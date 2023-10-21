Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Campbell’s embraces Thanksgiving with their newest turkey soup, Leatherman launches the Arc 720 and Nike Strength introduces a full skew of training equipment.
TAG Heuer x Rowing Blazers x Bamford Yacht-Timer Carrera
Are you sick of watch collaborations yet? We’re not, and for that our thanks goes to the latest multi-hyphenate offering from Rowing Blazers. Their limited-edition Yacht-Timer Carrera starts with a base of TAG Heuer’s chronograph and employs the design wizardry of Bamford Watch Department. But the secret sauce here is the original inspiration: a retro Heuer Yacht-Timer stopwatch provided by Eric Wind of Wind Vintage. The resulting timepiece is a 42mm breath of fresh air, with accents that run the gamut of the rainbow while still feeling measured, and a face that feels as perfectly balanced as a catamaran despite the many signatures. Keep ‘em coming, RB.
Nike Strength
It was only a matter of time before Nike came for you workout gear, too. The swoosh’s newly launched strength program offers an Apple-level ecosystem of kettlebells, bumper plates and other strength training equipment to “serve the future of sport via premium products designed to support elite and everyday athletes on their training journeys.”
Solento Extra Añejo Gift Set
Delivered in a black bottle embossed with grooves that conjure up images of your favorite piece of vinyl, Solento’s 40-month-old Extra Añejo is accompanied by two ribbed rocks glasses and a unique record that’s been hand-selected to elevate your tippling experience. Aged in American Oak barrels and limited to just 480 bottles, this USDA-certified organic tequila clocks in at 40% ABV and has notes of butterscotch, vanilla, oak and tastes of cinnamon, warm caramel and tobacco. Groovy, baby.
ROA x Crocs
Giblets? Try souped-up outdoor performance. America’s favorite clog has tapped the Italian footwear brand for a two-piece Crocs makeover. Featuring a kitted-out All-Terrain Atlas Clog and slide-style Mellow Clog, the collection flips traditional outdoor sensibility on its head…and looks pretty sick in person.
Campbell’s Chunky Turkey Soup Microwavable Bowl
It’s not even Halloween, but Campbell’s is already looking ahead to our nation’s sexiest holiday with a limited-edition soup made up of smoked turkey, roasted and sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries and wild rice. A Chunky soup to end all others, Campbell’s ready-to-eat Thanksgiving Turkey Soup actually does eat like a meal, because that is what it is based on.
Tersa Sava
For a mere 10K, you can be the proud owner of Tersea’s latest creation: Sava. The cocoon-like pod supposedly leads you to “profound moments of healing and serenity” by encasing you in surround-sound vibroacoustic soundscapes.
Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware Set
DTC eco-conscious cookware company Caraway has seen significant success with their non-toxic non-stick ceramic pots and pans, but now they’re making their first foray into the world of stainless steel. We’ve been testing it for a couple weeks now, and while we’ll have more to say later, siffice to say the Made Ins and All-Clads of the world have company.
The North Face x UNDERCOVER Soukuu Collection
The North Face and Japanese label Undercover are two ends of the same spectrum — both concern themselves with aspiring to the pinnacle of functional design — so much so that their new collaborative effort, dubbed Soukuu, feels like a long-awaited release, rather than a pleasant surprise. Embodying free-spirited adventure and pushing the limit of aesthetic design and rugged functionality, the collection includes Nutpses and fleeces, all dripped out in signature Jun Takahashi style. Look for the capsule to drop October 24th.
Leatherman Arc Multi-Tool
The best multi-tool company just got bigger: Arc has 20 tools, including a new CPM MagnaCut knife blade with DLC coating (which offers another layer of corrosion resistance). The tool also features a bit driver, removable pocket clip, four-pocket nylon sheath, and eight double-ended bits — plus you can operate it all with one hand.
Old Oak Irish Whiskey
Jean-Clalude Van Damme, the Belgian action star behind Lionheart and Bloodsport (and Timecop, which is legitimately fun) now has … an Irish whiskey? “Why an American whiskey when you can go back to the roots of whiskey and find an Irish whiskey?” the star asks in a press release. “[My friend] introduced me to the Old Oak whiskey label which had yet to be launched and had been put together by some whiskey aficionados in Ireland.” The label kicks off (ha) with three- and five-year-aged whiskies (the latter with a Jamaican rum finish).
Osprey Arcane Large Day Backpack
With their heritage and name recognition, Osprey packs are an easy enough buy-in for most folk, and their new slate of Large Day Packs looks like serious winners. For the more adventurous, the brand just dropped a limited-edition Arcane Large Day Wool Pack that uses Pontetorto wool and waxed canvas for a primo product.
Topo Designs The Mountain Collection
We’ve been repping Boulder-based Topo Designs for going on a decade now, and we are pleased to report that their (admittedly hipster-ish) wares have only gotten better season after season. Their just-dropped Mountain Collection is a testament to how solid the outdoor retailers are at their bread-and-butter: fleece, flannel and daypacks. Prepare to have people think you spend a lot more time in the great outdoors than you actually do.
