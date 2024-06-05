Leisure > Grooming

Baby Got Bacne? Not Anymore, Thanks to Geologie 

We know acne sucks, so let Geologie help you out

By Hanna Agro
June 5, 2024 10:08 am
Geologie Acne Control Body Wash
Geologie Acne Control Body Wash
Geologie

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We know how frustrating acne can be — especially when you feel like you’re supposed to be past it. But sometimes it just sticks around and for no apparent reason at all and can be tricky to get rid of. That is if you don’t know how to treat it. 

Skincare brand Geologie makes an array of products that target all of your skin concerns. From dark spots and hyperpigmentation to dull and sulken skin, they’ve got you covered. Generally skincare brands focus on your face. Your faccia. The common epicenter of all things acne related — so it can be hard to find a well formulated acne-targeting body wash if you’re struggling with acne elsewhere. You don’t want to go using your beloved face wash all over the place now.

Good thing Geologie makes one. 

The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now
The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now
 Here, we highlight brands that should be on your radar, featuring Blu Atlas and Selahatin in this edition.

Acne on the back and body can result from all kinds of things whether it be a hormonal imbalance or from a buildup of sweat and skin that does not get properly washed off. Geologie’s acne body wash contains key active acne fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and glycolic acid — two chemical exfoliants that works to remove dead skin cells and any kind of sebum that builds up and causes acne breakouts. These two ingredients are often used in acne-fighting face washes but they work elsewhere too.

The good thing about Geologie’s acne body wash is that the chemical composition is not too powerful or harsh on your skin — it’s effective. When you start using acne-fighting ingredients it’s so important to start slow and not overdo it with high concentrations of things like salicylic acid because constantly over-exfoliating can end up doing more bad than good and may actually make your acne worse.

Geologie’s body wash toes that line well with ingredients that did not cause me any irritation and were good for long term use.

Our Take? Acne Body Wash Is Great

This stuff works. I tested it out for a week and a half and was definitely hesitant when I started. Things that are labelled as “acne-controlling” have a certain ring to them that often makes me turn away. But not only did this product work it also smelled great and didn’t feel like I was lathering up with something I could get in prescription form from a doctor.

The AHA + BHA formula keep your skin smooth and glowing but it does take time to start fighting any kind of body acne. Committing to the bit and using this wash daily isn’t hard but if you’re expecting to see results over night you need to hold out and have some patience. So if you are willing to do that then you may want to test out this body wash for yourself.

But do remember that not every acne ingredient works on every body. Figuring out your skincare and body care regiment does take a little bit of trial and error. That being said this wash contains ingredients that have been backed by dermatologists for ages so it should be something you consider as a frontrunner — and in the event you’re already sold on buying this product we’ve linked it down below for you to grab.

Geologie Acne Control Body Wash
Geologie Acne Control Body Wash
Geologie : $22$19

More Like This

We think you should buy a Kenny Flowers swimsuit
We Think You Need a Kenny Flowers Swimsuit
A stack of books topped with "All the Worst Humans" by Phil Elwood. Today we look at 11 new books you should be reading in June 2024.
The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This June
Public Rec
Review: Public Rec’s Flex Shorts Deliver Unmatched Wearability
The tools you need to up your grooming game
It’s Time to Upgrade Your Grooming Tools

Leisure > Grooming

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

AeroPress Original Coffee and Espresso-style Maker
AeroPress Is the Cheapest Way to Make a Great Espresso

$40$32

Courant MAG:3 Classics
Save $40 on This Courant Charging Valet Tray

$200$160

Banana Republic
Save 23% on Banana Republic’s Refined Linen Sweater

$90$70

UGREEN 2-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Charging Station
This Portable Charger Is Currently 20% Off

$40$32

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.
Caitlin Clark Is Down and the WNBA Can’t Help Her Get Up
Genesis Neolun concept
Genesis's Upcoming GV90 Could Reshape the High-End SUV World
an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
A few days on the South Holston River
When Things Don’t Go According to Plan: Fly Fishing on Tennessee’s South Holston River
The dry-aged Jorge ribsteak from Flannery Beef
Michelin-Starred Kitchens Prefer These Dry-Aged Steaks

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Grooming, Right This Way

Blu Atlas and Selahatin are two of the best grooming brands you should know about

The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now

Geologie Acne Control Body Wash

Baby Got Bacne? Not Anymore, Thanks to Geologie 

Bath & Body Works has some great Father's Day gifting options

Bath & Body Works Makes a Great Gift

The tools you need to up your grooming game

It’s Time to Upgrade Your Grooming Tools

Explore More Grooming

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco