Products of the Week: Polaroids, Turntables and Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater

We have yet to meet a Pendleton blanket we don’t want to wrap ourselves in around a campfire. But this latest release? This is art. We’d happily hang this up like a tapestry, though that’d be a waste of the weave, a wool-cotton combo that’s been crafted right here in the States. (Pendleton is one of the last two vertically integrated woolen mills in the U.S. We profiled the other last year.) The design is courtesy of painter and illustrator Jess Mudgett, who said of the design inspiration, “Some of my fondest memories are loading up in an F350 with my dad, his friend we called Doc, and his big dog and driving out to Saratoga to see if we could spot wild horses. Those trips helped me develop a love for open spaces.”