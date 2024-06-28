Products of the Week: Salomon Shoes, Garden Gear and Hydro Flasks

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New Salomon shoes, sweet USA-themed limited edition Hydro Flasks and a “gardencore” collection brought to us by Todd Snyder x Gardenheir.

Alright, who told Maison Margiela about mules? Gorpcore seems to have finally made its way to the modern godfather of French high fashion with sublabel MM6 tapping fellow countrymen in French alpinist Salomon for a sleek XT-4 slip-on, complete with full-length Agile Chassis skeleton and embued with major technical vibes. Despite our faux-hiking-gear fatigue, we must admit, these look pretty sick.

In preparation for the Paris Olympics, Hydro Flask released two new limited-edition USA bottles to help you stay hydrated and cheer on Team USA.

A “still strength” version of Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri’s quite good blanco tequila is now available, and it’s still additive-free. Coming in at a whopping 110 proof, this is your blanco if you want to really taste the agave in your cocktails.

Collina Strada cracked the code. While other brands have been trying to mastermind advertising strategy, subliminal messaging and 4D marketing, Strada, with help from cult bag label Baggu, just created the collab of the summer simply by leaning into the visceral core of her girly pop clientele: horse girls. The 18-item capsule has all the classic fantastical charm you could ask for, built on the back of AI-generated (!) floral plaid and Baggu’s iconic slingable designs.

Gardening is so hot right now. How hot, you ask? Hot enough that menswear bastion Todd Snyder is launching a 12-piece capsule collection focused on farm-to-table style heritage garb and gear with upstate-based Gardenheir. You might recognize the brand as the retailer of our favorite garden clog, a trend that apparently extends to the TS team. As told by Todd himself, “Some of the team were already wearing Gardenheir’s clogs when we decided to partner with them over a year and a half ago.” Also included in the drop are gardening smocks, olive-hued workwear and even a pair of fisherman sandals.

It’s a hot dog summer, and Hedley & Bennett is celebrating accordingly with its all-new BBQ apron. It’s decked out in a summery blue and white striped colorway and features navy straps, a red towel loop and extremely cute, on-theme embroidery that includes a tasty-looking dog.

Cocktail gurus Death & Co teamed up with Philadelphia-based pottery studio Felt + Fat to introduce two cocktail mugs: the Drip and the Crackle. We’re partial to the latter, which features a “crawl/adhesion” glazed exterior.