Products of the Week: Speakers, Jonathan Bailey Shades and Heritage Watches

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
July 2, 2025 4:29 pm EDT
From Timex to Absolut, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Timex, Absolut, Cubitts, New Balance

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Jonathan Bailey and Cubitts drop some new eyewear, Timex delivers updated heritage chronograph colorways and Bose drops some new speakers.

Bose SoundLink Plus Portable Speaker
Bose SoundLink Plus Portable Speaker

‘Tis the summer of tennis and great music. Bose has just released a new SoundLink Plus Portable Speaker in a delightful yellow colorway in partnership with tennis legends Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton.

buy here: $269
Timex Heritage Chronograph
Timex Heritage Chronograph

Timex just dropped three online-exclusive versions of its Waterbury Heritage Chronograph, which is essentially a barebones racing watch, what with its quartz chronograph movement and tachymeter bezel. The new green and yellow variant, which comes with a matching striped fabric strap (as all three of them do, including the silver panda-style dial and black and gold-tone dial), feels especially like a racing livery. But there are some functionality quirks here: the two contrasting subdials include a 60-minute and 24-hour scale, with no running seconds. At 39mm and $299 though, it might just hit the sweet spot for you.

buy here: $299
<strong>New Balance FuellCell</strong>
New Balance FuellCell

Your summer marathon build just got that much faster. Not long after announcing a variety of fire fashion-forward collabs at Paris Fashion Week, New Balance is doubling up on releases with a new, red-hot performance shoe in the form of the FuelCell Rebel v5; the new speed trainer builds on an already excellent model with the latest and greatest running tech, including tweaks to the sneaker’s geometries and stack heights for a snappier ride and more stable transition to speed.

buy here: $140
<strong>Cubitts x J</strong>onathan Bailey
Cubitts x Jonathan Bailey

Manifesting works. Just look at Jonathan Bailey, who singlehandly manifested “slutty little glasses summer.” The Jurassic World Rebirth actor has partnered with British eyewear label Cubitts for a pair of hexagonal, pink-lensed Loomis shades, seen both in the dino blockbuster and during JB’s freaky press tour. Bonus: they’re UV and T-Rex resistant.

buy here: $250
Absolut Haring Artist Bottle
Absolut Haring Artist Bottle

Celebrating 40 years of collaboration with Keith Haring (and his estate), Absolut Haring features the NYC artist’s signature style adorning the bottle. The bottle evokes Haring’s original Absolut artwork from 1986, offering red lines and a joyous crowd of dancing figures set against a bold yellow canvas. The bottle will be available worldwide in October, but is currently being sold exclusively at airport duty-free shops.

Buy it now

rows and rows of steaks
What's Behind the Recent Uptick in Beef Prices?
A collage of images of the factories for Faribault Mill, U-Turn Audio and Steelport Knife Co.
The State of American Manufacturing, According to 10 Companies
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied the knot this weekend in Venice
Jeff Bezos and the Multibillion-Dollar Midlife Crisis
Pan Am flight
Pan Am Returns to the Skies — A Little Differently Than Before
Danish chess grandmaster Bent Larsen (1935 - 2010) in play against Roman Toran of Spain in the Premier Section of the annual Hastings International Chess Congress
There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Dull Man
The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?

