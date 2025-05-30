Products of the Week: Polaroids, Turntables and Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: a MoMA edition Polaroid, a new Band & Olufsen HiFi turntable and a Dr. Squatch bliss bar infused with a certain celebrity’s bathwater.
Veja Etna Leather Sandal
Who let the dogs out! In this case, Parisian brand VEJA. You most certainly recognize the brand’s lineup of leather sneakers (the V-brand logo is hard to miss), but for the first time in their 20-year history, VEJA is releasing a sandal silo; the Etna, a double-strap leather slip-on available in a variety of colors, lands somewhere between a Birkenstock Arizona and a Teva — just what the doctor ordered for summer.
Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk
For those of you who can’t drink dairy — or just like the taste of coffee and/or toffee in your cocktails — Baileys recently launched a permanent new liqueur expression that’s made with oat milk (there’s also a Cookies & Creamy edition as well). The brand recommends using it as a foam or part of a Cinnamon Toast Oat Milk Latte, which also includes bourbon and cinnamon toast cereal, to which I say: Yes.
Polaroid Now Instant Camera Generation 3 – MoMA Edition
Polaroid’s iconic Now Generation 3 Instant Camera just got a very funky makeover. Splashed out with iconography from MoMA detailing and an excellent tonal blue, it’s a fun way to spice up your summer photography. And available now.
Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925
To celebrate 100 years since releasing its first dual time-zone watch, Longines has unveiled the equally restrained and remarkable Spirit Zulu Time 1925. In terms of specs, it’s not a huge departure from the other travel watches in the Spirit Zulu Time lineup (same 39mm case, same caliber L844.4 automatic GMT movement that’s COSC certified). But in design? Longines hit it out of the park. Blessedly, the centennial markings have been discreetly added (a “1925” and “2025” are engraved under the date window). Meanwhile the 18k pink-gold capped bezel is given a rugged treatment by way of its circular brushing and engraved 24-hour numerals that are not filled in. The final product sits at the intersection of elegance and burliness — a travel watch you should feel free to beat up.
Pendleton Saratoga Blanket
We have yet to meet a Pendleton blanket we don’t want to wrap ourselves in around a campfire. But this latest release? This is art. We’d happily hang this up like a tapestry, though that’d be a waste of the weave, a wool-cotton combo that’s been crafted right here in the States. (Pendleton is one of the last two vertically integrated woolen mills in the U.S. We profiled the other last year.) The design is courtesy of painter and illustrator Jess Mudgett, who said of the design inspiration, “Some of my fondest memories are loading up in an F350 with my dad, his friend we called Doc, and his big dog and driving out to Saratoga to see if we could spot wild horses. Those trips helped me develop a love for open spaces.”
Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 3000c Turntable HiFi System
The Bang & Olufsen Beosystem returns. As part of their Recreated Classics series, B&O is recreating their iconic HiFi turntable, rebuilding 100 of the 1985 Beogram 3000 into the all-new Beosystem 3000c, complete with Beolab 8 speakers. Each solid walnut-covered unit is numbered (through 100) and offers both a classic turntable and wireless compatibility. They’re basically a work of art, and also $30,000.
Maharishi x Birkenstock Mogami Terra Tech Sandal
Ever wish your Birkenstocks were military-grade? Now you don’t have to wonder what that might look like. London label MAHARISHI has long been churning out utilitarian designs, and their latest remake of the classic Birk, the Mogami Terra Tech, is no different. These things could be run over by a semi and emerge perfectly fine. The collection drops May 30 at the MAHARISHI and Birkenstock webstores, as well as select retailers.
Dr. Squatch Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss Soap
Sydney Sweeney’s latest brand deal is getting people wet. No, really. The actress is really leaning into the whole creepy-dudes-make-creepy-comments-about-me thing and has partnered with men’s natural grooming brand Dr. Squatch for the release of her very limited-edition bar of soap called “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.” Yes, we wish we were making that up. The all-natural soap combines outdoorsy notes of pine and Douglas fir with “a touch of Sydney’s very own bathwater,” according to the product description. Gross!
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.