replace — that communication,” the spokesperson said.

AI assistants for short-term rental hosts may be having their moment in the spotlight, but interest in developing this technology has been brewing for a while. In 2024, the startup incubator Y Combinator backed a company called Prohost AI. The company’s website states that it is used at over 3,000 properties in over 50 countries. That said, its latest technology update focused on automating tasks like getting properties cleaned, rather than communicating with guests.



As with many matters involving new technology, knowing when not to use something can be as important as knowing when to use it. A post from late 2025 on r/AirBnB was highly critical of an Airbnb host who used AI assistants for too many communications. We’re likely to see the process of finding that balance play out over the coming months.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »