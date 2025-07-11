Products of the Week: Trail Shoes, Tomato Vermouth and Leatherman Knives

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: On releases a new trail-running shoe, Veso drops the vermouth of the summer and Leatherman slices into a new category.
Sperry x Colbo Boat Shoes
Remember your grandpa’s faded East Coast wardrobe? Okay, maybe your own grandpa didn’t have this exact attire, but you know what I’m talking about: high-quality, worn-in pieces that feel like coming home. Sperry just launched a boat shoe in collaboration with Colbo that embodies just that. The shoe, available in two colors, is available now on Colbo’s site and in-store and will be live on Sperry’s website on the July 14.
Kenneth Cole x The Onion: Headline Collection
A beach tote that proclaims “Hey, Let’s All Go To The Beach And Complain.” Tees, sweatshirts and trucker hats emblazoned with the motto “It’s Not Easy To Admit When You’re Wrong, And That’s Why I Won’t Do It.” A surprisingly subtle polo where the joke is hidden (look under the collar). This limited-edition, seven-piece collaboration between The Onion and Kenneth Cole is meant to “spark dialogue around mental health,” with 100% of the proceeds going toward the Mental Health Coalition. It’s not quite my favorite Onion-related garb, but it’s snarky for a good cause.
On Cloudultra 3
It’s rare to see a trail runner with this much energy return, but the Cloudultra 3 is packed with foam and built to roll you forward at speed. At the same time, it checks all the boxes for rugged mileage, including a quick-drying upper and grippy outsole. We’re fond of the Pelican/White colorway.
Leatherman Knife Collection
We’ve never been let down by the blades in our Leatherman multitools, which is just one of the many reasons they’re one of our favorite American-made companies. It’s also one of the many reasons we were giddy to see the brand’s new launch: a five-piece knife collection. That’s right: no figurative bells or literal whistles, just blades. There are three fixed-blade options (the survivalist Pioneer, the versatile Trac and the cook’s friend known as the Rustle) and two folding knives (the sheepsfoot Glider and the drop-point Blazer). We’ll take one of each, please and thanks.
Veso Tomato Vermouth
Veso just released the vermouth we’ll be drinking for the rest of summer. This limited-edition tomato vermouth has been poured in exactly 2,500 bottles, and once they’re gone, it won’t be available again until next summer, so you better stock up. Think tomato-tini, tomato vermouth and mezcal…and don’t forget a sweet red garnish.
Maison Telmont x Shelter Eyewear Sunglasses
Maison Telmont is known for their sustainability efforts, and now they’ve turned their ethos into a chic, wearable accessory. The Champagne house has partnered with Shelter for a gorgeous, limited-edition pair of sunglasses that actually incorporates grape skins and seeds left over from winemaking during Telmont’s 2024 harvest into the design. The collaboration gives a whole new meaning to the term “vintage eyewear.”
