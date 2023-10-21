Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Turkey Soup, Leatherman and Nike Strength

The 12 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
From soups to soundbaths, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Huckberry
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 21, 2023 5:42 am
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Campbell’s embraces Thanksgiving with their newest turkey soup, Leatherman launches the Arc 720 and Nike Strength introduces a full skew of training equipment.

TAG Heuer x Rowing Blazers x Bamford Yacht-Timer Carrera
TAG Heuer x Rowing Blazers x Bamford Yacht-Timer Carrera

Are you sick of watch collaborations yet? We’re not, and for that our thanks goes to the latest multi-hyphenate offering from Rowing Blazers. Their limited-edition Yacht-Timer Carrera starts with a base of TAG Heuer’s chronograph and employs the design wizardry of Bamford Watch Department. But the secret sauce here is the original inspiration: a retro Heuer Yacht-Timer stopwatch provided by Eric Wind of Wind Vintage. The resulting timepiece is a 42mm breath of fresh air, with accents that run the gamut of the rainbow while still feeling measured, and a face that feels as perfectly balanced as a catamaran despite the many signatures. Keep ‘em coming, RB. 

Buy Here : $8,900
Nike Strength
Nike Strength

It was only a matter of time before Nike came for you workout gear, too. The swoosh’s newly launched strength program offers an Apple-level ecosystem of kettlebells, bumper plates and other strength training equipment to “serve the future of sport via premium products designed to support elite and everyday athletes on their training journeys.”

Learn More
Solento Extra Añejo Gift Set
Solento Extra Añejo Gift Set

Delivered in a black bottle embossed with grooves that conjure up images of your favorite piece of vinyl, Solento’s 40-month-old Extra Añejo is accompanied by two ribbed rocks glasses and a unique record that’s been hand-selected to elevate your tippling experience. Aged in American Oak barrels and limited to just 480 bottles, this USDA-certified organic tequila clocks in at 40% ABV and has notes of butterscotch, vanilla, oak and tastes of cinnamon, warm caramel and tobacco. Groovy, baby.

Buy Here : $299
ROA x Crocs
ROA x Crocs

Giblets? Try souped-up outdoor performance. America’s favorite clog has tapped the Italian footwear brand for a two-piece Crocs makeover. Featuring a kitted-out All-Terrain Atlas Clog and slide-style Mellow Clog, the collection flips traditional outdoor sensibility on its head…and looks pretty sick in person.

Shop Here : $70 – $80
Campbell’s Chunky Turkey Soup Microwavable Bowl
Campbell’s Chunky Turkey Soup Microwavable Bowl

It’s not even Halloween, but Campbell’s is already looking ahead to our nation’s sexiest holiday with a limited-edition soup made up of smoked turkey, roasted and sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries and wild rice. A Chunky soup to end all others, Campbell’s ready-to-eat Thanksgiving Turkey Soup actually does eat like a meal, because that is what it is based on.

Learn More
Tersa Sava
Tersa Sava

For a mere 10K, you can be the proud owner of Tersea’s latest creation: Sava. The cocoon-like pod supposedly leads you to “profound moments of healing and serenity” by encasing you in surround-sound vibroacoustic soundscapes. 

Pre-Order Here : $10,000
Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware Set

DTC eco-conscious cookware company Caraway has seen significant success with their non-toxic non-stick ceramic pots and pans, but now they’re making their first foray into the world of stainless steel. We’ve been testing it for a couple weeks now, and while we’ll have more to say later, siffice to say the Made Ins and All-Clads of the world have company.

Buy Here : $845$695
The North Face x UNDERCOVER Soukuu Collection
The North Face x UNDERCOVER Soukuu Collection

The North Face and Japanese label Undercover are two ends of the same spectrum — both concern themselves with aspiring to the pinnacle of functional design — so much so that their new collaborative effort, dubbed Soukuu, feels like a long-awaited release, rather than a pleasant surprise. Embodying free-spirited adventure and pushing the limit of aesthetic design and rugged functionality, the collection includes Nutpses and fleeces, all dripped out in signature Jun Takahashi style. Look for the capsule to drop October 24th.

Learn More
Leatherman Arc Multi-Tool
Leatherman Arc Multi-Tool

The best multi-tool company just got bigger: Arc has 20 tools, including a new CPM MagnaCut knife blade with DLC coating (which offers another layer of corrosion resistance). The tool also features a bit driver, removable pocket clip, four-pocket nylon sheath, and eight double-ended bits — plus you can operate it all with one hand.

Buy Here : $230
Old Oak Irish Whiskey
Old Oak Irish Whiskey

Jean-Clalude Van Damme, the Belgian action star behind Lionheart and Bloodsport (and Timecop, which is legitimately fun) now has … an Irish whiskey? “Why an American whiskey when you can go back to the roots of whiskey and find an Irish whiskey?” the star asks in a press release. “[My friend] introduced me to the Old Oak whiskey label which had yet to be launched and had been put together by some whiskey aficionados in Ireland.” The label kicks off (ha) with three- and five-year-aged whiskies (the latter with a Jamaican rum finish).

Learn More
Osprey Arcane Large Day Backpack
Osprey Arcane Large Day Backpack

With their heritage and name recognition, Osprey packs are an easy enough buy-in for most folk, and their new slate of Large Day Packs looks like serious winners. For the more adventurous, the brand just dropped a limited-edition Arcane Large Day Wool Pack that uses Pontetorto wool and waxed canvas for a primo product.

Buy Here : $110
Topo Designs The Mountain Collection
Topo Designs The Mountain Collection

We’ve been repping Boulder-based Topo Designs for going on a decade now, and we are pleased to report that their (admittedly hipster-ish) wares have only gotten better season after season. Their just-dropped Mountain Collection is a testament to how solid the outdoor retailers are at their bread-and-butter: fleece, flannel and daypacks. Prepare to have people think you spend a lot more time in the great outdoors than you actually do.

Shop Here : $19 – $189

More Like This

The best deals of the week
From Away to L.L.Bean: The 20 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
a collage of Huckberry x Wythe on a gold leather background
Huckberry x Wythe Embraces Quality Over Clout
a crowded table of empty white wine glasses
The 8 Best White Wine Glasses to Buy Right Now
A few examples of cocktail smoking kits
The 9 Best Cocktail Smokers

Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

nutribullet Pro 900 Watt Personal Blender
Today Only, Get a Nutribullet Pro Blender for Just $50

$100$50

Soundcore by Anker, Sleep A10 Bluetooth Sleep Earbuds
Get Some Zs With These Discounted Soundcore Sleep Earbuds

$130$100

Grab a 15-Piece Kitchen Starter Set for Just $530
Grab a 15-Piece Kitchen Starter Set for Just $530

$730$530

Take 20% Off This Luxe Moisturizer
Take 20% Off This Luxe Moisturizer

$52$42

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Gear, Right This Way

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Turkey Soup, Leatherman and Nike Strength

The best deals of the week

From Away to L.L.Bean: The 20 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

reMarkable 2

Stuff We Swear By: Here’s Why We Love the reMarkable 2 Tablet for Notetaking

a collage of items from Products of the Week

Products of the Week: Dream Cookers, Diageo Whiskies and Buck Mason x Eddie Bauer

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Turkey Soup, Leatherman and Nike Strength

Leonardo DiCaprio in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Killers of the Flower Moon” and the Stunted Masculinity of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Scorsese Characters

A man doing lunges in the sand while shadow-boxing.

Why You Should Bring Your Fall Workouts to the Beach

A few examples of cocktail smoking kits

The 9 Best Cocktail Smokers