Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Huckberry releases a limited edition Camp Eyewear x Smokey the Bear collection, Away suitcases drop a soft shell line and a Percival x Prince Tennis collection keeps the tennis-core vibes going.

Camp Eyewear, the adventure-focused eyeglasses company, has brought you an ultra-limited set of Smokey Bear sunglasses, now available at Huckberry. Your purchase will come with a Smokey Bear glasses pouch and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

The suitcases you know and love (in the same sizes: Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium, Large), now with a softer shell. That’s right, Away is ditching the hardshell for their latest collection, swapping in a “high-strength nylon exterior” that they say is water resistant and beefed up with a water-repellent coating. There are details you expect from softside luggage (exterior pockets, zipper around the bag which expands it and increases capacity) and some you won’t (a unique stabilizer supposedly helps keep the bag from toppling over when you’ve packed it to bursting). There are four colors available at launch; we like Coast Blue and Cloud Gray.

Game, set, swolo. In celebration of the hallowed Wimbledon tourney, English retailer Percival is teaming up with heritage tennisware brand Prince for a 10-piece, tennis-inspired capsule straight off the court. Serving up tracksuits, knitwear and a lovely double-breasted summerweight suit, the collab is sure to make a grand slam.

The super shoe that helped Hellen Obiri win her second consecutive Boston Marathon is now available to the public. Well, sort of. As with most new racing shoes, the pros get prototypes and the rest of us get a slight variation on the winning formula. The finalized On Cloudboom Strike you see before you promises strong takeoffs, powerful propulsion, gentle impact, intense energy return and a cool ride by way of the Pebax-based foam Bounceboard under the forefoot, a carbon fiber plate dubbed the Speedboard in the midsole, and a chunky foam base underneath it all. You have to be an On member to score these right now, but it’s free to sign up.

Still haven’t got your tenniscore fix? Palmes Tennis Society added a cheeky tee to its collection of modern-day menswear rooted in tennis culture. The 100% cotton, made-in-Portugal Assholes T-Shirt is pretty self-explanatory — and is available in limited quantities. So if this graphic tee speaks to you (or reminds you of someone), pick one up quickly.

It’s time to let the dogs breathe. Sandals with holes in them can be controversial but when the summer heat doesn’t let up it’s time to turn to minimalist clothing…and shoes. These Medusa Sandals from Ghiaia are imported from France and come in four different colorways.