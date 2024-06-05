Baby Got Bacne? Not Anymore, Thanks to Geologie 

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We know how frustrating acne can be — especially when you feel like you’re supposed to be past it. But sometimes it just sticks around and for no apparent reason at all and can be tricky to get rid of. That is if you don’t know how to treat it.

Skincare brand Geologie makes an array of products that target all of your skin concerns. From dark spots and hyperpigmentation to dull and sulken skin, they’ve got you covered. Generally skincare brands focus on your face. Your faccia. The common epicenter of all things acne related — so it can be hard to find a well formulated acne-targeting body wash if you’re struggling with acne elsewhere. You don’t want to go using your beloved face wash all over the place now.

Good thing Geologie makes one.

The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now Here, we highlight brands that should be on your radar, featuring Blu Atlas and Selahatin in this edition.

Acne on the back and body can result from all kinds of things whether it be a hormonal imbalance or from a buildup of sweat and skin that does not get properly washed off. Geologie’s acne body wash contains key active acne fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and glycolic acid — two chemical exfoliants that works to remove dead skin cells and any kind of sebum that builds up and causes acne breakouts. These two ingredients are often used in acne-fighting face washes but they work elsewhere too.

The good thing about Geologie’s acne body wash is that the chemical composition is not too powerful or harsh on your skin — it’s effective. When you start using acne-fighting ingredients it’s so important to start slow and not overdo it with high concentrations of things like salicylic acid because constantly over-exfoliating can end up doing more bad than good and may actually make your acne worse.

Geologie’s body wash toes that line well with ingredients that did not cause me any irritation and were good for long term use.

Our Take? Acne Body Wash Is Great

This stuff works. I tested it out for a week and a half and was definitely hesitant when I started. Things that are labelled as “acne-controlling” have a certain ring to them that often makes me turn away. But not only did this product work it also smelled great and didn’t feel like I was lathering up with something I could get in prescription form from a doctor.

The AHA + BHA formula keep your skin smooth and glowing but it does take time to start fighting any kind of body acne. Committing to the bit and using this wash daily isn’t hard but if you’re expecting to see results over night you need to hold out and have some patience. So if you are willing to do that then you may want to test out this body wash for yourself.

But do remember that not every acne ingredient works on every body. Figuring out your skincare and body care regiment does take a little bit of trial and error. That being said this wash contains ingredients that have been backed by dermatologists for ages so it should be something you consider as a frontrunner — and in the event you’re already sold on buying this product we’ve linked it down below for you to grab.