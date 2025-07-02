Products of the Week: Speakers, Jonathan Bailey Shades and Heritage Watches

Timex just dropped three online-exclusive versions of its Waterbury Heritage Chronograph, which is essentially a barebones racing watch, what with its quartz chronograph movement and tachymeter bezel. The new green and yellow variant, which comes with a matching striped fabric strap (as all three of them do, including the silver panda-style dial and black and gold-tone dial), feels especially like a racing livery. But there are some functionality quirks here: the two contrasting subdials include a 60-minute and 24-hour scale, with no running seconds. At 39mm and $299 though, it might just hit the sweet spot for you.