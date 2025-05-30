Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Polaroids, Turntables and Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
May 30, 2025 11:14 am EDT
this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
The best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: a MoMA edition Polaroid, a new Band & Olufsen HiFi turntable and a Dr. Squatch bliss bar infused with a certain celebrity’s bathwater.

Veja Etna Leather Sandal
Veja Etna Leather Sandal

Who let the dogs out! In this case, Parisian brand VEJA. You most certainly recognize the brand’s lineup of leather sneakers (the V-brand logo is hard to miss), but for the first time in their 20-year history, VEJA is releasing a sandal silo; the Etna, a double-strap leather slip-on available in a variety of colors, lands somewhere between a Birkenstock Arizona and a Teva — just what the doctor ordered for summer.

Buy Here : $135
Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk
Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk

For those of you who can’t drink dairy — or just like the taste of coffee and/or toffee in your cocktails — Baileys recently launched a permanent new liqueur expression that’s made with oat milk (there’s also a Cookies & Creamy edition as well). The brand recommends using it as a foam or part of a Cinnamon Toast Oat Milk Latte, which also includes bourbon and cinnamon toast cereal, to which I say: Yes. 

Find Here
Polaroid Now Instant Camera Generation 3 – MoMA Edition
Polaroid Now Instant Camera Generation 3 – MoMA Edition

Polaroid’s iconic Now Generation 3 Instant Camera just got a very funky makeover. Splashed out with iconography from MoMA detailing and an excellent tonal blue, it’s a fun way to spice up your summer photography. And available now.

Buy Here : $130
Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925
Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925

To celebrate 100 years since releasing its first dual time-zone watch, Longines has unveiled the equally restrained and remarkable Spirit Zulu Time 1925. In terms of specs, it’s not a huge departure from the other travel watches in the Spirit Zulu Time lineup (same 39mm case, same caliber L844.4 automatic GMT movement that’s COSC certified). But in design? Longines hit it out of the park. Blessedly, the centennial markings have been discreetly added (a “1925” and “2025” are engraved under the date window). Meanwhile the 18k pink-gold capped bezel is given a rugged treatment by way of its circular brushing and engraved 24-hour numerals that are not filled in. The final product sits at the intersection of elegance and burliness — a travel watch you should feel free to beat up.

Buy Here : $4350
Pendleton Saratoga Blanket
Pendleton Saratoga Blanket

We have yet to meet a Pendleton blanket we don’t want to wrap ourselves in around a campfire. But this latest release? This is art. We’d happily hang this up like a tapestry, though that’d be a waste of the weave, a wool-cotton combo that’s been crafted right here in the States. (Pendleton is one of the last two vertically integrated woolen mills in the U.S. We profiled the other last year.) The design is courtesy of painter and illustrator Jess Mudgett, who said of the design inspiration, “Some of my fondest memories are loading up in an F350 with my dad, his friend we called Doc, and his big dog and driving out to Saratoga to see if we could spot wild horses. Those trips helped me develop a love for open spaces.”

Buy Here : $299
Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 3000c Turntable HiFi System
Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 3000c Turntable HiFi System

The Bang & Olufsen Beosystem returns. As part of their Recreated Classics series, B&O is recreating their iconic HiFi turntable, rebuilding 100 of the 1985 Beogram 3000 into the all-new Beosystem 3000c, complete with Beolab 8 speakers. Each solid walnut-covered unit is numbered (through 100) and offers both a classic turntable and wireless compatibility. They’re basically a work of art, and also $30,000.

Learn More : $30,000
Maharishi x Birkenstock Mogami Terra Tech Sandal
Maharishi x Birkenstock Mogami Terra Tech Sandal

Ever wish your Birkenstocks were military-grade? Now you don’t have to wonder what that might look like. London label MAHARISHI has long been churning out utilitarian designs, and their latest remake of the classic Birk, the Mogami Terra Tech, is no different. These things could be run over by a semi and emerge perfectly fine. The collection drops May 30 at the MAHARISHI and Birkenstock webstores, as well as select retailers.

Learn More
Dr. Squatch Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss Soap
Dr. Squatch Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss Soap

Sydney Sweeney’s latest brand deal is getting people wet. No, really. The actress is really leaning into the whole creepy-dudes-make-creepy-comments-about-me thing and has partnered with men’s natural grooming brand Dr. Squatch for the release of her very limited-edition bar of soap called “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.” Yes, we wish we were making that up. The all-natural soap combines outdoorsy notes of pine and Douglas fir with “a touch of Sydney’s very own bathwater,” according to the product description. Gross!

Learn More : $8

More Like This

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From the PS5 to Aviator Shades: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Father's Day gifts
The Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
Memorial Day Sales style
The Best Still-Live Memorial Day Style Sales to Shop

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Sonos Ace Headphones
Save $120 on These Sonos Headphones

$449$329

Dyson HP4A
This Is the Best Way to Stay Cool This Summer

$600$210

A Pair of Stylish Joggers for $20 Less
A Pair of Stylish Joggers for $20 Less

$88$66

Lifestyle image lamp and clock man reading
Give Dad a Good Night’s Sleep with Loftie Products 20% Off for Father’s Day

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

HBO Max
Max Is Becoming “HBO Max” Again, Because of Course They Are
two thick steaks on a silver tray next to a bottle of red wine
A Nitty-Gritty Guide to Pairing Wine With Steak
Tom Cruise and Glen Powell at "Top Gun: Maverick"
We Might Be Closer to a "Top Gun 3" Than You'd Think
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
Nathan Fielder
Nathan Fielder Ended “The Rehearsal” With His Most Deranged Stunt Yet
A person pouring whiskey into two different glasses for a woman
Is Premium Whiskey Worth the Splurge? 

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Polaroids, Turntables and Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From the PS5 to Aviator Shades: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Impress me with your pantry staples.

Sexify Your Pantry With Flamingo Estate’s Delectable Staples

Father's Day gifts

The Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water