Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
July 12, 2024 12:53 pm
From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Palmes, On, Huckberry, Away

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Huckberry releases a limited edition Camp Eyewear x Smokey the Bear collection, Away suitcases drop a soft shell line and a Percival x Prince Tennis collection keeps the tennis-core vibes going.

Topo Smokey Bear Sunglasses
Topo Smokey Bear Sunglasses
Buy Here : $79

Camp Eyewear, the adventure-focused eyeglasses company, has brought you an ultra-limited set of Smokey Bear sunglasses, now available at Huckberry. Your purchase will come with a Smokey Bear glasses pouch and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Away Softside Suitcase Collection
Away Softside Suitcase Collection
Buy Here : $225 – $325

The suitcases you know and love (in the same sizes: Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium, Large), now with a softer shell. That’s right, Away is ditching the hardshell for their latest collection, swapping in a “high-strength nylon exterior” that they say is water resistant and beefed up with a water-repellent coating. There are details you expect from softside luggage (exterior pockets, zipper around the bag which expands it and increases capacity) and some you won’t (a unique stabilizer supposedly helps keep the bag from toppling over when you’ve packed it to bursting). There are four colors available at launch; we like Coast Blue and Cloud Gray.

Percival x Prince Tennis Collection
Percival x Prince Tennis Collection
Buy Here : $67 – $385

Game, set, swolo. In celebration of the hallowed Wimbledon tourney, English retailer Percival is teaming up with heritage tennisware brand Prince for a 10-piece, tennis-inspired capsule straight off the court. Serving up tracksuits, knitwear and a lovely double-breasted summerweight suit, the collab is sure to make a grand slam.

On Cloudboom Strike Shoes
On Cloudboom Strike Shoes
Buy Here : $280

The super shoe that helped Hellen Obiri win her second consecutive Boston Marathon is now available to the public. Well, sort of. As with most new racing shoes, the pros get prototypes and the rest of us get a slight variation on the winning formula. The finalized On Cloudboom Strike you see before you promises strong takeoffs, powerful propulsion, gentle impact, intense energy return and a cool ride by way of the Pebax-based foam Bounceboard under the forefoot, a carbon fiber plate dubbed the Speedboard in the midsole, and a chunky foam base underneath it all. You have to be an On member to score these right now, but it’s free to sign up.

Palmes Assholes T-Shirt
Palmes Assholes T-Shirt
Buy Here : $90

Still haven’t got your tenniscore fix? Palmes Tennis Society added a cheeky tee to its collection of modern-day menswear rooted in tennis culture. The 100% cotton, made-in-Portugal Assholes T-Shirt is pretty self-explanatory — and is available in limited quantities. So if this graphic tee speaks to you (or reminds you of someone), pick one up quickly.

Ghiaia Medusa Sandals
Ghiaia Medusa Sandals
Buy Here : $69

It’s time to let the dogs breathe. Sandals with holes in them can be controversial but when the summer heat doesn’t let up it’s time to turn to minimalist clothing…and shoes. These Medusa Sandals from Ghiaia are imported from France and come in four different colorways.

More Like This

Contieri Dinner Mirth Cologne Collage
Capture Charm and Allure With Contieri’s New Cologne Dinner Mirth
Sex toys on sale from Good Vibes.
Have a Very Hot Summer With This Insane Sale on Sex Toys
Gap Model on Circle background
Gap Is Hosting a Huge Linen Sale Right Now
From Nalgenes to luggage this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Pilates Reformers, Cast Iron Skillets and Nalgenes

Leisure > Gear
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bella Pro Series
Wait, You Can Get an Espresso Machine for $30?

$120$30

Dyson V8 Plus
Dyson’s V8 Plus Vacuum Is 36% Off

$470$300

Calvin Klein Tank Tops
Save 40% on Calvin Klein Tanks at Amazon

$70$42

Noah Mechanics Jacket
Noah’s End of Season Sale Kind of Rules

$298$143

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

two hands reaching for slices of detroit-style pepperoni pizza
The Best Places to Eat Pizza in Alexandria
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Here
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Blancpain’s Phases de Lune (left), Breguet’s “Quai de l’Horloge” (center) and Hublot’s Classic Fusion Essential Grey (right)
The Best Watches of the Past Month
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Bardstown Bourbon Company rickhouse
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Just Expanded to 46 Distilleries

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners

Qrevo Pro on a floor going up on a carpet

Review: Roborock’s Qrevo Pro Is the Most Complete Robot Vacuum

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Cloudsurfers to Rugby Shirts: The 26 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this month

The 21 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours