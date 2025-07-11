Products of the Week: Trail Shoes, Tomato Vermouth and Leatherman Knives

We’ve never been let down by the blades in our Leatherman multitools, which is just one of the many reasons they’re one of our favorite American-made companies. It’s also one of the many reasons we were giddy to see the brand’s new launch: a five-piece knife collection. That’s right: no figurative bells or literal whistles, just blades. There are three fixed-blade options (the survivalist Pioneer, the versatile Trac and the cook’s friend known as the Rustle) and two folding knives (the sheepsfoot Glider and the drop-point Blazer). We’ll take one of each, please and thanks.