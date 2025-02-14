Products of the Week: Freaky Watches, Lucchese Bags and Pappy Van Winkle

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A single barrel Pappy Van Winkle from Sazerac is auctioned in support of L.A. wildfire relief, a Taylor Stitch SS25 collection is giving us what we need and Lucchese teams up with Pendleton.
Le PÈRE x Juventus
How do you make one of the most celebrated kits in all of football even better? Let New York’s Le PÈRE take a crack at it. The fashion label’s latest project tackles the iconic black and white stripes of Italy’s Juventus, reinterpreting the jersey with creative detailing and the number 90 on the back (a reference to the minutes in a game and Le PÈRE’s original New York address), and introducing a variety of banger accessories in a capsule with Adidas. You can shop the collection now at Le PÈRE.
Ulysse Nardin Freak X Enamel
Look, Ma — no hands! An exclusive for Bucherer, the latest from Ulysse Nardin comes in the form of a 43mm titanium Freak X that notably swaps traditional watch hands for a wave-patterned green enamel mainplate that functions as the hour disc. The timepiece, released as part of a tri-watch collection and limited to just 18 pieces, is powered by Ulysse Nardin’s UN-230 movement, and will run you around $43,000.
Lucchese x Pendleton Collection
Two of our favorite American brands collaborated on a travel collection, and it’s making us want to pack our bags and go West, young man. Lucchese just dropped three bags designed with Pendleton’s Spider Rock wool pattern — a weekender, carryall tote and oversized clutch. Black Italian Nappa leather perfectly complements the fabric, and like most Lucchese products, these beauties are made in the USA.
Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year Old Single Barrel
As part of an incredible fundraiser in support of California wildfire relief efforts, Sazerac is offering three ultra-rare prize packages featuring some of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s most sought-after bourbons. Besides sweepstakes for a complete bottle set of the Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Collection and one bottle of Eagle Rare 25, the highlight of this fundraiser is an auction for the first-ever single barrel of Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year Old. The sweepstakes entries are just $50 each, but the Pappy bids started at $10,000, with bids increasing in increments of $1,000. The fundraiser ends Feb. 23.
Taylor Stitch Coast & Country SS25 Collection
New in from our friends over at Taylor Stitch, the Coast & Country Collection introduces a variety of softer styles back into the San Francisco brand’s lineup, including a ton of excellent knitwear and a few can’t-miss reissues of classic TS best-sellers. That’s our spring wardrobe sorted.
Brompton G Line Bike
The folding-bike wizards at Brompton are releasing this all-terrain two-wheeler in March. The G Line features 20-inch wheels, hydraulic disc brakes and wide handlebars for increased stability. Available in three sizes and three colors.
