The Hotel That Inspired “The Shining” Is Under New Management

For some hotels, the prospect of encountering actual ghosts is part of the appeal. Years ago, I spent a few nights at Portland, Oregon’s White Eagle Saloon & Hotel, whose history includes reports of spectral visitations and other uncanny phenomena. For some hotels, the spirits associated with the location aren’t local legends but are instead the stuff of classic movies and books. In the case of Colorado’s Stanley Hotel, that’s very much the case.



In 1974, a married couple — both of them writers — stayed at the Stanley Hotel and were struck by its distinctive design and the solitude that was perceptible there. One of those writers — Stephen King — would go on to write a novel inspired by that experience titled The Shining. It’s since been adapted for both the big screen and the small screen. And now, the Stanley Hotel is set to undergo a change in management.



Sage Hospitality Group recently announced that they would partner with Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority to take over management of the hotel, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. According to the latter organization, Sage Hospitality’s work on other historic properties played a big part in the arrangement.



“Their experience with leisure properties around the U.S., and historic properties such as The Oxford in Denver, earned our trust,” said the organization’s executive director, Mark Heller. This collaboration ensures that The Stanley will continue to be a Colorado destination for generations to come. Through this partnership, we expect to generate $45 million over the next 36 years in support of CECFA’s mission.”

As for what it’s like to currently stay at the Stanley Hotel, Julie Tremaine chronicled a visit there for Travel + Leisure last year. “I loved my stay at The Stanley Hotel, but I will admit: I wanted to experience more ghosts on my visit,” she wrote. And if you’re looking for more The Shining-related places to stay, there’s another option a few states away. The exterior of Oregon’s Timberline Lodge was used to depict the Overlook Hotel in the 1980 film adaption of King’s novel.