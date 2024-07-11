Leisure > Grooming

Capture Charm and Allure With Contieri’s New Cologne Dinner Mirth

For when you want to smell good and feel good

By Hanna Agro
July 11, 2024 10:57 am
Contieri Dinner Mirth Cologne Collage
It's got equally sleek packaging
Contieri

More than just smelling good, we want to make it known that it’s important to build out your personal scent arsenal and cater to different situations. That means a scent for work, a scent for going out, a scent for the holidays. This is important for two crucial reasons. Having one signature scent is great, but what’s life without the spice of variety; and two, experimenting with different scents is fun. You should not limit yourself to one scent at all times — even if it is tried and true. 

Enter Contieri. The fragrance company prioritizes experience-based scents — that means scents that fit different aesthetics to a tee. Their new release, Dinner Mirth, is no exception. The now best selling cologne is best suited for nights out, suave dinner parties and elegant evenings. Don’t worry though, not in a finance bro who relies on the company card and smells like Axe body spray way, but in a much more sophisticated and nuanced way.

In the breakdown of scent notes, Dinner Mirth starts off with top notes of incense, grapefruit, bergamot and amber, which all leads you into the mid notes of patchouli, birch, saffron and benzoin, which is a balsamic tree sap resin. The scent finishes off with long lasting end notes of musk, ambergris, ambroxan and oud.

What I found through testing the scent is that the staying power is lengthy and the scent changes over time. As you travel through the notes you get a strong fragrance that evolves with the night. Some fragrances smell great for a short period of time but quickly wearout — with Dinner Mirth you’ll be getting a bottle that will last you longer than something like an eau de parfum for the nice price of $69.

Contieri as a brand at large focuses on making high-quality grooming and cologne products so we encourage you to look at the rest of their goods here. But in the event you’re ready to start smelling like a fun night out, we’ve linked the Dinner Mirth cologne for you below.

Contieri Dinner Mirth Cologne
Contieri Dinner Mirth Cologne
Contieri : $69

