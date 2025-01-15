You Need a Hand Cream in Your Winter Grooming Routine

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Winter is, and will always be, my favorite season. I’d much rather bundle up in an oversized wool coat, layer textured knits, rock a watch cap and embrace the crisp air than endure months of sweltering sweat — and few things are more beautiful than a fresh snowfall. But winter isn’t without its challenges, especially when it comes to grooming. The colder, drier air demands adjustments, including adding a hand cream to your daily lineup. We’re not talking about run-of-the-mill lotions here — we’re talking serious hydration and protection. Cracked hands require extra TLC. Winter, my friends, is the season of salves.

“The cold can strip your skin of moisture, leaving it dry and cracked,” explains Ian Michael Crumm, celebrity esthetician and skincare expert. “Hand creams and salves will restore hydration and form a protective shield.” He also stresses hydration’s role in elasticity: “Hydrated skin retains flexibility, preventing that uncomfortable feeling from extreme dryness.” The keys to success are applying these salves regularly, and picking the right formula in the first place.

There are a few ingredients you should look for, according to Crumm. Shea butter is “a powerhouse ingredient that works wonders for dry, parched skin. Its rich, nourishing texture provides intense moisture.” For a hydration boost, he recommends glycerin, calling it “a moisture magnet that pulls water from the air, delivering softness in winter months.” He also highlights vitamins E and B5 for their “antioxidant properties that shield skin and accelerate healing,” and aloe vera for its “soothing and restorative” ability to calm irritation. Many lotions combine these ingredients or incorporate similar butter and oils for maximum effectiveness.

There’s no shortage of specialized salves out there — even hand creams are embracing the “indie-fication” of men’s grooming with scents that are anything but boring. This past month, I tested a slew of options from different brands. Armed with this knowledge, I’ve rounded up eight standout creams and salves to nourish your hands all winter.

Flamingo Estate Manuka Rich Cream Flamingo Estate may be best known in the grooming world for its exceptional soaps and scented candles, but its new hand cream is worth raving about, too. Drawing on the estate’s olive oil expertise, this cream features olive and lanolin oils to lock in hydration. It’s also packed with premium natural ingredients like Manuka honey and calendula flowers, which soothe the skin, reduce redness and promote cellular turnover, while shea butter delivers deep hydration. Although it’s fantastic for hands, this luxurious formula works anywhere on the body. buy here: $48

Malin+Goetz Vitamin B5 Hand Treatment Vitamin B5 is the standout in this handsome hand cream from grooming stalwart Malin+Goetz. This powerful humectant draws moisture into the skin, deeply hydrating and softening while supporting the skin’s natural barrier. Complementing this hero ingredient is shea butter to nourish and moisturize and glycerin to lock in hydration. As a bonus, the sleek tube brings a touch of apothecary elegance to your medicine cabinet. buy here: $16

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream If your hands are very sensitive to winter’s whims, you need a cream that combines powerhouse ingredients and delivers instant relief. Enter La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast Hand Cream. Shea butter acts as a soothing emollient, glycerin provides deep hydration as a humectant, and niacinamide helps to calm and restore the skin. Bonus: it resists washing off for hours, giving the ingredients ample time to do their job. buy here: $12

Aesop Eleos Aromatique Hand Balm Aesop’s packaging is instantly recognizable, but the Aromatique Balm isn’t just about looks. This cult classic is a winter must-have, delivering intense hydration for dry, chapped hands with a greaseless finish. A blend of botanical butters, including shea, provides deep moisture, while glycerin softens and protects against harsh conditions. True to Aesop’s reputation, it boasts a scent so superb (cedar atlas, patchouli and clove) that you’ll find yourself reaching for it even when you don’t need to. buy here: $33

Ursa Major Botanic Buzz Hand Cream The first thing you’ll notice about Ursa Majors’s hand cream is its silky texture — it’s not a thick formula, but a lightweight, smooth lotion that absorbs quickly. It delivers deep hydration with shea butter and jojoba oil, which work together to protect and soften. Birch sap, packed with vitamins and minerals, provides an extra boost of nourishment. Bergamot, lavender and neroli create a citrusy-earthy aroma — far from the sterile vibe of generic hand creams. buy here: $22

Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve Kiehl’s is a go-to for tried-and-true grooming products, and their hand salve is no exception. It’s a perfect everyday option that’s especially effective in winter weather. Shea butter is the primary moisturizer, while avocado oil (rich in omega fatty acids) and sesame oil (easily absorbed) are powerful emollients to soften, hydrate and soothe dry, winter-worn skin. Keep this one within reach all season long. buy here: $33

La Labo Multi-Purpose Balm Le Labo may be best known for its colognes, but don’t sleep on its grooming line. This salve might not be your go-to for the harshest winter days, but it’s a versatile all-rounder for hands, lips, elbows and any other spots needing hydration. The formula features a trio of butters (shea, mango seed and kokum) to soften and moisturize. And because it’s Le Labo, the scent is exquisite. Bergamot and lavender meet violet and tonka bean, making it feel like you’re applying a solid cologne that also happens to hydrate. buy here: $25

Jack Black Industrial Strength Hand Healer Jack Black’s Industrial Strength lotion is a must-have for anyone seeking instant relief. This formula is packed with heavy-hitting ingredients, including antioxidant-rich vitamins A and E to strengthen the skin, macadamia nut oil to soften and hydrate, and glycerin to replenish and lock in moisture. Despite its potency, it’s surprisingly non-greasy, making it versatile enough for other trouble spots like elbows and feet. buy here: $16