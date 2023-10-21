Are you sick of watch collaborations yet? We’re not, and for that our thanks goes to the latest multi-hyphenate offering from Rowing Blazers. Their limited-edition Yacht-Timer Carrera starts with a base of TAG Heuer’s chronograph and employs the design wizardry of Bamford Watch Department. But the secret sauce here is the original inspiration: a retro Heuer Yacht-Timer stopwatch provided by Eric Wind of Wind Vintage. The resulting timepiece is a 42mm breath of fresh air, with accents that run the gamut of the rainbow while still feeling measured, and a face that feels as perfectly balanced as a catamaran despite the many signatures. Keep ‘em coming, RB.