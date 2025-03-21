Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: Scout Bags, Olive Oil and a Dickies Collab

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 21, 2025 10:45 am EDT
From Gola to Filson, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New Filson Scout bags, a limited-edition garlic olive oil from Flamingo Estate and a collab from Harley Davidson and Dickies.

Filson Scout Bags
Filson Scout Bags

Three things are certainties in this life: death, taxes and PacNorthWest talismans Filson making impossibly solid, totally waterproof gear. Such is the case with their latest luggage. According to the brand, the Scout Bag Collection is explicitly designed for “travelers who require exceptional water resistance and dependability,” and while we would normally make fun of a tagline like that, the recycled, TPU-treated ripstop poly fabric is the real deal, and that was before it was reinforced by a matte oxford. Choose your player — a Backpack ($175) Tote Bag ($175) and Scout 50L Duffle ($150) are all up for grabs — and never be worried about a soggy pack again.

shop here
Smithey No. 12 Dual Handle Skillet
Smithey No. 12 Dual Handle Skillet

Look ma, no hands! Or in this case… both hands? We’ve covered many-a Smithey drops before and this one is no less exciting. The latest skillet is a variation on their OG Traditional No. 12 skillet designed to make the transition from stove-top to table even easier with two handles. As we know, it comes with a lifetime warranty, is made without any kind of chemical coating and is US-made so you can feel good about forking over north of $200 for a single skillet.

buy here: $220
Gola Anniversary Collection
Gola Anniversary Collection

Like your Adidas but probably better. We love a sneaker brand that delivers both quality and variety, and Gola does just that. Their new anniversary collection, celebrating 120 years of shoemaking, drops on March 24th but you can pre-order your shoes now. The collection features their classic Elan sneakers in suede and leather and an anniversary messenger bag if you want to go the extra shopping mile.

pre-order here: $120
Dickies x Harley Davidson Collection
Dickies x Harley Davidson Collection

So Harley wants to get down with the cool kids? Ok, we’re here for it. The collab combines skater and moto energy to create something Role Model would probably wear. It’s full of co-branded graphics on top of some of Dickies most iconic staples like carpenter pants and Eisenhower jackets.

shop here
Flamingo Estate Limited Edition Garlic Olive Oil
Flamingo Estate Limited Edition Garlic Olive Oil

There are a few things you should be ok with splurging on in this world — and in the realm of the kitchen they include butter and olive oil. Good quality product means better food, full stop. As we usher in the season of fresh produce, it’s imperative to have something to accompany that. Well, thank you Flamingo Estate. They do most things impressively well — we are particularly excited about their new olive oil. Made with oil from artichoke garlic this new blend combines complex flavors in the best way.

buy here: $44 – $52

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories.

So you too can travel like Mr. Best Actor

Adrien Brody’s Partnership With Monos Luggage Has Landed