Products of the Week: Freaky Watches, Lucchese Bags and Pappy Van Winkle

How do you make one of the most celebrated kits in all of football even better? Let New York’s Le PÈRE take a crack at it. The fashion label’s latest project tackles the iconic black and white stripes of Italy’s Juventus, reinterpreting the jersey with creative detailing and the number 90 on the back (a reference to the minutes in a game and Le PÈRE’s original New York address), and introducing a variety of banger accessories in a capsule with Adidas. You can shop the collection now at Le PÈRE.