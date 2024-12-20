Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Skincare Stocking Stuffers for Women of Literally Every Age

You should know what Glossier Balm Dotcom is

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
December 20, 2024 1:00 pm
The best skincare products for stocking stuffers
Amazon

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Alright, you guys. I wrote in this space a few weeks ago that all the “last-minute” gift guides that start popping up around mid-November make my blood boil, but we’re now officially reaching the point of holiday shopping season where you’re…kinda fucked. Sure, you still have a few days to spare if you’re willing to go shopping at an actual store (not recommended), but if you’re looking to get it all done without leaving your computer, you don’t have a whole lot of options left. You could of course pay exorbitant fees for expedited shipping (no shame, I’ve done it many times), or, as ever and for better or worse, you could turn to Amazon. It won’t necessarily feel good, but it’ll get the job done.

And even if you’ve already gotten the big gifts out of the way, there’s a good chance you’ve forgotten about all those stockings that need stuffing. And I’m willing to bet one or more of said stockings belong to a person of the female persuasion — in which case, I’ve got some good news for you.

We have somehow reached a moment in time when my wife, my 9-year-old daughter, my 14-year-old daughter, and all the 20- and 30-something women I work with are all into the exact same shit. Whether it’s because of TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts or some combination of the three, depending on the age of the person in question, there’s a handful of skincare brands that are currently all the rage with women spanning multiple generations. Some are more appropriate for kids than others, Sydney Sweeney is the face of at least one of them, and their packaging is what my children would describe as “aesthetic,” even though their doing so is a nightmare for those of us who care about how words work.

If you’re left wondering why you should trust me, a 46-year-old man, about any of this, I get it. But believe me when I tell you that basically every flat surface in my home contains at least one of these products, to the point where I was able to come up with this list off the top of my head in, no joke, about 10 minutes. 

Anyway, all these items are available on Amazon and will arrive on your doorstep in time for Christmas. Now’s your chance to appear ever so slightly less clueless to the ladies in your life. Hit me up if you have any questions, and I’ll happily consult my 9-year-old. 

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

It just occurred to me that I’m going to have a very difficult time writing about any of these items, given that I have not used a single one of them, but…more so than any other item on this list, these things are everywhere I look.

buy here: $19
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

I think this is the item Laneige is most known for. I do not know what it does. The thought of putting something on my lips before going to sleep makes me nauseous, but this is not about me, now is it?

buy here: $24
Glossier Balm Dotcom Coconut
Glossier Balm Dotcom Coconut

At some point in the not too distant past, Glossier tweaked the formula on their hugely successful Balm Dotcom lip balms, and I guess people got angry enough that the brand has now released a new line of “original formula” versions. Honestly, I can’t tell if this is one of those or not, but I’d argue that even knowing this ridiculous tidbit will impress them more than the gift itself.

buy here: $23
Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream
Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream

Judging by the name of this product, one would perhaps think there should not be three of them in my 9-year-old’s room, but here we are. Apparently it “visibly firms and tightens” whatever area it’s applied to, which…I don’t know.

buy here: $48 $46
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray

You don’t want the women in your life walking around with a bottle of Purell, do you? No, you don’t. Opt instead for this wildly popular line of hand sanitizers from Touchland, which are available in roughly one million scents.

buy here: $48
Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Repair Cream
Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Repair Cream

I don’t know exactly what kind of barrier we’re creating here, or what we’re looking to repair, but Drunk Elephant is super popular, and as far as I can tell, this just appears to be a regular old moisturizer. A word to the wise with this brand in particular, though: they make a lot of serums containing ingredients that probably aren’t suitable for kids’ skin.

buy here: $69
Bubble Skincare Level Up Balancing Face Moisturizer
Bubble Skincare Level Up Balancing Face Moisturizer

There’s literally zero chance this product is anything special, but who am I to deny the importance of fun, eye-catching packaging?

buy here: $17 $13
BYOMA Hydrating Serum
BYOMA Hydrating Serum

See above.

buy here: $16
Glow Recipe Plum Hydration Heroes Holiday Kit
Glow Recipe Plum Hydration Heroes Holiday Kit

These things…all sort of look the same, don’t they? Regardless, this is another hugely popular brand that, from what I can gather, will score you lots of points.

buy here: $59

Leisure > Grooming
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

