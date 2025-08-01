Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: Canvas Trucks, Cowboy Boots and Canada Dry Merch

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
August 1, 2025 12:36 pm EDT
From Pleasing to Tecovas, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Pleasing, Tecovas, Roots, Faherty

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New Pleasing merch drops, Steele comes out with canvas catch-alls for your home and Tecovas partners with Chili’s on some insane cowboy boots.

Pleasing Merch
Pleasing Merch

The day has finally come for Harry Styles’ lifestyle brand Pleasing to hone in and capitalize on its name. The site dropped two new sexual wellness products — a double-sided vibrator and a silicone-based lube. Both products sold out quickly, but you should be on the lookout for when they go back into stock because really, who doesn’t want a Harry Styles-endorsed vibrator?

shop here
Roots x Canada Dry Collection
Roots x Canada Dry Collection

This may be the most powerful collab of the summer. Northern outerwear giant Roots has teamed up with the fantastic Canada Dry Ginger Ale to grace us with a select crop of nostalgic pieces. From co-branded hoodies to tote bags donned with vintage designs, we’re obsessed.

shop here
Steele Canvas Elevated Truck
Steele Canvas Elevated Truck

A laundry hamper was never high on our list of covetable items — but then we cast eyes the Canvas Elevated Truck from Steele Canvas. The company, well-known for its premium totes, recently rolled out a new line of industrial-inspired, handsome home catchalls, perfect for bathrooms, laundry rooms and workshops. They’re customizable with different-sized and -colored canvas baskets, leather trim and truck height.

buy here: $220
Tecovas x Chili's
Tecovas x Chili’s

Feeling happy? Go to Chili’s. Feeling sad? Go to Chili’s. Feeling like moonbeam ice cream, taking off your blue jeans? Head to fucking Chili’s. Now you can do so in some brand-approved cowboy boots. Famed boot maker Tecovas has partnered with the roadside culinary giant to bless us with red hot chili Booth Boots. Included in the collection is a red Chili’s belt so you can rock that famous shade on multiple parts of your body.

read more here
Faherty Lake Resort Collection
Faherty Lake Resort Collection

If you’re looking for even more comfy wear to sport by the Lake, Faherty has released a Lake Resort Collection. It’s chock-full of cozy plaid shirts, waffle-textured longsleeves and easy, breezy linen for those warm summer days.

shop here

