Products of the Week: Scotch Whisky, Carabiners and Olive Oil

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week.

By The Editors @insidehook
August 8, 2025 10:48 am EDT
From Macallan to TJB, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
TJB, Macallan Graza, Omega

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Graza drops new sleek glass bottles, The James Brand releases a brand new carabiner and Macallan releases tea expression-inspired Scotch whisky.

Graza Olive Oil Glass Bottle Duo
Graza Olive Oil Glass Bottle Duo

Your favorite olive oil brand has just upped their game. What formerly was a plastic squeeze bottle is now a sleek, fully opaque glass bottle that features a built-in pop-up spout for easy pouring. Graza’s famed Drizzle and Sizzle olive oils are now available to be purchased in this vessel, so you should probably get ahead of stocking your kitchen before they sell out. You can buy them individually, but we recommend doubling up, because why not?

buy here: $44 $43
<strong>The Macallan Harmony Collection</strong>
The Macallan Harmony Collection

The Harmony Collection is The Macallan’s annual collaborative release series, and this time out the single malt distillery is delving into the flavors of tea. The whisky brand worked with JING, curators of a distinctive single garden tea, to craft two limited-edition releases: Inspired By Phoenix Honey Orchid Tea and Inspired By Organic Cherrywood Lapsang Tea. The two expressions sit at opposite ends of the flavor and color spectrum, but both come in presentation boxes that are crafted using repurposed waste tea leaves.

find here
Omega x Swatch Bioceramic Moon
Omega x Swatch Bioceramic Moon

Space Snoopy returns. Omega and Swatch are dipping back into the beagle bag with the all-new Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold, a new addition to the bioceramic MoonSwatch line that features, among other notable elements, a graphic of Snoopy and Woodstock sitting on the lunar surface that will make even the most rugged 44mm field watch guys bend over backwards to try and score one. At just $400, you can expect this one to blast off shelves when it drops August 9.

buy here: $400
TJB The Madison Keychain Carabiner
TJB The Madison Keychain Carabiner

Ever wish you could just carry your keys…better? Feast your eyes on the Madison Carabiner, the latest EDC from The James Brand. Best known for their knives, TJB pulled out all the stops — by which we mean an ultralight, 6063- T5 aluminum-milled dual-compartment design that keeps your keys securely attached when clipping and unclipping.

buy here: $49
<strong>Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry</strong>
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry

I’m not usually a big fan of flavored whiskies, but blackberry goes particularly well with brown spirits. Tennessee Blackberry is the latest addition to the Jack Daniel’s flavors lineup, which also includes Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire and Tennessee Apple. This is crafted from the distillery’s classic Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, which is infused with a fresh blackberry flavor before bottling. It’s only 70 proof, so this is more ideal as a cocktail ingredient.

find here

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

