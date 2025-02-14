Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Freaky Watches, Lucchese Bags and Pappy Van Winkle

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
February 14, 2025 4:11 pm EST
From Lucchese to Taylor Stitch this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Lucchese to Taylor Stitch, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Lucchese, Taylor Stitch, Le PÉRE, Bucherer

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A single barrel Pappy Van Winkle from Sazerac is auctioned in support of L.A. wildfire relief, a Taylor Stitch SS25 collection is giving us what we need and Lucchese teams up with Pendleton.

Le PÈRE x Juventus
Le PÈRE x Juventus

How do you make one of the most celebrated kits in all of football even better? Let New York’s Le PÈRE take a crack at it. The fashion label’s latest project tackles the iconic black and white stripes of Italy’s Juventus, reinterpreting the jersey with creative detailing and the number 90 on the back (a reference to the minutes in a game and Le PÈRE’s original New York address), and introducing a variety of banger accessories in a capsule with Adidas. You can shop the collection now at Le PÈRE.

shop here
Ulysse Nardin Freak X Enamel
Ulysse Nardin Freak X Enamel

Look, Ma — no hands! An exclusive for Bucherer, the latest from Ulysse Nardin comes in the form of a 43mm titanium Freak X that notably swaps traditional watch hands for a wave-patterned green enamel mainplate that functions as the hour disc. The timepiece, released as part of a tri-watch collection and limited to just 18 pieces, is powered by Ulysse Nardin’s UN-230 movement, and will run you around $43,000.

BUY HERE
Lucchese x Pendleton Collection
Lucchese x Pendleton Collection

Two of our favorite American brands collaborated on a travel collection, and it’s making us want to pack our bags and go West, young man. Lucchese just dropped three bags designed with Pendleton’s Spider Rock wool pattern — a weekender, carryall tote and oversized clutch. Black Italian Nappa leather perfectly complements the fabric, and like most Lucchese products, these beauties are made in the USA.

shop here
Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year Old Single Barrel
Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year Old Single Barrel

As part of an incredible fundraiser in support of California wildfire relief efforts, Sazerac is offering three ultra-rare prize packages featuring some of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s most sought-after bourbons. Besides sweepstakes for a complete bottle set of the Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Collection and one bottle of Eagle Rare 25, the highlight of this fundraiser is an auction for the first-ever single barrel of Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year Old. The sweepstakes entries are just $50 each, but the Pappy bids started at $10,000, with bids increasing in increments of $1,000. The fundraiser ends Feb. 23.

read more here
Taylor Stitch Coast & Country SS25 Collection
Taylor Stitch Coast & Country SS25 Collection

New in from our friends over at Taylor Stitch, the Coast & Country Collection introduces a variety of softer styles back into the San Francisco brand’s lineup, including a ton of excellent knitwear and a few can’t-miss reissues of classic TS best-sellers. That’s our spring wardrobe sorted.

Shop Here
Brompton G Line Bike
Brompton G Line Bike

The folding-bike wizards at Brompton are releasing this all-terrain two-wheeler in March. The G Line features 20-inch wheels, hydraulic disc brakes and wide handlebars for increased stability. Available in three sizes and three colors.

buy here: $3,300

More Like This

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Wool Vests to Tinned Fish: The 12 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table
This Long Weekend You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table
Ten Thousand Surplus Sale
Ten Thousand’s Surplus Sale Is Flexing Its Massive, Very Discounted Muscles
InsideCart
InsideCart: What Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Month

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Paul Stuart’s Quilted Wool Vest Is Deeply Discounted
Paul Stuart’s Quilted Wool Vest Is Deeply Discounted

$750$300

Why Not Start Your Spring Shopping Now?
Why Not Start Your Spring Shopping Now?

$190$95

The Orvis sale section is full of hardwearing, sensible apparel.
It’s a Sale on Sale at Orvis

From Our Partner

Tinned Fish Lovers, Rejoice!
Tinned Fish Lovers, Rejoice!

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of the sexiest movie scenes in film history, according to the women of InsideHook
The Sexiest Movie Scenes of All Time, According to the Women of InsideHook
Left: Billy Crystal in his iconic sweater in "When Harry Met Sally" from 1989. Right: Crystal in a 2025 Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's called "When Sally Met Hellmann's"
Billy Crystal Couldn’t Even Get a Good Sweater for His Super Bowl Ad
Levi's Blue Tab
Levi’s Blue Tab Is Introducing a Whole New Line of Japanese-Made Denim
Jack White
How Long Should a Concert Be?
A man tries to get some sleep as tech wearables fly overhead.
Why I Stopped Tracking My Sleep
Breguet Type XX
The Big Watch World Anniversaries of 2025
dd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

From Lucchese to Taylor Stitch this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Freaky Watches, Lucchese Bags and Pappy Van Winkle

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Wool Vests to Tinned Fish: The 12 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Huckberry sale

Every Shoe You Could Possibly Want Is on Sale at Huckberry

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread