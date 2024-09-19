Diptyque’s New Les Essences Collection Interprets the Natural World with Five New Fragrances

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Diptyque is nothing short of iconic in the fragrance world. Since 1963, the Parisian house set a bar for luxury candles with its now-classic scents — Feu de Bois, Maquis and Patchouli are personal favorites — and its distinctive typography. While Diptyque is often the gateway for many into the world of luxury candles, its personal fragrances deserve just as much recognition. The brand’s colognes and perfumes have become cult and mainstream classics, housed in distinct oval-shaped bottles with a font that echoes, yet subtly differs from, the candle labels. Like all great fragrance houses, Diptyque’s candles and colognes share a signature trait — an almost smoky undertone that’s unmistakably their own.

I rotate between different Diptyque colognes depending on my mood. Vetyverio, a smoky, earthy masterpiece perfect for the warmer months, and Tam Dao, their beloved sandalwood scent that practically invites you to keep sniffing your cashmere sweater, are among my go-to’s. Whenever Diptyque releases a new fragrance, the olfactory world pays attention. Their latest collection, Les Essences de Diptyque, marks a significant moment, introducing five ultra-premium scents, each centered on a singular nature note. As always, every detail, from the fragrance to the bottle design, reflects the impeccable craftsmanship we’ve come to expect from the Parisian house.

The Les Essences collection presents an intentional and elevated design. The first thing you’ll notice is the clear bottle, which allows the intricate watercolor background to show through with the fragrance’s name. Diptyque collaborated with Irish artist Nigel Peake, who created the watercolor-inspired art based on the natural elements of each scent. The reimagined vessel nods to an original Diptyque bottle, featuring engraved glass and the iconic circular logo, while a black spherical topper adds an elegant touch. Sustainability is also key: the bottle is refillable, made with recyclable materials, and packaged in lightweight materials. Each fragrance comes with a handsome pouch for easy portability.

Diptyque enlisted master perfumers Fabrice Pellegrin, Alexandra Carlin, Nathalie Cetto and Olivier Pescheux, granting them creative freedom to craft these fragrances inspired by nature’s elements. Built around a defining note, each composition unfolds with various layers and depths, from florals to ambers to aquatic aromas, catering to a wide range of fragrance enthusiasts. This fall, light a candle and spritz one of these fantastic new scents — each is well worth exploring.

Primary Note: Sandalwood

Bois Corse is not your typical sandalwood fragrance — look to Tam Dao for a more traditional take — but a spicy, almost sweet gourmand iteration of the universally loved note. There are rich layers here, with sandalwood blending into an ambery warmth, grounded by coffee and tonka bean. The scent is perfect for winter days, offering a cozy, chic retreat, and you’ll keep sniffing its sweet, woody aroma on your cashmere sweater.

Primary Note: Rockrose

Lunamaris draws inspiration from the mother of pearl and the shimmering nighttime waters of the sea, illuminated by moonlight. While the concept is undoubtedly romantic, the fragrance doesn’t lean into mineral or aquatic tones. Instead, it’s a spicy yet fresh composition. Pink peppercorn bursts through at the first spritz, gradually softening into delicate wisps of incense in the drydown. Rockrose adds depth, like a hidden pearl, never overwhelming but always present. This scent will shine in the fall with its rich, layered warmth.

Primary Note: Lemon

Don’t let the name mislead you. While the rose is a prominent note in this captivating fragrance, the lemon accord is just as pronounced. Patchouli adds depth, grounding the scent in an earthy, almost arid way rather than a woodsy, sweet manner. The result is a balanced floral-citrus-oriental blend that works well across all seasons. This fragrance will appeal to you if you’re a fan of their classic Baies candle.

Primary Note: Vanilla

The perfumers found inspiration in the leaf of the water lily — crisp, lively, smooth, yet mellow, fleshy and full of sap. It’s quite a particular reference, but that description perfectly encapsulates this green, verdant fragrance. Vanilla, a trending note, lingers subtly in the background, adding a hint of sweetness to the violet leaf and galbanum (think incense) base. This fresh, green scent is ideal for spring but versatile enough for year-round wear.

Primary Note: Mandarin

Corail Oscuro is the most aquatic of these five fragrances, and while I often find marine scents to smell somewhat “samey,” this stands out. The fragrance features rose bourbon absolute — a recurring theme here — paired with mandarin and elevated by a warm, salty mineral accord that captures the essence of the Venetian Coral Lagoon. It’s a sweet, floral and mineral blend that shimmers beneath the water, just as the perfumers intended.